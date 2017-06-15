Verizon Gets A Wrist Slap For Years Of... >>
<< Islamic State Using Small Drones Routinely In...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Jun 15th 2017 3:21am


Filed Under:
new york, publicity rights



New York Legislators Trying To Make A Bad Publicity Law Even Worse

from the sue-anyone,-anywhere,-from-New-York-state dept

If there's been a good right of publicity law enacted, we've yet to see it. Ostensibly enacted to prevent celebrities' likenesses, words, etc. being used in way they wouldn't approve of, the laws are usually deployed by dead celebrities' families to censor speech. Most of the censorship activity focuses on commercial use of dead public figures, implying endorsements from beyond the grave. But the laws have also been abused to shut down biographical projects and, in one notable case, was used by a deposed and jailed dictator who though Activision should have paid him something for using his likeness in a Call of Duty game.

This is why the EFF is warning people about another right of publicity bill being quickly and quietly ushered through the New York state legislature.

The New York State Legislature is considering a bill that would radically reshape its right of publicity law. Assembly Bill A08155 [PDF] would dramatically expand New York’s right of publicity, making it a property right that can be passed on to your heirs – even if you aren’t a New York resident. The bill was introduced less than two weeks ago and is being rushed through without any hearings. EFF is urging legislators to slow down before passing an unnecessary law that would threaten the freedom of expression of individuals, activists, artists, and journalists around the United States.

New York already has an abusable right of publicity law. This bill would make it worse. It expands the definition of "likeness" to include things like "mannerisms" and "gestures." It contains very few protections for free speech. It adds 40 years of postmortem protection, meaning those most likely to benefit from the law aren't those whose likeness is being used/abused, but rather their heirs.

Perhaps worst of all, it expands the law's jurisdiction, allowing out-of-state celebrities to file suits if their likenesses were used in the state of New York. This alone will encourage more litigation (even if most is dismissed early on), thanks to the internet's lack of boundaries. Simply posting something on a website anywhere could place the person posting it at risk if the website is accessible in New York. It's an invitation for forum-shopping, disguised as an extra layer of protection for public figures.

5 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 3:57am

    "This bill would make it worse. It expands the definition of "likeness" to include things like "mannerisms" and "gestures." It contains very few protections for free speech. It adds 40 years of postmortem protection, meaning those most likely to benefit from the law aren't those whose likeness is being used/abused, but rather their heirs."

    So, impressionist comedians are illegal? The guy who did the brief Ed Sullivan impression in Pulp Fiction could be prosecuted if his heirs objected to the scene and/or movie? Alec Baldwin can go to jail if the orange one objects to his comedy sketches?

    Where are the limits, I wonder?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 4:14am

    Freedom of Speech

    Either you have it or you don't.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ryanwagner (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 4:49am

    indian restaurant in singapore

    With the chef and address for the day's menu and the banquet menu. He also works with the heads of the other departments for the good operation of the restaurant. It often explains to the waiters the terminology and way of preparing the food before serving and sometimes it can prepare various dishes in front of the customer. It is indeed the Principal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 6:41am

    SNL

    Hmmm... With the studio for Saturday Night Live in New York City maybe they would like to weigh in on this bill? It may curtail a good part of their material.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Verizon Gets A Wrist Slap For Years Of... >>
<< Islamic State Using Small Drones Routinely In...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Math Is Not A Crime
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

06:23 Verizon Gets A Wrist Slap For Years Of Neglecting Its Broadband Networks In New Jersey And Pennsylvania (4)
03:21 New York Legislators Trying To Make A Bad Publicity Law Even Worse (4)

Wednesday

18:33 Islamic State Using Small Drones Routinely In Iraq For Scouting And Dropping Explosives (24)
15:28 Another Judge Says The Microsoft Decision Doesn't Matter; Orders Google To Hand Over Overseas Data (34)
13:27 Judge: Sure, These Bloggers Are A Bunch Of Jerks, But They're Not Engaged In Defamation (12)
11:56 Dangerous Copyright Ruling In Europe Opens The Door To Widespread Censorship (71)
10:40 James Clapper Says Nerd Magic Can Solve Terrorist Content Filtering, Create Safe Encryption Backdoors (40)
10:35 Daily Deal: The Complete Guide to Ajax Bundle (0)
09:25 May And Macron's Ridiculous Adventure In Censoring The Internet (28)
06:20 Cable Lobby Again Makes It Clear That Net Neutrality Didn't Hurt Broadband Investment (13)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.