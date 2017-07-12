Taking The 'S' Out Of 'TSA:' Minneapolis Screeners Fail To Detect Contraband 94% Of The Time
from the human-equivalent-of-nothing-at-all dept
A couple of years ago, the DHS's Inspector General set out to see if the TSA could actually do the one thing it was supposed to do: prevent weapons and explosives from being brought onboard. This was the result:
According to officials briefed on the results of a recent Homeland Security Inspector General’s report, TSA agents failed 67 out of 70 tests [95%], with Red Team members repeatedly able to get potential weapons through checkpoints. In one test an undercover agent was stopped after setting off an alarm at a magnetometer, but TSA screeners failed to detect a fake explosive device that was taped to his back during a follow-on pat down. Officials would not divulge the exact time period of the testing other than to say it concluded recently.
95 out 100 terrorists agree: the TSA is doing a bang-up job making travel safer. Now, the DHS is insisting foreign airports start buckling down on security or start subjecting fliers to a variety of inconvenient bans. However, it hasn't had much to say about the insecurity of domestic airports, where things have progressed less-than-incrementally since the last Red Team audit.
When put to the test, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport failed 95 percent of security tests conducted at the airport last week, according to Fox 9 sources. [Fox has a rounding error: 17 of 18 is 94.4%]
Last Thursday, what’s referred to as the “Red Team” in town from Washington D.C., posed as passengers and attempted to sneak items through security that should easily be caught.
In most cases, they succeeded in getting the banned items though. 17 out of 18 tries by the undercover federal agents saw explosive materials, fake weapons or drugs pass through TSA screening undetected.
That percentage could conceivably have been worse. According to Fox 9, the Red Team stopped the audit once it hit the 95% threshold. Even the most sociopathic of us finds it uncomfortable to watch supposedly-trained people fail over and over at the one task they've been assigned.
Fox also points out the MSP team has failed before, albeit somewhat less spectacularly. Last year, TSA screeners missed 9 of 12 weapons/explosives. Since that previous low water mark, security has only gotten worse.
The TSA's response? To borrow a gun from someone who got past the screeners in order to shoot the messenger.
When asked about Thursday’s failing grade, the TSA said, “TSA cannot confirm or deny the results of internal tests and condemns the release of any information that could compromise our nation’s security."
Hey, TSA: it's not the release of information that's compromising national security. It's your employees. If they did their job competently, there'd be nothing to report.
Reader Comments
Well, obviously the release of this report compromises security, it points out just how useless those terorist repelling agents really are.
Re:
If they disappeared entirely, it's likely there would still be nothing to report. Except that we'd save a ton of money, everyone would be happier, and the total number of deaths would decrease because people wouldn't have to drive to avoid airline security.
"according to Fox 9 sources. [Fox has a rounding error: 17 of 18 is 94.4%]"
So the auditors did not reach the threshold, the stopped the audit before the threshold could be exceeded.
The lesson learned? If you want to get nail clippers or more than a few ounces of liquid past TSA security, your best bet is to disguise them as explosive devices.
bears repeating...
Never underestimate peoples ability to do this, EVER!
When someone puts an "expert" on the stand I always ask... and expert in what? Bullshit? They are no more an expert than I am. The basic ability to reason and understand your own ignorance will make you more expert than anyone on anything!
Knowledge if but a tool and it can be used for good or bad, and that itself begins with the premise that the person with the knowledge actually has "correct" knowledge. A LOT of people die at the hands of "trained professionals" called Dr's all year long. They die at the hands of trained drivers, and they die at the hands of trained idiots looking for those R's and D's on the ballots!
Where were we? O'yea... trained TSA idiots with no other motivation than to just perform their part in the "Theater Show" called "National Security", the grand opera by which citizens willingly let their nations descend into tyranny!
Re: bears repeating...
Re: Re: bears repeating...
then again, with those wait times I might order a pizza myself? If I was crazy enough to go through that shit.
Re: Re: Re: bears repeating...
Re: Re: Re: bears repeating...
Errr... wha?
Let me see if I follow this thought process... critical thinking skills make somebody, literally, the smartest person on the planet? But what if more than one person has those skills? And experience and study count for nothing? Under any circumstances? What if one has experience, study, AND critical thinking skills?
Re: Errr... wha?
Re: Re: Errr... wha?
Re:
Put a can of soda in your bag. The TSA clerk will be so enthralled with scolding you and confiscating the can they will completely ignore anything else in the bag.
This once saved a Leatherman knife that I had forgotten to remove from my bag.
Another trick is to go during a time with long lines. Sure, you'll waste a half hour in the security line. But the checks will be perfunctory, with most of the TSA effort going to yelling at people to remove their shoes/belts/jackets. (People that fly once every few years legitimately don't know the arbitrary rules. Yelling doesn't help.)
The worst time is when there are few people, as the TSA intentionally slows down processing so that there is always a line. How does doing a triple-good search then improve overall security?
Re:
When there are few fliers, it is much more important to catch contraband because a successful attack would be much more embarrassing to the TSA. On the other hand, if a plane full to overcrowding is attacked because of a TSA failure, there will have been so many passengers that TSA can claim someone must have slipped past in the confusion of screening so many passengers so efficiently.
TSA hiring
This sounds like the obvious outcome. Bush-Cheney, among many other horrible things, gutted all objectivity and professionalism from federal hiring. We're all the way back to hiring those who know (or blow) the boss.
Drugs?
Re: Drugs?
You. Had. One. Job.
According to Fox 9, the Red Team stopped the audit once it hit the 95% threshold. Even the most sociopathic of us finds it uncomfortable to watch supposedly-trained people fail over and over at the one task they've been assigned.
On the contrary, if the justification for the agency is for security purposes and to prevent those sorts of things making it through their checkpoints the more pointing out that they are useless at doing so needs to be hammered home.
When you have one job and you fail that an overwhelming majority of the time that's something that needs to be pointed out as often as possible, and when that one job is the entire justification for an entire agency the fact that they fail so spectacularly brings into question why they're around at all.
Re: You. Had. One. Job.
Re: You. Had. One. Job.
There it is in black and white
Why would the TSA be looking for drugs? There are only to remove threats to aviation, not perform warrantless searches on passengers.
Its Only To Deter Casual Terrorism
Atleast it's good for the economy I guess. Pomping all that money in equipment and jobs. Hope it offsets the amount of money from tourists who will not spent it in the country because of the TSA's practices.
If they did their job more competently our lives would be hell in airports. I'm with the reader above, if they didn't exist we'd be much better.
The TSA is designed for failure
Day in, day out they look for people smuggling guns and bombs on to planes. Those people don't exist in the real world because oddly, the TSA does serve as a deterrent. Nobody can successfully perform the job that the TSA has been assigned.
The TSA scanned 700 million domestic passengers in 2015. I challenge any organization to perform a task 700 million times while maintaining focus and 100% accuracy. It just won't happen, ever.
I don't like the TSA anymore than anyone else but I do understand their job is basically impossible.
Re: The TSA is designed for failure
Re: The TSA is designed for failure
True, but if someone could do it with 10% accuracy that would be twice as good as the TSA. Nobody is complaining that their performance is not 100%, but rather that it is very close to 0%.
