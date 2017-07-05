State Dept. Enlists Hollywood And Its Friends To Start A Fake Twitter Fight Over Intellectual Property
For all the talk of "fake news" going around these days, you'd think that the federal government would avoid creating more of its own on purpose. And you'd think that the MPAA and RIAA would know better than to join in on such a project. However, the following email was sent to some folks at Stanford Law School asking the law school to join in this fake news project promoting intellectual property via a fake Twitter feud:
Good Morning! My name is H------, and I am reaching out to you from the State Department’s Bureau of Economic Affairs. I gave you call a little earlier this morning, but I thought I would follow up with an email as well.
Currently, I am working on a social media project with the Office of Intellectual Property Enforcement. This summer, we want to activate an audience of young professionals- the kind of folks who are interested in foreign policy, but who aren’t aware that intellectual property protection touches every part of their lives. I think the law school students at your institution may be the type of community that we would like to engage. Additionally, we know that your law school is ranked among the top schools in Intellectual Property law, and thus our campaign may not only be fun, but relevant for you all as well.
So a little bit of a recap from the message that I left you this morning. The Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs wants to start a fake Twitter feud. For this feud, we would like to invite you and other similar academic institutions to participate and throw in your own ideas!
The week after the 4th of July, when everyone gets back from vacation but will still feel patriotic and summery, we want to tweet an audacious statement like, “Bet you couldn’t see the Independence Day fireworks without bifocals; first American diplomat Ben Franklin invented them #bestIPmoment @StateDept” Our public diplomacy office is still settling on a hashtag and a specific moment that will be unique to the State Department, but then we invite you to respond with your own #MostAmericanIP, or #BestIPMoment. Perhaps it will an alumni defending intellectual property in the courts or an article that your institution has produced regarding this topic.
Some characters from the IP community here in DC have agreed to participate with their own tweets: US Patent and Trademark Office, the Copyright Alliance, the Motion Picture Association of America, the Copyright Office, and the Recording Industry Association of America. We hope to diversify this crowd with academic institutions, sports affiliations, trade associations, and others!
Please give me a call or email me with any questions, comments, or concerns. I look forward to hearing from you soon!
Sincerely,
H--------
Official
UNCLASSIFIED
So, let's break this down. This is literally the State Department, working with the IP Enforcement Coordinator (normally called the "IP Czar") to team up with the MPAA, RIAA and Copyright Alliance (a front group for the RIAA and MPAA), along with the Patent & Trademark Office and the Copyright Office to create a fake Twitter feud over who likes copyright and patents more.
Everything about this is crazy. First, the State Dept. should not be creating fake news or fake Twitter feuds. Second, even if it were to do so, it seems to have picked one side of the debate, arguing that greater copyright and patent enforcement is obviously a good thing (how far we've come from the time when it was the State Department that fought back against SOPA and told the White House not to support it).
Separate from that, why are the MPAA, the RIAA and the Copyright Alliance agreeing to team up with the US government to create fake stories? That seems... really, really wrong. I get that they are obsessed with always pushing a misleading and one-sided message on copyright law, but creating out and out propaganda with the US government?
Also, even if the geniuses at IPEC -- an office that was set up in 2008 under another anti-piracy copyright law -- falsely believe it's their job to push Hollywood's message out to the world, how could they possibly have thought it was a bright idea to engage in outright propaganda using Twitter... and to try to enlist law school professors and students in these shenanigans?
I've put out a request for comment from the State Department's Bureau of Economic Affairs, and will update this post if I hear back.
Wow, they picked a poor example with Ben Franklin
Re: Wow, they picked a poor example with Ben Franklin
Don't let facts interfere with your agenda!
Re: Re: Wow, they picked a poor example with Ben Franklin
Re: Wow, they picked a poor example with Ben Franklin
Also, they clearly have no idea how bifocals, or corrective lenses in general, are used.
Re:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyZjeVeJUfM
Really?
Re: Really?
Re: Re: Really?
Could this be just poor wording?
It almost sounds like they don't really want a "feud," but just people talking about which invention is best. I wonder if they just thought it would sound cooler if they called it a "twitter feud."
Re: Could this be just poor wording?
Re: Could this be just poor wording?
Re: Could this be just poor wording?
Re: Re: Could this be just poor wording?
Re: Could this be just poor wording?
Do we really need to ask given their recent history?
Source?
Re: Source?
A source link would be helpful. As it stands, this letter is almost to absurd to be believed.
The letter was shared with me by a Stanford Law professor. There's no link to share.
Re: Re: Source?
Re: Re: Re: Source?
Re: Re: Source?
Minor correction, however: the State Department's Office of Intellectual Property Enforcement (mentioned in the email) is not the same as the Office of the Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator in OMB.
Two different offices.
You don't support it with even ONE link? HMM. Where DID you get this? -- Bottom line states you've yet to confirm it: what IF you don't "hear back"?
Classic Techdirt: sourceless, contextless, sly hint of how was better when Hillary Clinton ran State, mainly attacks intellectual property and the ??AAs, topped off with 4th word from end is "IF".
Here's similar except sourced and I'm sure true*:
Hollywood promotes propaganda about The White Helmets in Syria
http://www.hangthebankers.com/hollywood-propaganda-white-helmets-syria/
https://medium.com/insur ge-intelligence/exclusive-documents-expose-direct-us-military-intelligence-influence-on-1-800-movies -and-tv-shows-36433107c307
"These documents for the first time demonstrate that the US government has worked behind the scenes on over 800 major movies and more than 1,000 TV titles."
---
* I just know you kids left at that point and are typing "oh, so YOU'RE sure, big deal". That's why I wrote it so.
Re: At least SIXTH attempt to get in!
Re: Re: At least SIXTH attempt to get in!
Re: Re: Re: At least SIXTH attempt to get in!
Re:
Re:
"These documents for the first time demonstrate that the US government has worked behind the scenes on over 800 major movies and more than 1,000 TV titles."
Was this meant to be some kind of surprise? I knew they were involved with the making of Charlie Wilson's War (the first title mentioned), and I haven't even seen the damn thing. According to IMDB, the CIA advisor Milton Bearden is specifically credited on the film. That's pretty much standard procedure for any film involving the military or other government agencies.
This is your idea of important stuff that should be covered here? The blindingly obvious from 10 years ago?
Please, go back to your sandpit, the adults are talking.
Talk about Twitter
#cnnblackmail What is up with that TD?
CNN attacks free speech on the 4th of July.
Re: Talk about Twitter
Re: Talk about Twitter
Re: Talk about Twitter
An actual attack on free speech would be publishing that person's name and directing the government to block or imprison them. But, that didn't happen, it was just a childish troll who showed his true colours when he thought his anonymity would no longer protect him from consequences for his actions from the rest of the public.
That's not an elephant, it's a pathetic little rat.
Jonas Salk eschewed $7bn and gave away the polio vaccine #MostAmericanIP
Re:
No he didn't. He made an open-source kernel, which is definitely a major achievement (and indeed the most widely-used kernel on the planet now), but an OS is more than a kernel.
Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
The early american motion-picture industry sets up on the west coast to avoid patents held by Thomas Edison #MostAmericanIP
...and then brainwash them into believing that this isn't the problem. Instead we want them to modify their behavior and pay up in every part of their lives to comply.
Re:
I put the responsibility of people's choices squarely on them. If I can question the status quo, so can they. That they CHOOSE not to is on them.
They should have posted the fake news as a blog post.
via a fake Twitter feud
Wouldn't this require that at least one person be against at least one other person? I don't think "we all agree with everything you just said, here's some more stuff that we all agree on" counts as a feud.
Re:
Look we all know that people in power
Completely aside from anything relevant, i have always been befuddled by the usage of the word enforcement. Law enforcement? Makes sense. IP enforcement? How does one enforce property? Is this like leveraging blue? The DEA's name has always been particularly amusing.
Re:
Works for me.
Re:
Hessian lives matter
Re:
Re: Re:
