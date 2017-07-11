Court Says DMCA Safe Harbors Disappear Once Infringing Images Are Printed On Physical Items
from the little-known-512(f)-clause-about-'word-became-flesh' dept
A really weird decision with some implications for DMCA safe harbors has come out of a US district court in California. The case revolves around paintings and pictures licensed by Greg Young Publishing International [GYPI], several of which appeared on Zazzle's website and, consequently, were turned into physical reproductions (mugs, t-shirts, etc.) via Zazzle's automated print-on-demand process.
After some discussion about which prints GYPI actually controls for infringement claim purposes, the court gets down to addressing the supposed infringement. Discussing the safe harbor provisions, the court finds Zazzle qualifies for these protections. Sort of. The court says Zazzle qualifies as a provider of online services and, thanks to GYPI never sending any DMCA notices, it had no knowledge of the infringement.
That's where the court's reasoning starts swimming in non-concentric circles. As Eric Goldman points out, the court's legal math doesn't add up when it decides there's something Zazzle could have done to prevent the alleged infringement. Goldman comments on the court's strange determination:
“Zazzle had the right and ability to control the types of products it produced,” in contrast to how eBay/Amazon allow vendors to select which products to sell. This is a non-sequitur because the alleged infringements are attributable to the images selected and uploaded by Zazzle’s users. It’s irrelevant to the alleged infringement what cut of T-shirt is selected by Zazzle and who manufactures the raw materials.
At this point, Zazzle should still be protected from the infringement committed by a user. But that's not how the court sees it. The court sees an infringing uploaded image (where Zazzle is still protected) being turned into a physical product and decides this is the point where Zazzle loses its safe harbor. From the decision [PDF]:
GYPI argues that Zazzle had “the right and ability to control” the sale of infringing products because “it is actively involved in selecting the products that are sold, pricing those products, selling the products, manufacturing the products, inspecting the products, and finally packaging and delivering the products.” Doc. 50-1 at 27. Zazzle does not dispute that it engages in these activities. The Court concludes that Zazzle had the right and ability to control the types of products it produced. Unlike eBay or Amazon, Zazzle’s role is not limited to facilitating the sale of products owned and marketed by third parties. Zazzle creates the products. If Zazzle lacks the right and ability to control the sale of products it creates, it is hard to imagine any defendant that would have such a right.
Without the uploads, there would be no infringement. Zazzle may benefit indirectly from the sale of products with infringing images, but the court still feels Zazzle should be held accountable even if it has almost no direct input in the physical product creation other than forwarding the order to the print-on-demand contractor. As Goldman pointed out, the reasoning doesn't add up. But that's OK, says the court, Zazzle's reasoning doesn't add up either.
Zazzle argues that it lacked the ability to control the sale of infringing products because, in practice, “the production process was effectively automatic . . . after a product was ordered and approved by Zazzle’s CMT [content management team].” Doc. 69 at 25. That is a non sequitur. It doesn’t matter if Zazzle lacked the ability to control its production process after CMT approved the product; presumably CMT had the authority to reject products that were infringing. More to the point, even if the entire process were automatic, that would suggest at most that Zazzle had chosen not to exercise its right and ability to reject infringing products, not that it lacked the right or ability to do so. GYPI is entitled to summary judgment that Zazzle is not protected under § 512(c) to the extent it manufactured and sold physical products bearing infringing images.
There is no further attempt made to explain the court's rationale. For some reason, it can't seem to get past the production of physical products, even though Zazzle claims it has no more control over that than it does over uploaded content. In effect, the court sets up a double standard: physical vs. digital. Zazzle is protected if users upload infringing images but not if customers decide they want a copy of this image on a t-shirt or poster.
The CMT mentioned above sounds like little more than a perfunctory infringement check similar to the one that accompanies each image upload. And if the court decides to untwist Zazzle's "non sequitur" and hold it up for examination, Zazzle shouldn't be able to avail itself of DMCA safe harbors at the point of image upload either. The decision is internally inconsistent. Given the number of print-on-demand companies out there, this bizarre internal split on physical/digital infringement could cause problems down the road.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Don't get me wrong, I run an anime fan site and allow my members to post their fanart and whatnot but I wouldn't expect to receive protections under "fair use" laws or even under "safe harbor" laws the minute I crossed over from posted content to actually selling merchandise with the printed or published works created by someone else.
If I posted images of a Star Trek t-short on my site, I would expect to be protected. But, when I start selling that t-shirt on my website to generate funds, then those protections wouldn't necessarily protect me from liability.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Remember, most of the time it is not possible to determine who the actual owner of a copyright is, and even harder to determine if a design has been licensed yo a third party. The only infringer is the person who uploads a design, even when that is to a produce on demand site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A user uploads an image to Zazzle, claims to have the right to use that image, and requests that Zazzle prints that image on a mug, all through an automated process.
You then expect Zazzle to be liable down the road if it turns out that the user did not, in fact, have the proper rights?
That's an untenable position.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Could it be that because such a database doesn't exist? Could it be that the persons who uploaded the content to Zazzle fraudulently represented that they held the right? Could it be that GYPI should have gone after those up loaders, but maybe thought Zazzle had deeper pockets?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just because someone created content doesn't mean you can take someone else's copy-protected content and sell it for your own personal gain.
Zazzle was undoubtedly aware that what they were doing would be considered copyright infringement. Anyone who operates a website has been informed as to the copyright penalties that could be enforced. Any web-owner, web-master or administrator who claims otherwise is a complete fucking moron. Before I even created my website, I knew the copyright issues involved and I made to inform my community to not put my site at risk for certain content.
Zazzle committed copyright violates and they should be penalized and forced to pay those from whom it stole that copyrighted content in order to print that content on merchandise in order to sell it. Just because you can do it does not make it right. If you do, expect to be sued and take it like a man.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The point you’re missing is that when companies must invest countless resources into sussing out who owns what copyright for what content and whether they have a license and all that other shit, companies will either shut down or shut off the one service people use them for just to avoid all the hassle.
The point you’re missing is that Zazzle should not be held liable for someone else’s infringement because Zazzle cannot know, prior to a notification of infringement, that someone’s copyright is being infringed.
The point you’re missing is that safe harbor protections exist so companies like Zazzle can continue to operate without (too much) fear of being taken apart by an IP lawsuit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If your business model doesn't take into account the practical facts of law, specifically copyright, then it should fail. One way to avoid this is the publisher way: you get the persons to sign and indemnify the shop. Problem solved, no need to destroy all of copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You're an idiot if you think Zazzle doesn't already do this. Read their agreements. It's in there. And this court decision still happened. Maybe there's a flaw in the court decision AND your argument...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Why should Zazzle have fewer protections than those businesses?
Why should Zazzle have to take legal statements from customers when the law should already protect the company from liability for someone else's copyright infringement?
How does giving Zazzle any form of safe harbor protection “destroy all of copyright”?
(Sidebar: I would argue that copyright deserves destruction because it was never designed for a society where copying and distributing an entire book can takes mere seconds. Whether it deserves reconstruction is up for debate.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If your business model doesn't take into account the practical facts of law, specifically copyright, then it should fail.
Which has what to do with the fact that a site has no way of knowing whether or not someone holds the rights to a particular bit of imaginary property or is merely claiming that they do?
The law says that sites aren't liable for the infringing content posted by their users in large part because it's simply not possible for them to know unless they've been informed, and trying to figure it out themselves would be all but impossible and an incredible burden such that most wouldn't even try were they forced to do so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
But instead you have someone who would rather sue a bigger fish instead. And any reasonable outfit would probably compensate the copyright holder. But no, the point of lawsuits like this is to extract a toll far, far beyond any possible value of the infringement (+ vig and punitive damages). i.e., i would never make so much money licensing or selling my own works, i can only hope someone infringes in a way that they involve someone with deeper pockets.
