California's Anti-SLAPP Law Saves Another News Publication From Bogus Lawsuit
from the good-to-see dept
In March we wrote about the unfortunate situation of two news publications in nearby Santa Clara, California in court in what appeared to be a clear SLAPP suit. The more established publication, "Santa Clara Weekly" and its publisher Miles Barber, had sued a new upstart, "Santa Clara News Online" and its publisher Robert Haugh. It seemed fairly clear that Barber didn't like the fact that Haugh had been criticizing the Weekly, and the lawsuit was just filed to make a nuisance for Haugh. It was notable that the complaint didn't cite a single blog post by Haugh or even quote him. It just paraphrased (badly) a bunch of clearly opinion statements from Haugh. Haugh got assistance from Ken "Popehat" White, who asked the court to strike the lawsuit for violating California's anti-SLAPP law.
Thankfully, the judge in that case has agreed and dumped the case, and has denied Barber's request to file an amended complaint on top of that. As of yet, there does not appear to be a full ruling on this, but congrats to Ken White and Robert Haugh for succeeding here. And, once again, this is a reminder of the need for strong anti-SLAPP laws. They help get rid of frivolous, censorious cases quickly, and they make the plaintiff pay the legal fees of the defendant (which also helps to deter other such frivolous cases).
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Any victory against a SLAPP is a victory for us all.
…except, you know, the person who filed the SLAPP in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hurray for THIS regulation!
See! I do not hate all regulation despite what many of you claim!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
See? SEE? I told you so! I don't hate "all" regulations, reagardlss of what you Sycophantic Idiots say, or any things I may have said in the Past, such as "Regulation is always a negative, because it always stifles free market." I only aid that because you sycophantic idiots "made" me Say it!
Every nation eats the Paint chips it Deserves!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That you had to post this to try and soften your position only reinforces that it needs softening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And no it doesnt in any way help your case Mike, but perhaps does fulfill some of your in kind promotion of your legal help.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment