Patents

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jun 21st 2017 1:20pm


Filed Under:
drug prices, drugs, enforcement, joe grogan, omb, patents, pharmaceuticals

Companies:
gilead sciences



White House Plan To Reduce Drug Prices... Is To EXTEND Patents?

from the that's-not-how-it-works-at-all dept

While Congress is still doing its thing to try to make the US healthcare system an even bigger laughingstock around the world, the White House is apparently considering an executive order targeting high drug prices. Of course, it handed this power over to Joe Grogan, a (very recent) former lobbyist for a giant pharma company, Gilead, that has been at the center of some controversy over its highly priced drugs. Grogan is apparently leading this effort despite not having an ethics waiver, which means he's supposed to recuse himself from these discussions, rather than lead them. But, you know, that's not happening in the swampy, swampy waters of Washington DC. So just what would Grogan suggest as a way to lower drug prices? How about extending pharmaceutical patents? Yes. Extending.

The documents reveal behind-the-scenes discussions influenced by the pharmaceutical industry. Joe Grogan, associate director of health programs for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), has led the group. Until March, Grogan served as a lobbyist for Gilead Sciences, the pharmaceutical company that priced its hepatitis C drugs at $1,000 per pill.

To solve the crisis of high drug prices, the group discussed strengthening the monopoly rights of pharmaceuticals overseas, ending discounts for low-income hospitals and accelerating drug approvals by the Food and Drug Administration. The White House declined to comment on the working group.

In what world does anyone with even the slightest economic knowledge think that extending/expanding monopoly powers would bring prices down rather than up? Want to know one of the reasons why drugs are so crazy expensive right now? It's because those monopoly rights have already gone way too far. If you want lower prices, you want competition in the market, not monopoly suppliers who know they're dealing with major health issues -- and the willingness of insurance companies to pay through the nose.

You can criticize all sorts of things about the way healthcare is handled in this country, or how drug prices are determined. But, it's impossible to see how anyone with a straight face could possibly claim that increasing patent rights would lead to lower prices. Of course, the argument here is effectively that by making patent powers greater overseas, the big pharma companies can milk foreigners for higher drug prices... which would make it easier for them to drop drug prices at home. Here are the details from the report:

Extending the patent life of drugs in foreign markets to “provide for protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.” This will ensure “that American consumers do not unfairly subsidize research and development for people throughout the globe.”

Except, raise your hand if you think that drug companies would voluntarily lower drug prices in the US, just because they can now also price gouge sick people in other countries? Yeah, didn't think so. If you want to lower drug prices, the way to do it is to cut back the monopoly powers of Big Pharma so that they're actually forced to compete more. This isn't a theoretical or academic claim. Just look at the price of drugs after one goes off patent. They immediately drop. Want cheaper drugs? Ditch the patents and watch the market do its thing.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    William Braunfeld (profile), 21 Jun 2017 @ 1:29pm

    Ending discounts for low-income hospitals, too. Because getting rid of lower prices will... lead to... lower prices. Somehow?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Paul, 21 Jun 2017 @ 1:32pm

    Logic

    Longer Patents = more time to recoup costs = less cost per period of time.

    Its good logic if your goal is to make X (the cost of your R&D + Manufacturing). Its Horrific in this case as the goal is to maximize shareholder value.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 2:55pm

      Re: Logic

      I can't remember where I read it, but somewhere mentioned that R&D and manufacturing costs actually make up a small share of the drug's cost, in comparison to what's spent in marketing the drug.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 1:34pm

    There are drugs that are needed that are generic. They are in short supply, anyone out there with a FDA certified plant can make them, they are off patent.

    These drugs are best in class, yet no one can get their hands on them because no one wants to make a generic drug. Go figure.

    Investment chases return, always have, always will.

    Some of those workgroup ideas are targeting discriminatory pricing, which won't work.

    Only one way to really bring down prices, and that is to mandate it. Getting rid of patents really won't do it, because that just hurts research.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Paul, 21 Jun 2017 @ 1:38pm

      Re:

      You can always allow public research as well. Split up drug firms into R&D (on the public dime), Trials, and Manufacturing firms.

      This if course fails everytime a congress critter wants to cut the federal budget, but baseline R&D is something we need.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 1:47pm

      Re:

      "Only one way to really bring down prices, and that is to mandate it."

      But regulation is bad! /s

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 3:45pm

      Re:

      You can solve the economic recouperation cost for non-generics, by setting a recouperation guarantee (the government guarantees a specific economic compensation and if the sales aren't there, the government will pay the rest after a specified time). But big pharma would never go for that since it would reduce the economic leverage they can put on the pills. But if it requires patents is actually a good question.

      The generic problem is much more difficult. Essentially generics are a cheap commodity version of a formerly patented drug. The problem with them not getting produced points to a problem that is much more systemic and cannot be solved by price mandates: The cost of marketing is ridiculous.

      The only way to solve the problem is to regulate the process from the manufacturing to the product is in the hand of the consumer better which neither price mandates on their own or changing the patent system can solve.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 1:50pm

    Just let the government take over the industry, that will solve the price problem. Of course, now your drugs will come from people equivalent to the DMV, but whatever.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 2:06pm

      Re:

      We saw what happened in Communist countries, and even decades after abandoning communism, the Russians are still paying the price for failing to copyright, patent, or trademark anything, thereby allowing the rest of the world to literally steal it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 2:34pm

        Re: Re:

        How exactly would the Russians have enforced any of that outside of Russia?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 3:01pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Like fake Cuban cigars, the intellectual property of communist countries was routinely flouted outside the country, while the IPs of "free world" countries were similarly not recognized within the sphere of communism. So it worked both ways back then.

          But now Russian companies are trying to regain control of iconic trademarks, such as "Kalashnikov" and "AK-47" and would no doubt like license fees from companies all over the world building such Soviet-era products.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 2:34pm

        Re: Re:

        It is much more a case that their technology frequently lagged decades behind the west.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 4:04pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Soviet space and military technology was not far behind that of the West (and in some cases was ahead) because that was what the government considered the most important.

          Since the end of the Cold War, military technology has slowed down. For instance, the main US battle tank, the M1 Abrams, was designed way back in the 1970s. (but that's OK, since the Soviet tank designs were even older).

          Third world nations are happy enough buying half-century old Soviet-era tanks for their growing armies, and prices for T-72 and T-80s in the world market are held down by the fierce competition from former communist-block countries such as Ukraine and Poland which make copies of these Russian designed tanks, completely unlicensed and royalty-free, often undercutting the "official" Russian-built ones on price.

          If only the Soviets had foreseen the end of communism and the breakup of their empire, they might have secured some kind of licensing deals on their military hardware before it became a free-for-all. But their lack of business acumen is their loss and the world's gain.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Peter (profile), 21 Jun 2017 @ 1:55pm

    "He says the U.S. government, however, could cut the cost of treatment by almost two-thirds by buying Gilead on the open market – its market capitalization on March 17 was about $90 billion — and selling off all its assets except the U.S. rights to Sovaldi and Harvoni."
    http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2017/03/17/520430944/should-the-u-s-government-buy -a-drug-company-to-save-money

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 1:58pm

    Considering the way that copyright terms have been extended repeatedly by Congress, perhaps we should be very glad that patents don't grant the holders anywhere close to the 100+ year monopolies that copyrights bring.

    It's a wonder why patent-rich corporations such as the drug industry have never really pushed for the kind of "forever minus a day" terms that Hollywood movie studios successfully lobbied for.

    Maybe only now they're starting to realize that they have plenty of catching up to do.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 21 Jun 2017 @ 2:14pm

      Re:

      Considering the way that copyright terms have been extended repeatedly by Congress, perhaps we should be very glad that patents don't grant the holders anywhere close to the 100+ year monopolies that copyrights bring.

      Yet.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anon, 21 Jun 2017 @ 2:22pm

    Welcome to...

    Welcome to the world of trade agreements enforcing other countries' most restrictive patent regimes. "If we extend patents, then other countries must do the same according to the XXX trade agreement..."

    Anyone see a flaw in that plan? (Hint: if you are big pharma - no.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    wendell, 21 Jun 2017 @ 2:25pm

    "...the White House is apparently considering an executive order targeting high drug prices. Of course, it handed this power over to Joe Grogan..."


    ??

    President has the legal power to extend drug patents -- and can delegate that power to an OMB underling (??)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 2:44pm

      Re:

      No. That is not one of the President's powers. Not that it will stop him from trying, but any move to use an EO to do so will likely yield an immediate legal challenge (or several) including a request for a stay while the matter is litigated.

      On a more personal note, my EpiPen has expired. If I'm stung, I'm now faced with either (a) taking the risk of using it or (b) taking the risk of not using it. I certainly can't afford another one, well not unless I want to skip eating for a couple of months.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 4:03pm

        Re: Power

        well, the story here looks pretty gossipy/fake-news, particularly the patent extension stuff.

        referenced story-source is Kaiser Health News, which in turn claims to rely upon anonymous sources and mysterious documents alleged to reveal discussions within Trump’s "Drug Pricing and Innovation Working Group.". But there's no mention of patent extensions. pretty weak "journalism". seems more of a routine hit piece on Trump

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Jun 2017 @ 2:44pm

    this is all part of Trumps 'Master Plan'! in fact, it sounds like a good alternative to what was used in post WWII Germany! all this government is interested in is ensuring that the 'master race' the ones controlling the wealth of the nation, can carry on doing so while making more money for themselves at the expense of the ordinary people! perhaps if those who suffer from various illnesses start to drop like flies because they cant afford the medication they need and the jobs they used to do dont get done unless the wealthy roll up their sleeves and stick their hands in the shit, what is needed will then be done!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


