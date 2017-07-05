State Dept. Enlists Hollywood And Its Friends... >>
<< Docs Show Police Also Sought (And Obtained)...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Jul 5th 2017 10:38am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Microsoft MCSE Server Admin Certification Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE): Server Infrastructure Expert certification demonstrates you have the expertise to work professionally as a network engineer, computer support technician, information security specialist and more. The $39 Microsoft MCSE Server Admin Certification Training Bundle gives you two years of access to over 100 hours of content 24/7. This bundle includes complete training for Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2 certification exams, 70-410, 70-411, 70-412, 70-413, and 70-414. You will use labs, games, activities, assessments and printable study guides to gauge your progress, and you can chat with other students via the social learning feature.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
State Dept. Enlists Hollywood And Its Friends... >>
<< Docs Show Police Also Sought (And Obtained)...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Math Is Not A Crime
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

03:21 China's Surveillance Plans Include 600 Million CCTV Cameras Nationwide, And Pervasive Facial Recognition (5)

Wednesday

18:30 Indie Developer Finds Game On Torrent Site, Gives Away Free Keys Instead Of Freaking Out (20)
15:49 Stupid Patent Of The Month: Using A Computer To Count Calories (13)
13:21 Moving Beyond Backdoors To Solve The FBI's 'Going Dark' Problem (13)
11:46 Judge Tosses Woman's Lawsuit Brought Against Google Because A Blogger Said Mean Things About Her (28)
10:44 State Dept. Enlists Hollywood And Its Friends To Start A Fake Twitter Fight Over Intellectual Property (50)
10:38 Daily Deal: Microsoft MCSE Server Admin Certification Training Bundle (0)
09:25 Docs Show Police Also Sought (And Obtained) Phone Records For Police Shooting Victim's Girlfriend (32)
06:24 'Free Market' Group: FCC Comments Show Nobody Really Wants Net Neutrality (71)
03:26 NSA Continues To Dodge 'Incidental Collection' Question, Wants Its 'About' Surveillance Program Back (27)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.