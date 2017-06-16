Daily Deal: Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch

Available now in the Techdirt Deals Store is the Kickstarter success story, Ticwatch 2. This innovative smartwatch uses a sleek design and its unique Ticwear OS to deliver a powerful, but simple smartwatch experience that will genuinely make your life easier. Speak to it to get an Uber, set reminders, make calls, get text notifications, and much more. Plus, it's geared towards an active lifestyle, letting you track your steps, heart rate, and the distance you've traveled right on the watch. It's on sale for $169.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.