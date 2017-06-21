How The Supreme Court's Recent Free Speech... >>
Wed, Jun 21st 2017


Daily Deal: Xamarin Cross Platform Development Bundle

Streamline your app creation workflow with over 57 hours of training in this hot development platform. The $35 Xamarin Cross Platform Development Bundle will teach you to use the C# programming language to build fully-functional apps for iOS and Android at the same time. Over the 6 courses you'll explore basic C# programming, learn how to leverage the most common coding requirements for Xamarin iOS apps, learn basic and advanced UI elements on Android, and much more.

