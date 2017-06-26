Copyright Office Realizes The DMCA Fucks With... >>
by Karl Bode

Mon, Jun 26th 2017 11:54am


Filed Under:
broadband, competition, fcc, premium service, privacy

Companies:
at&t



AT&T May Soon Return To Charging Broadband Subscribers More For Privacy

from the privacy-is-now-a-luxury-option dept

Last year, you might recall that AT&T came up with an ingenious idea: to charge broadband customers significantly more if they actually wanted to protect their own privacy. It basically worked like this: users ordering AT&T's broadband service could get the service for, say, $70 a month. But if that user wanted to opt out of AT&T's Internet Preferences snoopvertising program (which used deep packet inspection to study your movement around the Internet down to the second) users were forced to pay upwards of $800 more each year. With its decision, AT&T effectively made user privacy a premium service.

AT&T backed off this idea after massive backlash, in part because the former, Wheeler-run FCC had started raising a stink about the practice, but also because it wanted regulatory approval for its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

But after successfully lobbying the GOP to kill FCC broadband consumer privacy protections (which would have let the FCC crack down on these kinds of practices on a case-by-case basis), AT&T is apparently considering bringing the program back.

Speaking last week on C-SPAN's The Communicators program, AT&T Senior Vice President Bob Quinn acknowledged that AT&T's first attempt to charge more for privacy didn't go over all that well:

Quinn suggested that the company may try again to roll out that type of pricing structure. "We got an enormous amount of criticism from privacy advocates when we rolled out, in Austin, Texas, an ad-supported Internet service... Privacy advocates screamed about that," Quinn said.

But that was then, and this is now. With FCC privacy protections dead, AT&T lobbyists have shifted their gaze toward killing net neutrality, and shoveling all regulatory oversight of broadband duopolies to an over-extended and ill-equipped FTC. An FTC, we should reiterate, AT&T lawyers have been making very clear they believe has no real authority over AT&T's businesses.

With pesky regulatory oversight now likely out of the way, Quinn makes it clear in the interview he'd like to now revisit the idea of a privacy surcharge, which he claims would somehow provide users with more control over their privacy:

"He added, however, that he believes attitudes will change in the future. "As the privacy revolution evolves, I think people are going to want more control, and maybe that's the pricing model that's ultimately what consumers want."

Right, except again, consumers have made it repeatedly clear they don't want this. AT&T has consistently tried to claim that this is all just "ad-supported internet service" and that charging users more money to protect their privacy was somehow a "discount," since users who were opted in to snoopvertising by default ultimately paid less than consumers that didn't. But as people noted at the time, finding the option to opt out was obnoxiously cumbersome, and the fact you'd pay $800 just to not be tracked was heavily obfuscated by the company.

Yes, many consumers would likely happily pay less money for broadband if ISPs offered a genuine discount for being tracked and monetized. But that's never been what AT&T offered, and since it faces limited competition in many markets -- it has minimal incentive to actually offer it. What AT&T is effectively doing here is making privacy protection a luxury option. And with every indication that AT&T's about to face weaker regulatory oversight than ever -- there's zero incentive for AT&T to offer any program that truly provides consumer benefits. It should, however, be amusing to watch AT&T try and pretend otherwise.

16 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

The First Word

Extortion

This feels like extortion.

"That's some nice privacy you've got there. It would be unfortunate if something were to happen to it".

Well, at least you can pay for "protection" on that privacy.
—OA

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Rapnel (profile), 26 Jun 2017 @ 12:20pm

    Now *that's* innovation you can be proud of! (that's sarcasm, at&t dickheads)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 26 Jun 2017 @ 12:30pm

    Pushing me again towards switching, and at least i have that luxury. Gave them another shot since circumstances in my home changed, and they cut down the price, but i really don't need their bundled junk or the caps and larger cost with internet only. I can go cheaper now even without a contract, although one never knows when rates will increase. But then, AT&T has a habit of nickle-and-diming you monthly anyway.

    I don't want to deal with their crap anymore. And i see, Karl, your article at DSLReports so... thanks for that also.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2017 @ 12:30pm

    The one thing I've never understood is why internet communications have never, legally or practically, been considered anywhere near as private as mail or telephone communications, giving the ISP full rein to port-block, packet-shape, inject page code, auto-forward, claim unassigned addresses as its own, or whatever else an ISP wants to do with the paying customer's internet traffic.

    I wonder if the situation is similar in other countries, as it seems that email, for instance, has stricter privacy regulations (more akin to paper mail) in some European countries than it does in the U.S.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 26 Jun 2017 @ 4:47pm

      Re:

      This.

      People own the copyright on the things they type on the internet, after all.

      If you use ANY level of encryption, even https, then the sort of deep packet inspection AT&T got caught using would seem to violate Section 1201 of the DMCA, since it would be a circumvention of a technological protection measure.

      Even just a little light packet sniffing might be such a circumvention.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2017 @ 12:31pm

    A simple VPN would defeat their tracking.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2017 @ 1:14pm

    Privacy at a premium. What a terrifying world we live in, where we rush to deregulate everything in the name of progress while achieving anything but.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2017 @ 1:20pm

    Congrats anti-regulation crowd. The glorious future you predicted is upon us.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Chip, 26 Jun 2017 @ 10:02pm

      Re:

      But they only deregulated "because" Regulations!

      This isn't Deregulation, it's just Backwards Regulation!

      Or whatever my incomprehensible excuse is this week.

      Every Nation eatst the paint chips it Deserves!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 26 Jun 2017 @ 1:25pm

    Can't wait til USPS, UPS, and Fedex try this next...

    If we draw analogs to the current paper mail situation, I can't imagine a congress-critter allowing any mail carrier in the US to allow FedEx to open up every package so that they could 'better advertise' to their clients... I understand if they say 'hey... Bob always sends Alice something'... fine.. that is great. They can optimize their routes or even give you a flier. It is BASIC ROUTING INFORMATION that has to be public by nature...

    Deep Packet Inspection (or Deep Postage Inspection in this case) is opening it up to find out what exactly Bob is sending to Alice. Everyone should be shocked and abhorred by that. Not to mention it also opens up the possibility that a nefarious ne'er-do-well could use that against Bob or Alice in the form of blackmail *gasp*.

    This issue should be looked at seriously... but... money talks and us constituents are boned by the lack of options...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      stderric (profile), 26 Jun 2017 @ 3:38pm

      Re: Can't wait til USPS, UPS, and Fedex try this next...

      Other great products and services coming soon:

      Verizon 4G Professional with Pay-Per-View ToS

      BP Mega-Ultimate Gasoline - Oatmeal Free!

      Lower Fecal Coliform Dasani 2XPremium Bottled Water

      Domino's Pepperoni Pizza - $12
      With Box - $15
      With Pepperoni - $24

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2017 @ 1:28pm

    All of the major ISP's in the US will end up doing this. There won't be a way to avoid it unless you use Tor browser or a VPN. How long before those are banned by ISP's TOS?
    Or they could say, "I can't see your traffic, any traffic I can't see(inspect) is blocked" which is the same thing.

    In those rare markets where there is competition you might get an ISP who doesn't do this. The problem is the monetary incentive to do it will force their hand.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    OA (profile), 26 Jun 2017 @ 1:36pm

    Extortion

    This feels like extortion.

    "That's some nice privacy you've got there. It would be unfortunate if something were to happen to it".

    Well, at least you can pay for "protection" on that privacy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2017 @ 4:17pm

    At&t thinks my information is worth $30/month?

    I don't know whether to be impressed or insulted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