This reasoning should fly at all in a non-internet space. What if someone decides to take a work to a printer for production. How would the printer know the matter to be printed is unlicensed reproduction of another party's work unless it is so famous as to have generic household recognition? Shall they demand copyright papers showing the person has ownership or reproduction rights? Oh wait. In a system where everything automatically receives copyright, wanted or not, there are no papers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So you're saying you aren't familiar with Zazzle at all. Zazzle is a large business that has users uploading millions of designs. They can't vet everything that gets uploaded. Their terms of use and agreements require users to agree that the users who upload the designs are the rightful owners of the copyrights. Zazzle didn't steal shit. If anything Zazzle is more of a victim than just a digital service because they spent materials and time and effort to print the designs on merchandise that they can't sell.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Conflation conflagration
So, this statement is meant to base off 512(c)(b), which is the financial benefit issue that would negate protections granted. Which, on its face, would likely be enough to sink Zazzle's battleship. Nuanced, Zazzle may not be liable for user uploads to its website, but as party to each sale of the infringing content, could be (strangely, if Zazzle made no money from each sale, they'd be in the clear). Its... weird, because its not happened before, or rarely anyways. It'll be interesting to see this go through appeals, and is yet another indicator the DMCA is badly written Copyright propaganda that was left for the Courts to interpret.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sue the infringer, not the company
Suing Zazzle for the infringement of someone else? You are cash grabbing.
Zazzle, or any other company for that matter (Wal-Mart, Kinkos, etc) has any idea whether or not an item is infringing. They usually have some legalese saying: 'The Person using the reproduction equipment is liable for any infringement.'
Follow the money. This is a poorly decided case by the courts plain and simple.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
NOT difficult at all: a shop printing text on paper has some duty to be sure it's not infringed. Doesn't matter if on a T-shirt. -- No, really. This court case proves it.
Solution: put eyeballs on it at the "CMT" stage. The volume isn't that high. You seem to believe that "automatic" is a way to avoid law. -- Yes, I know that a "business model" just goes much easier if don't bother with the law. That's not new because on "the internets".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I cannot imagine that a print shop will spend hours upon hours of resources just to make sure an excerpt from a book has been fully licensed for print on a bunch of T-shirts that will be sent to a corporate retreat and given away to a bunch of people who will end up using the shirts as spare washcloths within a year’s time. I also cannot imagine that the companies who own all the major media copyrights in the world will appreciate being deluged with requests for licensing confirmation by thousands of print shops around the world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: NOT difficult at all: a shop printing text on paper has some duty to be sure it's not infringed. Doesn't matter if on a T-shirt. -- No, really. This court case proves it.
This is the same bullshit argument that Google should just know what's infringing or not, when the copyright owners don't even know which copyrighted content belongs to them.
No matter how many eyes you put on it, it's not easy to determine the copyright status of a design. Feel free to go pick any random item on Zazzle and show us how you would magically discern who legitimately owns the copyright. We'll wait.
"The volume isn't that high."
I'm guessing you don't know what the volume is, so that assertion seems like utter bullshit. From what I can find, their annual sales volume is between 5 million and 10 million. So even if you take the lower number in the range, that's still about 13,700 products a day. And they probably don't work 7 days a week, so it's actually probably even more per business day. You expect any company to accurately vet the copyrights status of 13,700 or more products in a work day? If you know how to do that accurately and efficiently, you should be running a business instead of wasting your time in comment sections online. You could make a serious haul selling that technique since apparently no one else has figured it out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: NOT difficult at all: a shop printing text on paper has some duty to be sure it's not infringed. Doesn't matter if on a T-shirt. -- No, really. This court case proves it.
This is BASIC COMMON LAW,
You've got it completely backwards: Common Law actually absolves Zazzle of any and all liability in this case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: NOT difficult at all
Right. Because somehow, those eyeballs can determine if an uploader of some random image is authorized to print it. Hell, how would they even know if an image was copyrighted vs public domain?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Logic train derailed
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment