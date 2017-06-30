DHS To Expand Foreign Laptop Ban If Overseas Airlines Won't Make Their Security More Theatrical
The DHS and TSA are just going to keep making things worse. Despite there being almost no evidence of terrorists targeting planes, the DHS is looking to expand its laptop ban to cover even more incoming flights from foreign airports.
The Trump administration said Wednesday it will ban large electronics on flights to the United States altogether — on board, and in checked bags — unless airlines comply with new directives to ramp up passenger and baggage screening.
The mandate, announced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, would affect 280 last-point-of-departure airports and as many as 2,000 daily international flights to the United States and potentially throw a huge wrench into business travelers' plans.
The original plan only targeted 10 airports -- mostly in the Middle East. This expansion would cause even more passengers to either leave their laptops/tablets behind, as this ban would prevent them from being placed in checked luggage.
What the DHS is looking for is transplanted security theater performances by foreign airline personnel. Not much was explicitly listed in DHS head John Kelly's speech on Wednesday, but a few DHS officials offered to fill the factual gaps in Kelly's rhetoric.
DHS officials said the agency is broadly pushing airlines and airports to "take the next step" in beefing up security — meaning using more canine teams, adopting more advanced screening technology and enrolling in a Customs and Border Protection pre-clearance inspection program.
And, as always, the burden will be borne by travelers. Airlines are being given some time to make these changes, but there doesn't appear to be a hard deadline for compliance. If foreign airlines don't live up to the DHS's expectations, passengers will presumably be informed about the fate of their electronic devices after they've already taken them to the airport. The DHS encourages foreign travelers to keep themselves apprised of these changes, but doesn't say how they're supposed to obtain this information when making travel plans. All that's being recommended is staying in "close contact" with their airline of choice, which sounds like the sort of pen pal relationship no one's in any hurry to engage in.
European officials are trying to stay on top of the DHS's constantly-shifting demands -- not out of fear of terrorist attacks, but because the laptop ban itself would make flying less safe.
European Commission officials have been especially vocal about their wish to avoid the ban and have repeatedly pointed out the fire risks associated with stacking laptops with flammable lithium batteries in planes' cargo holds…
I guess that's why Kelly wants a total ban. That solves the exploding battery problem, but does nothing for thousands of non-terrorists who need to bring their work with them when visiting the US.
There's no room for logic in security theater. What the US determines to be security best practices will be foisted on the rest of the world -- even though there's nothing in the history of the DHS and TSA suggesting faster, harder "security" will do anything more than irritate travelers.
Plus, the fact that stacking batteries in the hold actually reduces safety can't be understated. I do hope that sense prevails, but that's certainly not something that's evident with the current US government.
Re:
Now that I am on the nofly list, maybe my company will hire a personal driver for me when they want me to go traveling for work.
Re: Re:
"Now that I am on the nofly list, maybe my company will hire a personal driver for me when they want me to go traveling for work."
That won't be of much help for international travellers from other continents. Though, it may help localise activity and convince some companies to concentrate on business actions outside the US.
Re: Re: Re:
Though, it may help localise activity and convince some companies to concentrate on business actions outside the US.
You assume that the EU/UK won't be stupid enough to do something similar.
This is actually the way that the terrorist win. There is a level of security theatre that risks collapsing western economies to the point where weaker actors can actually take over - scary!
Re: Re:
Or maybe that's just a parallel construction considered fit for public consumption, and the real facts being something else entirely.
Re: Re: Re:
This way, the passengers will at least be entertained in the ensueing longer queues.
/s
Just think about it: increasingly stupid demands will drastically reduce the number of people going to the US for business or pleasure, which will make monitoring for terrorists much more viable.
It's easier to find a bad guy if you have ten people a day entering the US instead of tens of thousands! Brilliant!
Finally, once everyone sane stops going to the US, you can just arrest the few people who want to come for being clearly insane.
The island that is the US
So sad!
The business I worked for at the time, often sent people to the US and Europe for business, and after 9/11 a board level decision was made to preference electronic meetings instead. Lots of telephone conferences, as well as video cons.
If this goes through, and laptops and the like are banned, businesses will revert to skype and the like rather than expensive travel. As for tourism, I tend to travel with a laptop so I can keep in touch, download photos from my camera, and general geek.
Bet the airlines and hotel industry won't be happy with this.
This should drive a lot of innovation...
Maybe the TSA assumes that terrorists are going to be suicide bombers wanting a direct ticket into Heaven, and that's why passenger luggage tends to get scrutinized more than the air freight that gets loaded right next to it. It might seem crazy that a terrorist could blow up a plane in flight without even being present as a passenger, due to the ineptitude of bureaucratic federal agencies that have set up this sort of disaster just waiting to happen.
A business opportunity in rented laptops...
Re: A business opportunity in rented laptops...
TSA Bureaucrat: I don't care if the job is "executive assistant vice president" of the laptop rental division, the dog training division, or the airport security division, as long as I get the seven-figure salary and the blonde nymphomaniac secretary like we agreed....
They'll ban laptops, notebooks and tablets under the guise that the batteries might explode/keeping people safe. They'll explain away the negative knock-on effects by saying it's a good thing that they can enable expansion of the economy and provide more opportunities the way Ken described above.
What they won't explain is the ultimate, more nefarious goal: to destroy the international sneaker-net and force everyone to download their proprietary, confidential files AFTER arrival via the tapped and spied-upon internet trunks coming into and going out of the country. It is, and has always been about more hay for their precious stack.
