The Salt Lake City Comic Con Trademark Dispute... >>
<< Former University Official Files Libel Lawsuit...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Jun 22nd 2017 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: IT Security Specialist Super Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The IT security field is one that will only increase in demand as businesses go more digital and move more of their data and operations on to network systems and the cloud. The $59 IT Security Specialist Super Bundle contains ten courses and 113 hours of content to help train you to pass ten different certification exams. You'll gain a knowledge of communication and infrastructure security, learn advanced-level security skills to conceptualize, design and engineer secure solutions, discover cloud security fundamentals, and much more. Each course contains practice exams to help you prepare to get the certifications you need to help boost your resume.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
The Salt Lake City Comic Con Trademark Dispute... >>
<< Former University Official Files Libel Lawsuit...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Math Is Not A Crime
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:34 Florida Cops Shut Down Secret Spy Plane Plan After Backlash By Locals (0)
13:31 Pakistan Sentences First Person To Death Over Social Media Posts (16)
11:56 Legislators Want To Open Up Wiretap Laws To Target Sex Workers And Their Customers (25)
10:42 The Salt Lake City Comic Con Trademark Dispute Is Still Going And Just Went To Deposition (14)
10:37 Daily Deal: IT Security Specialist Super Bundle (0)
09:38 Former University Official Files Libel Lawsuit Against His Replacement For Things A Journalist Said (6)
08:25 Colorado Voters Will Get A Chance To Prevent Preteens From Using Smartphones (38)
06:25 Tumblr Goes Radio Silent On Net Neutrality After Verizon Acquisition (8)
03:20 Coal Boss Files Total SLAPP Suit Against John Oliver & HBO (49)

Wednesday

18:31 Cheese: The Final Frontier For The Completion Of The Canada-EU Trade Deal CETA (12)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.