 
<< King Has 'Crush' Trademark Opposed By...
 tdicon 

Too Much Free Time

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Jun 23rd 2017 7:39pm


Filed Under:
markelle fultz, sponsorship, templates

Companies:
instagram, nba



NBA Rookie Is Just So Happy To Play For 'Team Name' In The City Of 'City'

from the put-dept.-subtitle-here dept

It ain't easy being a high-profile celebrity these days. A job that once mostly involved ducking cameras and putting out the occasional press release has evolved into one where multiple social media platforms must be updated so that fans feel that real connection that can only come with a carefully managed social media message. The brand is the ultimate product rather than any athletic or artistic output. To that end, even these social media messages come with sponsorships, carefully cultivated relationships with large companies itching to attach their names to well-followed celebrities and their social media accounts.

Speaking of athletes, the NBA draft just happened. Many young men realized their dream to play in the NBA after years of hard work. Because they are young, many of those athletes have social media accounts with the expected platforms. And many of them posted messages about how happy they were with the draft day results. Like Markelle Fultz, for instance, who was drafted number one overall by the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers and immediately took to Instagram to let his fans know completely, organically and authentically how pleased he was.


Oops. In case you can't read the embedded tweet, Fultz said that he was "Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name)", all while happily pointing out that the message was sponsored by watchmaker Tissot. Clearly this was a pre-written template to send out on Instagram once it had been filled in, except Fultz never filled it in. While he deleted the message shortly after, it's unclear just how (insert emotion) Tissot was with the message.

More importantly, the curtain gets pulled back on Fultz's engagement with his followers. Certainly it's not the biggest deal in the world and most people are having a little light-hearted fun with Fultz's faux pas, but it does strike me that anyone that saw his Instagram account as a way to honestly engage with him likely knows better now.

Fultz, meanwhile, can likely console himself with whatever insane amount of money a number one overall pick gets these days. Here's hoping the Sixers don't forget to fill in the direct deposit template.

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

The First Word

[Subject]

[Author] wrote, “[quote].” I tend to think that [opinion].
—TechDescartes

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 23 Jun 2017 @ 8:08pm

    [Subject]

    [Author] wrote, “[quote].” I tend to think that [opinion].

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 23 Jun 2017 @ 10:03pm

    You know?

    That sounded a whole lot to me like someone who was still pending finalization of his public representation negotiations. In the last olympics, we had a lot of athletes restricted to making similar statements.

    You know the "I cannot believe I won the gold medal. I cannot talk coherently before talking to my manager, the olympics P.R department and legal representation. This is all too much. I never prepared for this." kind.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ben (profile), 23 Jun 2017 @ 10:19pm

    Hope he shows up on time...

    Is he sponsored by Tissot? Or is it the NBA draft that's sponsored? (I haven't seen any other player pictures)

    He certainly is wearing enough watches to be promoting time pieces; now he (and they) need to make sure he shows up on time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< King Has 'Crush' Trademark Opposed By...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

19:39 NBA Rookie Is Just So Happy To Play For 'Team Name' In The City Of 'City' (3)
15:47 King Has 'Crush' Trademark Opposed By Dr. Pepper (12)
13:37 UK Law Enforcement Telling Citizens To 'See Something Say Something' About Dark Web Use (17)
11:57 Frontier Communications Caught (Again) Ripping Off West Virginia Taxpayers (5)
10:42 Cops Sent Warrant To Facebook To Dig Up Dirt On Woman Whose Boyfriend They Had Just Killed (75)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Complete MATLAB Mastery Bundle (0)
09:32 Bob Murray's Lawsuit Against John Oliver Is Even Sillier Than We Expected (30)
08:07 Why Is US Government Giving A Pharma Giant Exclusive Rights To A Zika Vaccine Whose Development Was Paid For By The US Public? (31)
06:10 Wall Street Is Starting To Get Very Nervous About Cable TV Cord Cutting (11)
03:10 Wikileaks Attempts To Bully Wikileaks Documentary With C&D Notices (25)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.