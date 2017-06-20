Coal CEO Threatens John Oliver With A SLAPP Suit
This past weekend on John Oliver's Last Week Tonight, he took on the issue of "coal" and some politicians' obsession with coal jobs as the only true "American" jobs. The whole segment is interesting, but obviously not the kind of thing we'd normally write up. What we do frequently write about, however, is censorious threats, often from wealthy execs, designed to try to silence people from commenting on issues regarding those doing the threatening. And, it appears that's exactly what happened with coal exec Bob Murray, the CEO of Murray Energy, when he found out that John Oliver was doing a segment that included some bits about Murray.
I recommend watching the whole thing, but the parts about Murray include a brief bit around 4:45 in the video and then a much longer section starting around 12:30 in the video, where Oliver notes:
I'm going to need to be careful here, because when we contacted Murray Energy for this piece, they sent us a letter instructing us to "cease and desist from any effort to defame, harass, or otherwise injure Mr. Murray or Murray Energy" and telling us that "failure to do so will result in immediate litigation..."
Oliver notes that this is the first cease & desist his show has received (which he agrees is incredible). Oliver also points out that Murray has, in fact, been known to follow through on these threats -- suing the NY Times, a contributor to the Huffington Post and more. Many of these lawsuits appear to be fairly classic SLAPP suits, in which the lawsuits against reporters and journalism outfits are designed to try to silence them. Thankfully, Oliver and HBO have good lawyers who clearly know Oliver's rights to talk about, criticize and satirize Murray -- and Oliver then spends the next ten or so minutes doing so (hilariously), even to the point of involving a talking squirrel (you need to watch it yourself to understand why it makes sense). He also notes this at the end:
Bob Murray, I didn't really plan for so much of this piece to be about you, but you kinda forced my hand on that one. And I know you're probably going to sue me over this. But, you know what? I stand by everything I said.
Kudos to Oliver for taking a principled stand here for free speech on an important issue. Of course, Oliver has HBO and its lawyers to back him up, but it sure would be a hell of a lot easier if we had strong anti-SLAPP laws to protect him. So, once again, this is why we need a strong federal anti-SLAPP law, not to mention better state-level anti-SLAPP laws. Bob Murray appears to be based in Ohio, which (lucky him) appears to have no anti-SLAPP law, while I believe John Oliver is in NY, which has an incredibly weak anti-SLAPP law.
Perhaps, sometime soon, John Oliver can take on the need for stronger anti-SLAPP laws.
Kinda torn
Re: Kinda torn
In this case the politicians need to plan 10+ years ahead and prepare a solution before the problem occurs. Energy companies using a near-monopoly on an essential service to squeeze people is not exactly new or unforeseeable (Enron *cough*).
Re: Re: Kinda torn
Re: Kinda torn
Bottom line, there's 2 main things killing coal miner jobs. One is increased automation (7 whole workers can now do 'mountain top removal' to harvest as much coal as it took hundreds in a coal mine in the past).
The other thing killing coal jobs is that it's just not that economical anymore compared to many alternative sources. Natural gas is the biggest alternate fuel thing that's hurt coal at the moment.
Trump is blowing smoke up peoples butts.
It is amazing they still believe him.
Re:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/03/31/8-surprisingly-small-industries-that-em ploy-more-people-than-coal/
Re:
Why do you find this amazing? People will always believe someone that tells them what they want to hear. If you live in a coal town you have the following choices:
Number 3 is pretty scary for a lot of people, so when someone tells them its all going to be fine and they can keep doing numbers 1 and 2 of course they believe them.
My first thought/opinion after watching that segment of the show was:
If Murray Energy's first reaction upon media contact is to threaten legal action, then they must seriously be up to some shady BS.
It's Not Just "shady BS.." It's a Charge of Murder.
Murray cannot run away from his own blood-guilt, however far he runs-- or whoever he sues. It is only necessary to read the Federal findings into the court record, and it's a case of Damages of One Penny.
http://www.dominionpost.com/Murray-Energy-sues-New-York-Time
https://arlweb.msha.gov/genwal/ccs ummary.asp
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crandall_Canyon_Mine
Office
Coal Barons
Domination and collusion form the foundation of their world. Aggressively vitiating a diverse economy, manipulating the regions Scotch-Irish culture of thanes and lairds, and gaming the local elections are standard stuff, Mr. Murray is in familiar territory as he seeks an Orwellian strong arm approach to criticism from the national media.
Here, the television and radio stations are largely owned by coal barons (most others are owned by tele-evangelists). The state's senators, federal and local, lie persistently about the value and role of coal to the region and the state. Decades back, a tour of Wyoming's Powder River Basin convinced many coal barons to divest, moving into banks, investment firms, and even college ebooks. What should have invited an honest admission that eastern coal wasn't competitive instead became the Big Lie, that Democrats, environmentalists, and folks that just plain didn't like rural Appalachians were to blame for the loss of market and jobs. To my great embarrassment, my neighbors have clung to those lies, changed their political views, and voted against their interests ever since. Given that so many embrace an evangelism predicated on oppression, Christians vs Romans etc, most direct efforts to bring change are trivialized to an attack on their religious beliefs.
Since that worked so well locally, owning the media, the churches, and the elected, it has been a model for the national dialog as well. Mr Murray is just doing what has worked. The tragedy is that it still works.
Re: Coal Barons
These people you speak of are in the same boat; high on religious nostalgia and afraid of what their friends and neighbours might say if they step out of line. What a toxic mess!
It really is a tragedy and the worst thing about it is that it will take such a long time to resolve.
