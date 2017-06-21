White House Plan To Reduce Drug Prices... Is To EXTEND Patents?
While Congress is still doing its thing to try to make the US healthcare system an even bigger laughingstock around the world, the White House is apparently considering an executive order targeting high drug prices. Of course, it handed this power over to Joe Grogan, a (very recent) former lobbyist for a giant pharma company, Gilead, that has been at the center of some controversy over its highly priced drugs. Grogan is apparently leading this effort despite not having an ethics waiver, which means he's supposed to recuse himself from these discussions, rather than lead them. But, you know, that's not happening in the swampy, swampy waters of Washington DC. So just what would Grogan suggest as a way to lower drug prices? How about extending pharmaceutical patents? Yes. Extending.
The documents reveal behind-the-scenes discussions influenced by the pharmaceutical industry. Joe Grogan, associate director of health programs for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), has led the group. Until March, Grogan served as a lobbyist for Gilead Sciences, the pharmaceutical company that priced its hepatitis C drugs at $1,000 per pill.
To solve the crisis of high drug prices, the group discussed strengthening the monopoly rights of pharmaceuticals overseas, ending discounts for low-income hospitals and accelerating drug approvals by the Food and Drug Administration. The White House declined to comment on the working group.
In what world does anyone with even the slightest economic knowledge think that extending/expanding monopoly powers would bring prices down rather than up? Want to know one of the reasons why drugs are so crazy expensive right now? It's because those monopoly rights have already gone way too far. If you want lower prices, you want competition in the market, not monopoly suppliers who know they're dealing with major health issues -- and the willingness of insurance companies to pay through the nose.
You can criticize all sorts of things about the way healthcare is handled in this country, or how drug prices are determined. But, it's impossible to see how anyone with a straight face could possibly claim that increasing patent rights would lead to lower prices. Of course, the argument here is effectively that by making patent powers greater overseas, the big pharma companies can milk foreigners for higher drug prices... which would make it easier for them to drop drug prices at home. Here are the details from the report:
Extending the patent life of drugs in foreign markets to “provide for protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.” This will ensure “that American consumers do not unfairly subsidize research and development for people throughout the globe.”
Except, raise your hand if you think that drug companies would voluntarily lower drug prices in the US, just because they can now also price gouge sick people in other countries? Yeah, didn't think so. If you want to lower drug prices, the way to do it is to cut back the monopoly powers of Big Pharma so that they're actually forced to compete more. This isn't a theoretical or academic claim. Just look at the price of drugs after one goes off patent. They immediately drop. Want cheaper drugs? Ditch the patents and watch the market do its thing.
Reader Comments
Logic
Its good logic if your goal is to make X (the cost of your R&D + Manufacturing). Its Horrific in this case as the goal is to maximize shareholder value.
Re: Logic
These drugs are best in class, yet no one can get their hands on them because no one wants to make a generic drug. Go figure.
Investment chases return, always have, always will.
Some of those workgroup ideas are targeting discriminatory pricing, which won't work.
Only one way to really bring down prices, and that is to mandate it. Getting rid of patents really won't do it, because that just hurts research.
Re:
This if course fails everytime a congress critter wants to cut the federal budget, but baseline R&D is something we need.
Re:
But regulation is bad! /s
Re:
The generic problem is much more difficult. Essentially generics are a cheap commodity version of a formerly patented drug. The problem with them not getting produced points to a problem that is much more systemic and cannot be solved by price mandates: The cost of marketing is ridiculous.
The only way to solve the problem is to regulate the process from the manufacturing to the product is in the hand of the consumer better which neither price mandates on their own or changing the patent system can solve.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
But now Russian companies are trying to regain control of iconic trademarks, such as "Kalashnikov" and "AK-47" and would no doubt like license fees from companies all over the world building such Soviet-era products.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Since the end of the Cold War, military technology has slowed down. For instance, the main US battle tank, the M1 Abrams, was designed way back in the 1970s. (but that's OK, since the Soviet tank designs were even older).
Third world nations are happy enough buying half-century old Soviet-era tanks for their growing armies, and prices for T-72 and T-80s in the world market are held down by the fierce competition from former communist-block countries such as Ukraine and Poland which make copies of these Russian designed tanks, completely unlicensed and royalty-free, often undercutting the "official" Russian-built ones on price.
If only the Soviets had foreseen the end of communism and the breakup of their empire, they might have secured some kind of licensing deals on their military hardware before it became a free-for-all. But their lack of business acumen is their loss and the world's gain.
http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2017/03/17/520430944/should-the-u-s-government-buy -a-drug-company-to-save-money
It's a wonder why patent-rich corporations such as the drug industry have never really pushed for the kind of "forever minus a day" terms that Hollywood movie studios successfully lobbied for.
Maybe only now they're starting to realize that they have plenty of catching up to do.
Re:
Considering the way that copyright terms have been extended repeatedly by Congress, perhaps we should be very glad that patents don't grant the holders anywhere close to the 100+ year monopolies that copyrights bring.
Yet.
Welcome to...
Anyone see a flaw in that plan? (Hint: if you are big pharma - no.)
??
President has the legal power to extend drug patents -- and can delegate that power to an OMB underling (??)
Re:
On a more personal note, my EpiPen has expired. If I'm stung, I'm now faced with either (a) taking the risk of using it or (b) taking the risk of not using it. I certainly can't afford another one, well not unless I want to skip eating for a couple of months.
Re: Power
referenced story-source is Kaiser Health News, which in turn claims to rely upon anonymous sources and mysterious documents alleged to reveal discussions within Trump’s "Drug Pricing and Innovation Working Group.". But there's no mention of patent extensions. pretty weak "journalism". seems more of a routine hit piece on Trump
