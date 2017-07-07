Judge Says Twitter Can Move Forward With First... >>
<< There Is An Easy Answer To Whether Machines...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jul 7th 2017 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Python Programming Bootcamp 2.0

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Python is a multifaceted language that powers some of today's most popular apps and sites. For $39, the Python Programming Bootcamp will familiarize you with this easy-to-learn and versatile language. With 50 hours of instruction over 9 courses, you'll move from the fundamentals of building apps to the more complex concepts of machine learning. This bundle can help take your programming skills to a whole new level.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Judge Says Twitter Can Move Forward With First... >>
<< There Is An Easy Answer To Whether Machines...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

19:39 Appeals Court Tells Lower Court (For The Second Time) To Stop Coddling An Abusive Ex-Deputy (20)
16:04 Tim Berners-Lee Sells Out His Creation: Officially Supports DRM In HTML (52)
13:34 House Appropriation Committee Demolishes Hollywood's Excuses For Moving Copyright Office Out Of Library Of Congress (8)
11:50 Study: Dutch Piracy Rates In Free Fall Due Mostly To The Availability Of Legal Alternatives (20)
10:42 Judge Says Twitter Can Move Forward With First Amendment Lawsuit Over NSL Reporting Limitations (6)
10:37 Daily Deal: Python Programming Bootcamp 2.0 (0)
09:25 There Is An Easy Answer To Whether Machines Should Get Copyright Rights And It Comes Down To Copyright's Purpose (44)
06:25 Disney Feels The Heat As Children Lead The Cord Cutting Revolution (26)
03:23 The Great Firewall Of China Grows Stronger As China Forces App Stores To Remove VPNs (22)

Thursday

18:36 Two Wangs Of Ireland Battle Over Trademarks Nobody Will Confuse (11)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.