by Mike Masnick

Mon, Jun 19th 2017 6:26pm


512(f), copyright, dancing baby, dmca 512, fair use, scotus, stephanie lenz, supreme court

Supreme Court Won't Hear Dancing Baby Case... Despite Gov't Admitting 'Serious Legal Error'

from the dancing-without-end dept

Sometimes I think purgatory must be filing a lawsuit over a wrongful DMCA takedown notice. I'm pretty sure that's how Stephanie Lenz feels. After all, she's been fighting against Universal Music issuing a bogus DMCA takedown against her dancing baby, and I'm pretty sure that "baby" will be graduating high school before too long. Last we'd checked in, the Supreme Court was debating hearing the appeal in the case, and had asked the White House to weigh in. The White House responded last month with a truly bizarre argument, agreeing that the 9th Circuit's ruling contained a "significant legal error" but said that this case was "not a suitable vehicle for correcting that mistake."

Whether it was for that reason or for no reason at all, the Supreme Court has now decided not to hear the appeal, meaning that the case is back (once again) in District Court, where it may actually go to trial to determine if Universal Music knew that the video was fair use when it issued the initial takedown.

As we've discussed time and time again, this particular case is an important one, if Section 512(f) of the DMCA -- the part that says you cannot file bogus DMCA takedowns -- is to have any teeth. The problem, right now is that there are piles upon piles of abusive DMCA takedowns, targeting all sorts of content that is perfectly legitimate and non-infringing. Yet, because there is basically no punishment for issuing such takedowns, they continue. Unfortunately, this particular case keeps coming out with "mixed bag" rulings that probably won't help very much in the long term. While we may have hoped that the Supreme Court would clear things up and make sure 512(f) actually does its job, it appears that's unlikely to happen any time soon.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    My_Name_Here, 19 Jun 2017 @ 6:35pm

    pending

    Mostly, the problems of section 512 F are because there is just way too much infringement for it to be handled properly. The reality is that DMCA is broken for both sides - too much infringement, and too many DMCA notices as a result.

    Too broad a success using section 512 f would undermine DMCA completely.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 6:37pm

    Noticeably absent from Mike's post: Any recognition whatsoever that the DMCA does not actually stop widespread piracy. But I guess the "abuse" from only one side is what matters on Techdirt. But, hey, you still have the Ninth Circuit's opinion (for now).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 6:42pm

      Re:

      If It actually stopped it I would really hate it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 6:46pm

      Re:

      Noticeably absent from your comment: Any recognition whatsoever that the article is not about what you want it to be about.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 6:53pm

        Re: Re:

        Not sure I follow you. The article is about the Court not granting cert, which Mike feels takes teeth out of 512(f). (The issue he presumably wanted addressed was whether an objective standard should be applied instead of a mere subjective one.)

        Mike says: "The problem, right now is that there are piles upon piles of abusive DMCA takedowns, targeting all sorts of content that is perfectly legitimate and non-infringing. Yet, because there is basically no punishment for issuing such takedowns, they continue."

        There are other problems with the DMCA, like the fact that it doesn't actually curb piracy very well, but Mike does not address it. I'm simply pointing that Mike identifies one thing as the "problem" while ignoring others--like the huge elephant in the room.

        Hey, I get it. The failure to curb piracy is not a "problem" for Mike. He just won't explicitly say that (which is a problem for me because I feel it's dishonest).

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 7:06pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Speaking as someone who processes DMCA notices for a large US-based hosting provider, the inability of the DMCA to stop piracy is that the piracy doesn't seem to be occurring in the US. We have somewhere in the area of 3 million subscribers, and we get only a few hundred DMCA notices per month, and only a small portion of those are from large content providers like the *AAs. Therefore, if the content industry is to be believed about the level of piracy, the reasonable conclusion is that it isn't happening in the US, and the DMCA is useless against it.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 7:21pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Good point, and I'm sure it depends on the platform. Contrast yours with Google Search, which has removed about 1 billion URLs in the past year alone due to DMCA notices. (Of course, Google creates that problem by indexing sites in the first place, but that's a different issue.) Google does index foreign sites, and it receives many more notices from the RIAA/MPAA members than you do. Search is different than hosting, though, and I'm glad your service sounds like one of the good guys. And, for the record, I totally agree that notices are abused. All laws are abused. I just think it's irresponsible to discuss that fact out of context, as if it were "the problem" with the DMCA.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 6:46pm

      Re:

      Noticeably absent from your comment: Any recognition whatsoever that the article is not about what you want it to be about.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 7:34pm

      Re:

      The fact that it isn't as effective as some parties might like it isn't really of importance to anyone not playing the 'whack-a-mole game'.

      The fact that it's regularly abused and used to remove and/or chill perfectly legal speech is of importance, in large part because as it stands(and as pointed out in the article) there are no penalties for filing a bogus claim.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 7:50pm

        Re: Re:

        So abuse on a scale orders of magnitude greater doesn't matter because it's copyright owners being abused? I don't follow. How about recognition that it's a problem on both sides, with one side feeling the brunt of the pain?

        And there are penalties for abuse. They just aren't enforced very often. Kind of like the penalties for copyright infringement!

        It seems to me that you don't like copyright and you don't care. I'm 99% sure Mike agrees--but, of course, he won't just say it. Kudos to you.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 7:26pm

    No harm done to Lenz even if was "fair use". All been driven by EFF hoping for precedent that facilitates piracy.

    With a cute face for emotional appeal.

    I'd go for over-reach, which isn't an abuse because key point is no harm done. -- Except for abuse of the legal system by clogging it with this crap dragged through for years.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 7:49pm

    The law is meant to only benefit corporations.
    Corporations can snap their fingers & make everyone else jump.
    Corporations can not make mistakes or suffer any consequences for doing so.
    Corporations can demand millions of dollars in damages, yet when they do what they charge others have done... its an oopsie.

    SCOTUS shouldn't have been in a position to try to fix a shitty law. Congress should get off of their collective asses and fix it. No amount of corporate "support" is supposed to sway them, but we all know how that goes.

    Its a video of a dancing baby, that every parent can identify with. The harm was caused by the law being lopsided. The corporations claim to be harmed for kajillions for every little mistake, yet their mistakes cause no harm at all.

    Fair Use isn't a defense, it is a right.
    Filing bogus takedowns and doubling down on them is supposed to be punishable as perjury, yet we have hundreds of millions of defective & wrong notices sent to a 3rd party search engine who hosts none of the content.
    Everyone else is paying for the corporations getting a law that threatens life ruining consequences for everyone else, yet free passes for them.

    We wonder why people have such little respect for copyright law. Its been twisted to protect 1 cartoon mouse costing us a public domain. 'Happy Birthday' was stolen from the public as a corporation took in untold millions they had no rights to. The estates of long dead authors kill books or new projects because they claim to have the rights for content made in the early 1900's.

    The public domain is a wasteland, because nothing new can be built on anything that came before without permission. Those who can give the permission often won't because it might not make them enough money, or fit with their ideal of what it should be. Instead they keep remaking the same old stories to maintain it under their control. Look at all of the compilation albums that recently flooded the market so they could keep copyrights on that music from slipping out of their fingers.

    SCOTUS should have heard this case because of the serious legal error & loudly told Congress to fix this shit. The baby in the video is grown now, the corporation will outlive the baby. Our laws shouldn't demand a multi-generational law suit to remind corporations the public has rights as well and not just limitations because the corporation faces no downside to trampling those rights.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      My_Name_Here, 19 Jun 2017 @ 9:15pm

      Re:

      That idea is demonstrably false.

      Without DMCA, you would in theory have no YouTube. YouTube was built on the basic premise of accepting anything, publishing it, and only removing based on copyright complaints under the DMCA.

      Without DMCA, each copyright complaint would be a directly actionable lawsuit, and YouTube would have long ago been sued into oblivion. There would be no notice and take down, just notice of infringement and "please pay". In the case of YouTube, they may actually have faced charges for commercial copyright infringement.

      So no, the DMCA law isn't "only for the corporations". In application, it's all for the public, and the companies are left playing whack a mole.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pseudonym, 19 Jun 2017 @ 8:13pm

    Wow...

    ...this case outlived Prince.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


