Game Music Composer Goes On DMCA Blitz Against Innocent YouTubers Over Contract Dispute With Game Publisher
from the hostage-negotiations dept
Stories about both the abuse of the DMCA process and the peril YouTubers regularly find themselves subject to by way of intellectual property laws are both legion, but to see the truely egregious nature of the abuse of this sort of thing, it takes a story about them intersecting. We appear to have such a story on our hands in the form of a music composer hired to work on a video game that then began sending DMCA notices to YouTubers over a contractual dispute with the game publisher. This story weaves a strange path, so let's dig in.
Alex Mauer is a digital composer. She was hired to do contract work by Imagos Softworks, the developers of Starr Mazer: DSP. That game had been available for early access on Steam, but is still down at the time of this writing. The reason for that is that Mauer sent Steam a DMCA notice for the game, claiming that it used her music without proper payment. Mauer and Imagos are in the middle of a fairly heated contract dispute, one which Imagos has been taking public with explanations of what happened and why the claim is not true.
Here's what happened between Alex and Imagos Softworks. https://t.co/eMHHAeDGT8 pic.twitter.com/selXX6jP3v
— Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) June 24, 2017
When you have dug into enough of these sorts of things, you begin to have a good sense for what's going on based on everyone's responses. Imagos' response is solely from its perspective, so it is not to be taken as the final word on the matter, but claims this detailed tend to be more common from those on the right side of things. Despite having been paid roughly $35,000 for her work on the game as a contract for hire, Mauer is currently claiming that Imagos owes her another $10,000. Even if that were true, the rights for the music in the contract were transferred to Imagos, making the DMCA claim against the game inappropriate. Through it all, Imagos claims to have attempted to resolve this with Mauer on several occasions only to be refused, while also going so far as to strip her music from the game and replacing it with temporary placeholder music.
But Mauer is apparently still unsatisfied. As I mentioned above, you can often get a sense of which side of an issue is on the firmest ground by how they behave. Well, Mauer's behavior in the past week has amounted to levying DMCA claims against every YouTuber showing off Starr Mazer: DSP footage that included her music. Even with the obvious Fair Use defense these YouTubers would have, that isn't even the most infuriating aspect of the tactic. No, that title belongs to Mauer suggesting to the YouTubers that she was launching the DMCA claims to raise awareness of the contract dispute and would rescind them if the YouTubers would give some hell to Imagos instead.
According to Ms. Mauer, Imagos Softworks owes her US$ 10,000 “for unpaid music work” (on Starr Mazer: DSP) and she is trying to use the DMCA strikes as a way to generate awareness about her situation. Sadly, this isn’t the intended purpose of the copyright strikes system, and innocent content creators are being punished when their only involvement in the matter has been that they published videos covering the independent roguelike shooter.
Well-known YouTuber SidAlpha even reached out to Mauer on behalf of his smaller peers to try to figure out what the hell was going on and received the following reply.
The fact that TemmieNeko is directing her complaints to me instead of the developer is a problem. This seems to be the general response of those who were hit with DMCA strikes. I did suggest to some who complained to me that I would reverse their DMCA strikes if they were willing to redirect their complaints to the developer/complaints about the developer. No one was willing to do so, and I no longer want to offer anyone the possibility of having their DMCA strikes reversed. Thank you.
It's worth repeating that none of this serves the purpose of the DMCA. In fact, there is a ton of potential harm to the YouTubers in question, who, in receiving these abusive DMCA notices, are at risk of having their channels pulled by YouTube. They can file a counter-claim, and should be successful with them, but there is still a risk. There is also risk for Mauer herself, as the DMCA process does have a perjury provision for fraudulent claims.
SidAlpha also explained that once the affected YouTubers process a successful counterclaim, they would be able to file a civic lawsuit against Mauer. This is because filing a fraudulent DMCA claim is considered perjury and she would be tried in the state the Youtubers live in. In addition, because the videos are transformative, they are protected by the Fair Use Doctrine which renders the DMCA strike spurious. Also, she doesn’t own the music in the first place because it was made as part of a for-hire contract with Imagos. Imagos owns all content related to Starr Mazer and Starr Mazer: DSP.
Mauer has since gone on to send out DMCA notices for a couple other games in which her music is featured, including one put out by Adult Swim. As part of this, Mauer has gone so far as to send a DMCA notice to Turner Broadcasting. Meanwhile, she put the music she created for Imagos under her contract on her own website, selling it as part of an album for $1,000.
This is as clear an abuse of the DMCA process as I've seen to date and there is no excuse for imperiling innocent YouTubers over a contract dispute with a game publisher. If ever there were a case begging for punishment over abuse of the DMCA system, this is certainly it.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Isn't that commercial infringement, as she no longer owns it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Of course it exists, but a contract to assign the copyright to the company isn't valid without consideration, i.e. the agreed payment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Great article as usual, Mr Geigner. I just wonder why don't have your own site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Great article as usual, Mr Geigner. I just wonder why don't have your own site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Great article as usual, Mr Geigner. I just wonder why don't have your own site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Great article as usual, Mr Geigner. I just wonder why don't have your own site.
Was that the you know what you meant?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Great article as usual, Mr Geigner. I just wonder why don't have your own site.
While I'll happily and likely incorrectly take your complimentary words at face value, it's worth noting a couple of things.
1. Comments do not equal traffic and never have. In fact, the inverse can sometimes be true.
2. Even if I ever did "strike out on my own" as you put it, Techdirt is my first non-fiction writing home, the first place I became part of an internet community, and by far the biggest influence on my philosophy on matters of digital economics and intellectual property. Even if I ever wrote elsewhere, I would continue to write here as long as Mike and the Techdirt team would have me.
3. Your kind words aside, I am most certainly not driving the site in any way. Hell, I'm not even the most talented writer named "Tim" at this site, as that distinction belongs to Tim Cushing, who is a brilliant word-smith and one of the funniest writers I've ever had the pleasure of reading. Beyond that, Mike drives this site still, with the community of commenters coming in as a close second, as far as I'm concerned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Great article as usual, Mr Geigner. I just wonder why don't have your own site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Great article as usual, Mr Geigner. I just wonder why don't have your own site. - FLAGGED!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If someone asked me to remove a video, thats fine. But after they filed a DMCA claim with youtube and then asked me to help her with the game developer? I DON'T THINK SO. I would tell her to kiss my ass and whine to someone else.
"Dear Miss Mauer, since you filed a DMCA claim against my account, you can go f*** yourself. Perhaps you should have exercised some common sense and contacted me first before you filed your DMCA claim. So, take your request and stick it where the sun don't shine."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Disagree
Uh, she actually wrote that music. I don't see how this beats the routine takedowns of large copyright organizations for music they don't even own, partly from its actual owners.
Instead of punishing one lunatic for perjury, I'd rather see the chairmen of the systematic abusers of the DMCA system serve jail time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Disagree
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Disagree
Who created the artistic work is not the end of the story of who owns the Copyright. This appears to be a classic "work for hire" scenario, which is actually written into Copyright law. The Copyright belongs to the entity that hired her to create it. She doesn't own any part of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I could understand a DMCA for the game itself if it still used the disputed music. But dinging innocent YouTubers unless they “pay up” in the form of attacking the game devs? Not even the mob goes after third parties like that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't forget the YouTube strike system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mauer's Last Symphony
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Mauer's Last Symphony
Yeah, you would have to try incredibly hard to come up with a quicker and more sure way to utterly destroy your career than what she did. No-one who does even the slightest bit of research is going to hire her from this point on, and she's got no-one to blame but herself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment