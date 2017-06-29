Comcast, Charter May Soon Get Even Larger With... >>
Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Jun 29th 2017 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Ultimate Data Infrastructure Architect Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Businesses have access to mountains of data. Big data and how to properly manage it is a big deal. The $36 Ultimate Data Infrastructure Architect Bundle is designed to teach you how to manage it all to make it more useful. The bundle includes 5 courses covering ElasticSearch 5.0, Apache Spark 2, MongoDB, Hadoop 2, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). You also receive 5 e-books offering expanded training on the concepts introduced in the courses. You’ll get an ElasticSearch 5.x Cookbook, Fast Data Processing with Spark 2, a MongoDB Cookbook, Learning Apache Kafka and Apache Flume: Distributed Log Collection for Hadoop.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

