80% Of Cord Cutters Leave Because Of High Cable TV Prices, But The Industry Still Refuses To Compete On Price
from the it's-not-a-problem-if-we-ignore-it,-right? dept
A new study from Tivo (pdf) notes that nearly half of current pay TV subscribers are considering cutting the cord this year. That's not particularly surprising given the fact that the first quarter set cord cutting records, and the second quarter is expected to be significantly worse. Similarly unsurprising is the fact that of these defecting customers, roughly 80% of those departing say they're doing so because traditional cable TV service is simply too expensive:
37.1% of respondents spent at least $101 per month on cable TV, with some spending upwards of $150 per month, with trends only aiming higher. While cable providers often pay ample lip service to "providing value," the entire cable and broadcast sector continues to believe that it can simply refuse to compete on price with a growing roster of streaming competitors now arriving at the gates of their beloved cash cow.
Case in point is Charter Communications, which after a recent acquisition spree has been raising TV rates upwards of 40% despite the supposed bump in competition. Charter CEO Tom Rutledge, who was deemed to be the highest paid executive in the United States last year at $98 million, has insisted that these customers were simply "mispriced" under previous ownership and needed to be nudged in the "right direction" (read: paying even more money for the same service they already thought was too expensive):
"It’s a difficult thing to model. But we’re coming at it both ways, both from creating a value proposition in the pricing and packaging we have, and doing those smart things that you can do with an existing customer base that’s been mispriced to move them in the right direction."
That's gibberish, and shockingly, this kind of tone deafness to the overall trajectory of the cable sector is only causing a spike in cable TV defections at the company, which lost more than 100,000 cable TV subscribers last quarter. Tivo makes it clear that the cable industry can't continue the ongoing head-in-the-sand approach to dealing with the rise of cord cutting and streaming competition:
When the increase in monthly bills is coupled with the fact that 81.4% of unsatisfied respondents selected “Too expensive/increase fees for cable/satellite service,” it becomes evident that something must be done about this group. With more options than ever for TV in 2017, consumers continue to get smarter about their TV options, and many have discovered ways to access TV for far less than $100 a month. Skinny buddle offerings have increased, too, and options include Dish Networks’ SlingTV, DIRECTV NOW and Sony’s PlayStation Vue.
Instead of competing on price and package flexibility, most large cable companies (like Comcast) have responded to cord cutting by not only raising TV rates, but ramping up deployment of arbitrary and unnecessary broadband usage caps and "overage fees", allowing them to counter any lost TV revenues with broadband price hikes, and punish folks looking to wander away from Comcast's own TV walled garden. But Charter is prohibited from using caps for another six years as a condition of its recent megamerger, conditions the FCC has started to slowly but surely nibble away at.
Still, the cable industry has at least progressed in one meaningful metric: a few years ago it denied any of this was happening whatsoever.
Reader Comments
The First Word
Tom may be correct...... if by "move them in the right direction" he meant "towards the exit"
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Tom may be correct...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
So I don't even use the cable box. It's still in the box that it came in. I don't want to run a cable for it. I don't need it. I get my Local channels with a Antenna which is a better picture anyway which is connected to my TIVO. So really Tivo with Antenna, or watch 1 show at the time it airs using the cable box, pretty easy pick. As for HBO, I use the HBOGo app on my Apple TV and ROKU's. Comcast won't let it work on Tivo even though there is a HBOGo app for Tivo.
One thing everyone needs to do is when you're 1 year deal is up and they jack your prices up, call Comcast and get on another new 1 year deal once again to get your costs back down.
One thing is for sure, the numbers would be far, far worse if people could do what they really wanted and cut all the crap and have Internet only. Comcast is doing all they can to keep that from happening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: which customers are they after
Lots a people eat out at only lower end fast-food/low-price restaurants -- but there are still good business profits at middle & high end restaurants. Profit margins are higher when catering to higher end customers
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Clue: re-re-reporting on cable tv cord cutting, which is a real and newsworthy phenomena, becomes more and more newsworthy as the cable tv industry tries to hide and deny it. Like pouring gasoline on a fire.
The bright light of daylight (journalism) sends the cockroaches scurrying. And I'm talking about the cable tv cord cutting, not the Trump administration.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
So regurgitating TiVO's press releases counts as journalism these days?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: recycling
Recycling old well-worn stories/themes is standard practice in the media.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The high prices weren't worth what I was getting
I simply felt that cable tv was charging way too much for this level of abuse. If they are going to charge me this much money, they should be a lot more abusive. At least Comcast won't allow you to cancel your cable tv under any circumstances.
Dear cable tv: mend your ways! For a change, why don't you try forcing people into two year contracts like mobile phone companies do!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The high prices weren't worth what I was getting
The biggest thing that pushes me toward cutting the cord is the idea that I could watch the same shows with vastly better picture and sound quality, without crap all over the bottom of the screen, and without commercials for a fraction of the cost if I'm just willing to wait... or about the same cost if I pay for the show on iTunes or Amazon.
If I didn't live at the fringes of broadcast TV reception (and that was in the long-range analog VHF days), I probably would've cut the cord by now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The high prices weren't worth what I was getting
My #1 reason for cutting cable TV is dealing with fucking commercialism interrupting my enjoyment.
Here is multiple commercials at the start.
Here is multiple commercials at several mid points complete with shows specifically WRITTEN to create mid viewing cliff hangers across a fucking commercial line up.
Here is a fucking commercial line up squeezed into the end credits where I "occasionally" enjoy the ending music, out-takes, or other end credit animations and entertainment.
Seriously... FUCK THEM!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The high prices weren't worth what I was getting
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The high prices weren't worth what I was getting
Seconded
With the average monthly bill exceeding 100 bucks, how many movies could one purchase with that same amount? And how many movies or even good shows does the average subscriber watch in one month?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Simple math, really
First the simple math (and this is the same reasoning that prices Pay Per View sports): Lowering the price 25% doesn't increase the bottom line enough to make up for the money lost giving your existing customers a big price drop.
There are a finite number of potential cable subscribers. You can only get so many before you have reached saturation or near saturation in the market.
If each customer is $100 a month, and you have a million, your gross income is 100 million. Lose 25% of them (cable cutters) and you have 75 million of income. If you drop your price 25% to try to get some of them back (and you succeed in getting half back, you have 875,000 subscribers but now at only $75 each - now only 65 million of income. So making the significant price drop that consumers expect may not give you the desired bottom line result.
Now, you also have to consider that most cable companies aren't keeping as much of their income as you think. They are paying out fairly sizable amounts for programming services, and that is often a rate fixed by the number of subscribers and not a flat amount. So unless those rates drop significantly, any price drop comes only from their margin area, and not anything else. So if they have a 25% gross margin, dropping the price by 25% will in fact leave them with no margin, so it's not possible.
There has been huge drops in advertising rates for many channels. As their income drops, they try to make it up by forcing the cable companies to pay more for the channels, and that fee is passed on to the consumer. So blaming the cable companies is a bit misleading, as the costs are as much driven by the content producers / channels as the cable companies themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Simple math, really
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm really cheering on some Kodak-like death in the sector for the lulz.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Guilty here, my wife started missing having "background noise" Seriously! I recently managed to talk her back to having internet only!
In fact, I am about to add a 2nd ISP to the household for redundancy purposes. Nothing sucks more than losing your connection while waiting for the fucks to get around to my problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You could buy an antennae for less than $40.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Occasionally when I'm on a trip I'll turn on the TV in the hotel room and try to watch "normal" television, with all of the ads and crawlers and interstitials and interrupters... and I wonder just who would be dumb enough to pay over $100/mo for that kind of abuse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So I have a package with basic local channels and a free basic cable Box, which I don't even have hooked up. So I watch none of those channels on cable. I use my Antenna which has a TIVO connected to it. Far better that way. I also had a choice between Showtime or HBO so I picked HBO, I just use the HBOGo app on my devices, though Comcast doesn't allow HBOGo app to work on Tivo. I hardly even watch HBO.
So I have this dumb bundle just because it's cheaper then Internet only where they jack prices up for Internet only. So I'm sure the cord cutter numbers would be far worse if it wasn't for crap like this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Skinny bundles
The cable industry complains access fees are killing them. Why not let US reduce those fees?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Marketplace making choice beats bureaucrats doing it for us
https://youtu.be/167u99Z4Tf0
Govt ain't the answer if one thinks competition "stinks."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Marketplace making choice beats bureaucrats doing it for us
Most people feel that it is an easy to corrupt politicians job to manage their economic decisions for them. I don't want to have to waste my time figuring out which business operates in my best interest so instead I want to farm it out of a Bureaucrat that they can buy while I bitch about things still not going my way.
We prefer to run towards government corruption to escape private business corruption. I know it does not make any sense but that is how it goes! Just like the cable lobby self destructing by going overboard with ads for revenue we self destruct by giving away our own voices in the economy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Marketplace making choice beats bureaucrats doing it for us
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Marketplace making choice beats bureaucrats doing it for us
I do not like the thought of either, but putting in regulations and then no enforcing them properly was the original sin that got us here. Not sure what more regulations are going to get us.
So if given the choice, I would rather fight the lesser powerful of two evils. Government can murder us under the guise of "that citizen made me fear for my life" excuses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's the freeloaders!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why NOT cable
2) 300 channels and one or two shows I might want to watch, maybe. Let me pick ten networks myself and toss all the rest so I don't have to spend 10 minutes scrolling through the guide to find something to watch.
3) Ad nauseum, nuff said
4) Pop-ups during a show. My personal favorite is when it covers the subtitles. Just awesome!
5) "This event is not available in your viewing area", seriously? Fuck-off!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's probably more complicated than that, but it seems like a feasible root plan...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They do know you can only kick a dog so many times before they decide to bite back right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cheap universal Internet
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Cheap universal Internet
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment