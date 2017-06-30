RIAA Trashes Its Legacy As A 1st Amendment... >>
<< Facebook 'Hate Speech' Rules Protect...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jun 30th 2017 10:33am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Pay What You Want Windows 10 CPD Professional Certification Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Learn how to unlock all of Windows 10's secrets and capabilities and earn CPD credits while doing so with the Windows 10 CPD Professional Certification Bundle. Pay what you want and you get access to two courses teaching you all about Skype and the Windows Apps Store. If you beat the average price, you unlock 6 more courses covering Office 365, File Explorer, OneDrive, the Hub, Cortana, Edge, and more. You'll be a Windows 10 expert in no time.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
RIAA Trashes Its Legacy As A 1st Amendment... >>
<< Facebook 'Hate Speech' Rules Protect...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:38 RIAA Trashes Its Legacy As A 1st Amendment Supporter By Cheering On Global Internet Censorship (7)
10:33 Daily Deal: The Pay What You Want Windows 10 CPD Professional Certification Bundle (0)
09:27 Facebook 'Hate Speech' Rules Protect Races And Sexes -- So, Yes, White Men Are Going To Be 'Protected' (17)
06:26 ISPs Are No Longer Even Bothering To Provide Bogus Excuses For Their Expanding Use Of Bullshit Usage Caps (14)
03:29 DHS To Expand Foreign Laptop Ban If Overseas Airlines Won't Make Their Security More Theatrical (33)

Thursday

19:27 DOJ Asks The Supreme Court To Give It Permission To Search Data Centers Anywhere In The World (24)
15:22 Zillow Only Kinda Backs Down From Dubious McMansion Hell Threats Following EFF's Engagement (32)
13:32 Cheerleader Fraudulently Obtains Court Order To Scrub Web Of Her Boyfriend-Beating Past (21)
11:55 Looking Forward To Next 20 Years Of A Post-Reno Internet (10)
10:42 Comcast, Charter May Soon Get Even Larger With Joint Acquisition Of Sprint (13)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.