Daily Deal: IT Security Specialist Super Bundle

The IT security field is one that will only increase in demand as businesses go more digital and move more of their data and operations on to network systems and the cloud. The $59 IT Security Specialist Super Bundle contains ten courses and 113 hours of content to help train you to pass ten different certification exams. You'll gain a knowledge of communication and infrastructure security, learn advanced-level security skills to conceptualize, design and engineer secure solutions, discover cloud security fundamentals, and much more. Each course contains practice exams to help you prepare to get the certifications you need to help boost your resume.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.