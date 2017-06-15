Unnamed Tech Company Challenged 702... >>
<< The Chilling Effects Of A SLAPP Suit: My Story
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Jun 15th 2017 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Here's a digital library designed to be your reference for everything from web development to software engineering. The $29 Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle contains 9 books, which you will have access to 24/7 from any of your streaming devices. You can learn about Angular2, Python, JavaScript, Swift3, React, and more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Unnamed Tech Company Challenged 702... >>
<< The Chilling Effects Of A SLAPP Suit: My Story
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Caution: Copyright
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:41 Wyden Siren: Coats Is Answering A Different Question About Surveillance Of US Persons (12)
13:25 NCAA Forces UCF Football Player To Choose Between His Athletic Career And His YouTube Channel (10)
11:56 German Court Bans Google From Linking To Lumen Database Showing Takedown Notices (14)
10:44 Unnamed Tech Company Challenged 702 Surveillance Order (0)
10:37 Daily Deal: The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle (0)
09:24 The Chilling Effects Of A SLAPP Suit: My Story (44)
06:23 Verizon Gets A Wrist Slap For Years Of Neglecting Its Broadband Networks In New Jersey And Pennsylvania (16)
03:21 New York Legislators Trying To Make A Bad Publicity Law Even Worse (10)

Wednesday

18:33 Islamic State Using Small Drones Routinely In Iraq For Scouting And Dropping Explosives (33)
15:28 Another Judge Says The Microsoft Decision Doesn't Matter; Orders Google To Hand Over Overseas Data (47)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.