Judge Tosses Woman's Lawsuit Brought... >>
<< Daily Deal: Microsoft MCSE Server Admin...
 tdicon 

Too Much Free Time

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jul 5th 2017 10:44am


Filed Under:
#bestipmoment, bestipmoment, bureau of economic affairs, copyright, copyright office, fake news, fake twitter feud, ip czar, ipec, patents, state department, uspto

Companies:
copyright alliance, mpaa, riaa



State Dept. Enlists Hollywood And Its Friends To Start A Fake Twitter Fight Over Intellectual Property

from the um,-guys? dept

For all the talk of "fake news" going around these days, you'd think that the federal government would avoid creating more of its own on purpose. And you'd think that the MPAA and RIAA would know better than to join in on such a project. However, the following email was sent to some folks at Stanford Law School asking the law school to join in this fake news project promoting intellectual property via a fake Twitter feud:

Good Morning! My name is H------, and I am reaching out to you from the State Department’s Bureau of Economic Affairs. I gave you call a little earlier this morning, but I thought I would follow up with an email as well.

Currently, I am working on a social media project with the Office of Intellectual Property Enforcement. This summer, we want to activate an audience of young professionals- the kind of folks who are interested in foreign policy, but who aren’t aware that intellectual property protection touches every part of their lives. I think the law school students at your institution may be the type of community that we would like to engage. Additionally, we know that your law school is ranked among the top schools in Intellectual Property law, and thus our campaign may not only be fun, but relevant for you all as well.

So a little bit of a recap from the message that I left you this morning. The Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs wants to start a fake Twitter feud. For this feud, we would like to invite you and other similar academic institutions to participate and throw in your own ideas!

The week after the 4th of July, when everyone gets back from vacation but will still feel patriotic and summery, we want to tweet an audacious statement like, “Bet you couldn’t see the Independence Day fireworks without bifocals; first American diplomat Ben Franklin invented them #bestIPmoment @StateDept” Our public diplomacy office is still settling on a hashtag and a specific moment that will be unique to the State Department, but then we invite you to respond with your own #MostAmericanIP, or #BestIPMoment. Perhaps it will an alumni defending intellectual property in the courts or an article that your institution has produced regarding this topic.

Some characters from the IP community here in DC have agreed to participate with their own tweets: US Patent and Trademark Office, the Copyright Alliance, the Motion Picture Association of America, the Copyright Office, and the Recording Industry Association of America. We hope to diversify this crowd with academic institutions, sports affiliations, trade associations, and others!

Please give me a call or email me with any questions, comments, or concerns. I look forward to hearing from you soon!

Sincerely,
H--------
Official
UNCLASSIFIED

So, let's break this down. This is literally the State Department, working with the IP Enforcement Coordinator (normally called the "IP Czar") to team up with the MPAA, RIAA and Copyright Alliance (a front group for the RIAA and MPAA), along with the Patent & Trademark Office and the Copyright Office to create a fake Twitter feud over who likes copyright and patents more.

Everything about this is crazy. First, the State Dept. should not be creating fake news or fake Twitter feuds. Second, even if it were to do so, it seems to have picked one side of the debate, arguing that greater copyright and patent enforcement is obviously a good thing (how far we've come from the time when it was the State Department that fought back against SOPA and told the White House not to support it).

Separate from that, why are the MPAA, the RIAA and the Copyright Alliance agreeing to team up with the US government to create fake stories? That seems... really, really wrong. I get that they are obsessed with always pushing a misleading and one-sided message on copyright law, but creating out and out propaganda with the US government?

Also, even if the geniuses at IPEC -- an office that was set up in 2008 under another anti-piracy copyright law -- falsely believe it's their job to push Hollywood's message out to the world, how could they possibly have thought it was a bright idea to engage in outright propaganda using Twitter... and to try to enlist law school professors and students in these shenanigans?

I've put out a request for comment from the State Department's Bureau of Economic Affairs, and will update this post if I hear back.

50 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    kallethen, 5 Jul 2017 @ 10:52am

    Wow, they picked a poor example with Ben Franklin

    Okay, is anybody else laughing at how they picked Ben Franklin as an example? Who, as I recall, did not seek to patent his inventions because he believed all should benefit by them?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 10:54am

    This is a ticking timebomb just waiting to blow up in their faces.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Tim, 5 Jul 2017 @ 10:57am

    Really?

    This email like a hoax to me.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:02am

      Re: Really?

      More like its fits Trumps agenda like a glove; empower the corporations at the expense of the people.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:59am

        Re: Re: Really?

