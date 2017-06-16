A Decade Later, Judge Says 'Jersey... >>
by Daily Deal

Fri, Jun 16th 2017 10:38am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Available now in the Techdirt Deals Store is the Kickstarter success story, Ticwatch 2. This innovative smartwatch uses a sleek design and its unique Ticwear OS to deliver a powerful, but simple smartwatch experience that will genuinely make your life easier. Speak to it to get an Uber, set reminders, make calls, get text notifications, and much more. Plus, it's geared towards an active lifestyle, letting you track your steps, heart rate, and the distance you've traveled right on the watch. It's on sale for $169.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

