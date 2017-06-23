Cops Sent Warrant To Facebook To Dig Up Dirt On Woman Whose Boyfriend They Had Just Killed
Everything anyone has ever said about staying safe while interacting with the police is wrong. That citizens are told to comport themselves in complete obeisance just to avoid being beaten or shot by officers is itself bizarre -- an insane inversion of the term "public servant." But Philando Castile, who was shot five times and killed by (now former) Officer Jeronimo Yanez, played by all the rules (which look suspiciously like the same instructions given to stay "safe" during an armed robbery). It didn't matter.
Castile didn't have a criminal record -- or at least nothing on it that mattered. Otherwise, he wouldn't have been allowed to own a weapon, much less obtain a permit to conceal the gun. Castile told Yanez -- as the permit requires -- he had a concealed weapon. He tried to respond to the officer's demand for his ID, reaching into his pocket. For both of these compliant efforts, he was killed.
Castile's shooting might have gone unnoticed -- washed into the jet stream of "officer-involved killings" that happen over 1,000 time a year. But his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, immediately live-streamed the aftermath via Facebook. Her boyfriend bled out while responding officers tried to figure out what to do, beyond call for more backup to handle a dead black man sitting in his own vehicle. Only after Yanez fired seven bullets into the cab of the vehicle did officers finally remove his girlfriend's four year old daughter.
To "win" at killing citizens, you must start the spin immediately. Yanez spun his own, speaking to a lawyer less than two hours after killing Castile. Local law enforcement did the same thing. Documents obtained by Tony Webster show Special Agent Bill O'Donnell issued a warrant to Facebook for "all information retained" by the company on Diamond Reynolds, Castile's girlfriend. This was to include all email sent or received by that account, as well as "chat logs," which presumably means the content of private messages. The warrant also demands any communications that may have been deleted by Reynolds, as well as metadata on photos or videos uploaded to Facebook. It came accompanied with an indefinite gag order.
Why would law enforcement want (much less need) information from the victim's girlfriend's Facebook account? It appears officers were looking to justify the killing after the fact. The following sworn statement was contained in the affidavit:
Your affiant is aware through training and expertise that individuals frequently call and/or text messages to each other regarding criminal activity during and/or after and [sic] event has occurred.
This is warrant boilerplate, especially when it comes to obtaining information from accounts or devices. But this warrant should be considered anything but business as usual. Should be. Isn't. This is the actual standard operating procedure after an officer kills someone: the department goes digging through its criminal records to find any reason at all to have killed the person and to buttress "feared for safety" excuses given by officers -- awarding them points for effort based on information they didn't have when they ended someone's life.
When it comes to police shootings in America, there are no aggressors in uniform, only victims. Officer Yanez made his own excuses, theorizing Castile's willingness to smoke pot in front of a 4-year-old child indicated Castile had no respect for human life.
I thought, I was gonna die, and I thought if he's, if he has the, the guts and the audacity to smoke marijuana in front of the five year old girl and risk her lungs and risk her life by giving her secondhand smoke and the front seat passenger doing the same thing, then what, what care does he give about me?
Following his testimony's logic, smoking pot in front of a child has so severely damaged Castile's moral compass, he apparently would have thought nothing about shooting an officer over a non-functioning tail light. There's no logical boundary cops won't cross to pin the blame on the dead. Hence the Facebook warrant to dig up dirt on his girlfriend in hopes of adding a bit more post facto righteousness to the shoot.
The only upside -- and it's incredibly small given the surrounding circumstances -- is Facebook refused to hand over the information on the grounds that the indefinite gag order was unconstitutional. Faced with this pushback, Minnesota police withdrew the warrant. But in the end, Yanez was acquitted and Philando Castile is still dead -- a man who did nothing more than try to comply with an officer's orders.
Imagine if the reverse happened
Re: Imagine if the reverse happened
Imagine every time a cop-killer did that their defense attorney got said details. They'd be sputtering in disbelief as the deceased officer is portrayed as a 'having it coming' - just like they do to justify themselves.
Re: Re: Imagine if the reverse happened
Re: Re: Re: Imagine if the reverse happened
Using people's cell phones, with a mount on the dashboard, develop an app that uses the phone's camera and gps. Then using LAPR software, create a database on their locations.
Then using that against the LEO's own LAPR policy, save that info for the same time the LEO's policy, for all to see. :)
Special Agent issues warrant? Who's the judge?
The incomplete images you're linking to appear to demostrate that Special Agent Bill O'Donnell applied for a warrant—
What's the name of the judge who rubber-stamped this?
Re: Special Agent issues warrant? Who's the judge?
You don't make a career by refusing to sign warrants. Not signing a warrant might be tallied as your mistake (and is good for painting you as lenient on crime and on the wrong side of the law), signing it is the mistake of the one writing it.
Re: Re: Special Agent issues warrant? Who's the judge?
Oh, so when the heading reads “STATE OF MINNESOTA, COUNTY OF RAMSEY 2ND DISTRICT COURT”, when the heading reads that way, that means it's a U.S. judge?
You didn't read the document. I bet you yourself must be a fucking United States district judge.
Re: Re: Special Agent issues warrant? Who's the judge?
Judges are elected in Minnesota.
Judicial selection in Minnesota
"See something, say something."
Any word on whether Facebook received an order regarding Officer Jeronimo Yanez?
Quinton Gates, a black 18 year old gang member in Chicago approached a rival on a South Side porch last month and shot 11 times, killing a 19 year old man. Quinton is black.
Are all blacks dangerous? Are all blacks criminals? Are all blacks murderers and gang members?
Tim, your article "Everything anyone has ever said about staying safe while interacting with the police is wrong." if said about Quinton would be racist. You blame all for the actions of a few.
Re:
vs
"Everything anyone has ever said about staying safe while interacting with the police is wrong."
I'm not sure how the first implies the second is wrong. That a black 18yo gang member in Chicago killed someone, does not mean I'm going to be safe with police if only I "comply".
Re:
Quinton being black is almost certainly irrelevant to the story. Officer Yanez being an officer IS relevant.
Quinton does not get the benefit of the doubt - and much, much more - by being black. Officer Yanez does, by being an officer.
Quinton doesn't get to cast a driftnet for incriminating information about witnesses to his crime to discredit them, by being black. Officer Yanez does, by being an officer.
Etc. etc.
Re:
Re:
Are all blacks dangerous? Are all blacks criminals? Are all blacks murderers and gang members
Perhaps you should also consider "Are no blacks ever prosecuted and jailed for their actions?"
hehehe
Case file
Courtesy of the Minneapolis Star Tribune: “See evidence from the BCA investigation of the Philando Castile shooting” (by Matt DeLong, June 22, 2017)
The Minnesota BCA report described as “SW on Diamond Reynolds Facebook accounts” begins on p.1221.
According to the report, the search warrant was signed by Judge Thomas Gilligan.
Judge Thomas Gilligan [was Re: Case file]
Minnesota Judicial Branch: Judge Thomas A. Gilligan, Jr.
Ballotpedia: Thomas Gilligan
In front of a child?