        "Any controversy is good publicity" is basically tattooed to Trump. If anything goes wrong it can always be blamed on fake news networks.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    codytoshiro, 5 Jul 2017 @ 10:59am

    Could this be just poor wording?

    It almost sounds like they don't really want a "feud," but just people talking about which invention is best. I wonder if they just thought it would sound cooler if they called it a "twitter feud."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:28am

      Re: Could this be just poor wording?

      Sounds like they wanted to replicate the phenomenon of twitter feuds that turn into media sensations, but fail to realize what makes those interesting. Sure, every one on the internet will tune in to read about some old tennis player mouthing off, but no one will care about a company and a government organization getting in a circle jerk of "who can agree with copyright maximalism the most?".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 12:15pm

      Re: Could this be just poor wording?

      This was my take, too. Conversation? Debate? Whatever it is, they're just looking to get a hashtag trending. And the advance warning means it'd be pretty easy to subvert the hashtag by, say, adding the creation of fair use, creative commons licensing, or the post-Statute of Anne recognition of the public domain to the best IP moments.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 5 Jul 2017 @ 1:32pm

      Re: Could this be just poor wording?

      The entire thing is 100% poor wording and bad ideas and not the bailiwick of State whatsoever. So, sure.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 4:17pm

        Re: Re: Could this be just poor wording?

        Unfortunately with the current Administration, I call it 'today'. Somehow even with the bar set as low as it can go, some people go out of their way to prove that the bar exists for a reason. I used to call them idiots and interns. Now I call them 'Sir', 'Madam Secretary' and 'Mr. President'. The last one especially rankles.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Wendy Cockcroft, 6 Jul 2017 @ 5:19am

      Re: Could this be just poor wording?

      @ codytoshiro, this was about IP, not inventions. Those are different things, per the first comment.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:07am

    "Separate from that, why are the MPAA, the RIAA and the Copyright Alliance agreeing to team up with the US government to create fake stories?"

    Do we really need to ask given their recent history?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    takitus (profile), 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:12am

    Source?

    A source link would be helpful. As it stands, this letter is _almost_ to absurd to be believed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:25am

      Re: Source?

      A source link would be helpful. As it stands, this letter is almost to absurd to be believed.

      The letter was shared with me by a Stanford Law professor. There's no link to share.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        TechDescartes (profile), 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:30am

        Re: Re: Source?

        And you expect us to believe you? Srsly? What have you done with the real Mike Masnick?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 12:00pm

        Re: Re: Source?

        It's FOIA-able if anyone really wants to see the long-form.

        Minor correction, however: the State Department's Office of Intellectual Property Enforcement (mentioned in the email) is not the same as the Office of the Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator in OMB.

        Two different offices.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:15am

    "So, let's break this down." -- Actually, is SO explicit that I bet is FAKE! ... Been turned into a Masnickism, attempt to gin up a clickstorm out of alleged attempt to gin up a fake feud.

    You don't support it with even ONE link? HMM. Where DID you get this? -- Bottom line states you've yet to confirm it: what IF you don't "hear back"?

    Classic Techdirt: sourceless, contextless, sly hint of how was better when Hillary Clinton ran State, mainly attacks intellectual property and the ??AAs, topped off with 4th word from end is "IF".

    Here's similar except sourced and I'm sure true*:

    Hollywood promotes propaganda about The White Helmets in Syria
    http://www.hangthebankers.com/hollywood-propaganda-white-helmets-syria/

    https://medium.com/insur ge-intelligence/exclusive-documents-expose-direct-us-military-intelligence-influence-on-1-800-movies -and-tv-shows-36433107c307
    "These documents for the first time demonstrate that the US government has worked behind the scenes on over 800 major movies and more than 1,000 TV titles."
    ---
    * I just know you kids left at that point and are typing "oh, so YOU'RE sure, big deal". That's why I wrote it so.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:16am

      Re: At least SIXTH attempt to get in!

      What's wrong with your comment box?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 12:30pm

      Re:

      Dawww it thinks it has a real point. Isn't it precious.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 6 Jul 2017 @ 12:27am

      Re:

      If you want specific subjects to be written about, either write your own blog or submit the links through the provided mechanism above. Stop whining like a toddler because people aren't bowing to you.

      "These documents for the first time demonstrate that the US government has worked behind the scenes on over 800 major movies and more than 1,000 TV titles."

      Was this meant to be some kind of surprise? I knew they were involved with the making of Charlie Wilson's War (the first title mentioned), and I haven't even seen the damn thing. According to IMDB, the CIA advisor Milton Bearden is specifically credited on the film. That's pretty much standard procedure for any film involving the military or other government agencies.

