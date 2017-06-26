 
<< Zillow Sends Totally Bullshit Legal Threat To...
 tdicon 

Too Much Free Time

by Timothy Geigner

Mon, Jun 26th 2017 6:26pm


Filed Under:
anthony minniti, cinnaminson, crying jordan, memes, streisand effect



NJ Mayor Can't Stop Streisanding Himself After Being On The Receiving End Of The Crying Jordan Meme

from the i-see-what-he-memes dept

Of all the wonderful gifts the internet has bestowed upon humanity, there is perhaps none more precious to me than the now famous Crying Jordan meme. After Michael Jordan's tearful Hall of Fame induction speech, an image of him in tears took on the secondary purpose of being photoshopped onto anyone the internet wanted to portray as being sad or upset about pretty much anything. The creativity of some of the memes is nearly unmatched, leading to it becoming so popular that then President Obama brought it up when giving Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In other words, as far as internet memes go, the crying Jordan meme is nearly as prolific and celebrated as the basketball career of Jordan itself.

Which is why it's somewhat odd that the loser of a local township committee election went completely bonkers when he himself got "crying Jordan'd."

Cinnaminson (N.J.) mayor Anthony Minniti lost his bid for re-election to the township committee Tuesday when a retired police sergeant defeated him in the Republican primary. When a Facebook user Crying Jordan’d Minniti’s campaign flyer and posted the image to the Cinnaminson Friends & Neighbors page, well, the mayor got real mad:

“Obviously, I’m disgusted by this post, but sadly not surprised,” Minniti said about what he described as the “inflammatory, outrageous rhetoric” of the Facebook page. “It was only a matter of time before someone took this moblike behavior too far, and this is definitely too far,” he said. “Hate has no place in Cinnaminson, and this needs to be treated with the seriousness it warrants.”

In other communications, Minniti has suggested not just that the meme is an output of some demonic hate-engine, but that it's racist. Why? Because the Jordan meme is barely known in common circles and its true purpose is to put white people in "blackface." Yeah, seriously.

Portraying any white person in blackface is racist and unacceptable. There’s no question about that,” he said. “If this was such a well-known meme and this is something everybody knows about, why did the Facebook administrator pull it down? It was flagged as racist by others. It was taken down because it was racist, or deemed racist by the administrator.

We'll do the easy part of this first: the crying Jordan meme is most certainly not racist. Jordan himself has noticed the meme and has reportedly received it with somewhere between a shrug and mild annoyance. Also, I'm fairly certain our first ever black President would not toss around jokes about a racist meme while celebrating an African American award recipient. In addition to all of that: shut up, it's not racist. It's just not.

But it's worth noting that this is a story about a person who lost a mayoral election at the primary stage in a small town in New Jersey. I'm not certain how many people would be aware of the story at all, nor would they have seen the following meme in question, had Minniti not chosen to throw his shit fit about it all. But I'm fairly certain that answer could be stated as "less", with so much media coverage over Minniti Streisanding this into the mainstream.

Anger about being the subject of a meme that then makes that meme go viral is not anger well spent.

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 26 Jun 2017 @ 6:42pm

    Cinnaminitti'd.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    seedeevee (profile), 26 Jun 2017 @ 7:00pm

    I'm fairly certain our first ever black President

    would never call in a hit on an American citizen, then another on his teenage son and furthermore have his press secretary go on about the teenage son should have had a better dad.

    or be the first president to be at war his entire 8 years of office

    or be the president that hoped and changed so little that Black Lives Matter arrived in response to his first presidential blackness

    or on and on and on

    Maybe you should just remove that "first ever" bullshit

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 26 Jun 2017 @ 9:13pm

      Re: I'm fairly certain our first ever black President

      Wow, what crawled up your ass and started paying rent?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 26 Jun 2017 @ 9:41pm

      Re: I'm fairly certain our first ever black President

      I...gotta admit I'm having trouble following your logic.

      Obama was at war for 8 years, therefore he wasn't the first black president?

      Which one of those things does 8 years of war cancel out? Does it make him not black, or not the president? Or does it cancel out "first", and retroactively make another president the first black president? (You know Toni Morrison was speaking metaphorically when she said it was Bill Clinton, right?)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Zillow Sends Totally Bullshit Legal Threat To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

18:26 NJ Mayor Can't Stop Streisanding Himself After Being On The Receiving End Of The Crying Jordan Meme (4)
15:18 Zillow Sends Totally Bullshit Legal Threat To McMansion Hell (18)
13:22 Copyright Office Realizes The DMCA Fucks With Security Research While The W3C Still Doesn't See It (15)
11:54 AT&T May Soon Return To Charging Broadband Subscribers More For Privacy (15)
10:35 Appeals Court Sticks Trolling 'Stupid Patent' Winner With $43,000 In Legal Fees (8)
10:30 Daily Deal: Microsoft Excel Specialist Certification Bundle (1)
09:36 Wisconsin Speech Bill Tries To Keep Universities Neutral On Public Policy Debates, Which Is Batshit Crazypants (58)
06:30 To Keep The Skies Safe, The TSA Wants To Know What You're Reading (87)
03:27 Australia To Push For Encryption Backdoors At Next 'Five Eyes' Meeting (48)

Sunday

13:24 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.