      This is your idea of important stuff that should be covered here? The blindingly obvious from 10 years ago?
      Please, go back to your sandpit, the adults are talking.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:16am

    Talk about Twitter

    but ignore the elephant currently sitting in the room...
    #cnnblackmail What is up with that TD?

    CNN attacks free speech on the 4th of July.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:23am

      Re: Talk about Twitter

      You have no idea what free speech is.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 12:29pm

      Re: Talk about Twitter

      You're free to start your own blog. You can call it. Neckbeards and fedoras. A users guide to the internet.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 6 Jul 2017 @ 12:33am

      Re: Talk about Twitter

      I find Techdirt tends to deal with truth rather than the whining of some internet troll who ran like a cockroach when their real identities were discovered. CNN just did some basic investigative journalism on someone who poked their head into the sphere of public interest, then agreed not to reveal them so long as they kept a specific private agreement.

      An actual attack on free speech would be publishing that person's name and directing the government to block or imprison them. But, that didn't happen, it was just a childish troll who showed his true colours when he thought his anonymity would no longer protect him from consequences for his actions from the rest of the public.

      That's not an elephant, it's a pathetic little rat.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:19am

    Linus Torvalds made an open source operating system #MostAmericanIP

    Jonas Salk eschewed $7bn and gave away the polio vaccine #MostAmericanIP

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:20am

    This summer, we want to activate an audience of young professionals- the kind of folks who are interested in foreign policy, but who aren’t aware that intellectual property protection touches every part of their lives.

    ...and then brainwash them into believing that this isn't the problem. Instead we want them to modify their behavior and pay up in every part of their lives to comply.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Wendy Cockcroft, 6 Jul 2017 @ 5:24am

      Re:

      "Brainwashing" does not exist; people choose. They can be pressured using NLP and echo chambers but it is possible to question the status quo and push back. I do it all the time. If I didn't, I'd just pick a side and blindly spout my thought-leader's talking points as many other people seem to do.

      I put the responsibility of people's choices squarely on them. If I can question the status quo, so can they. That they CHOOSE not to is on them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ThaumaTechnician (profile), 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:22am

    They should have posted the fake news as a blog post.

    Then all of them could post comments under the username 'Anonymous Coward'.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:34am

    via a fake Twitter feud

    Wouldn't this require that at least one person be against at least one other person? I don't think "we all agree with everything you just said, here's some more stuff that we all agree on" counts as a feud.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 11:40am

    Look we all know that people in power

    never make plans so conspiracies or in other parlance plans never happen, if you say that they do you must believe that martians are invading or the grey aliens are coming for your precious fluids

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 5 Jul 2017 @ 1:37pm

    Completely aside from anything relevant, i have always been befuddled by the usage of the word enforcement. Law enforcement? Makes sense. IP enforcement? How does one enforce property? Is this like leveraging blue? The DEA's name has always been particularly amusing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      TripMN, 5 Jul 2017 @ 2:16pm

      Re:

      DEA - We're here to make sure you take your drugs

      Works for me.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 3:58pm

      Re:

      Err with violence that is the entirety of the state, haven't we been told for decades that the purpose of the state was to have a monopoly on violence so people didn't hurt us?

      Hessian lives matter

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 2:57pm

    No one ever lost betting on stupidity, ignorance, or complacency.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2017 @ 5:27pm

    Copyright maximalists turn to lies to push their point. In other news, water is still wet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Judge Tosses Woman's Lawsuit Brought... >>
<< Daily Deal: Microsoft MCSE Server Admin...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

03:21 China's Surveillance Plans Include 600 Million CCTV Cameras Nationwide, And Pervasive Facial Recognition (5)

Wednesday

18:30 Indie Developer Finds Game On Torrent Site, Gives Away Free Keys Instead Of Freaking Out (20)
15:49 Stupid Patent Of The Month: Using A Computer To Count Calories (13)
13:21 Moving Beyond Backdoors To Solve The FBI's 'Going Dark' Problem (13)
11:46 Judge Tosses Woman's Lawsuit Brought Against Google Because A Blogger Said Mean Things About Her (28)
10:44 State Dept. Enlists Hollywood And Its Friends To Start A Fake Twitter Fight Over Intellectual Property (50)
10:38 Daily Deal: Microsoft MCSE Server Admin Certification Training Bundle (0)
09:25 Docs Show Police Also Sought (And Obtained) Phone Records For Police Shooting Victim's Girlfriend (32)
06:24 'Free Market' Group: FCC Comments Show Nobody Really Wants Net Neutrality (71)
03:26 NSA Continues To Dodge 'Incidental Collection' Question, Wants Its 'About' Surveillance Program Back (27)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.