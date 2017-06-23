NBA Rookie Is Just So Happy To Play For... >>
by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Jun 23rd 2017 3:47pm


candy crush, crush, trademark

dr. pepper, king



King Has 'Crush' Trademark Opposed By Dr. Pepper

from the by-their-own-petard dept

App-maker King, of Candy Crush fame, has built up a reputation for itself as a trademark bully. The company has previously attempted to threaten pretty much any game or mobile app that utilizes the words "candy" or "saga." And if that sounds insane to you, you're not alone, as there have been several instances of severe backlash against how King goes about "protecting" its trademarks.

As this site's version of the saying goes: live by the intellectual property, die by the intellectual property. Well, not die, perhaps, but it's slightly amusing to watch King have its "Crush" trademark opposed by Dr. Pepper.

In a bid to create a further layer of protection for their games, King.com have filed an application to protect ‘Crush’ as a trade mark in the US for confectionery. Unhappy about this application, Dr Pepper have filed an opposition claiming the ‘Crush’ trade mark will damage the goodwill of their own ‘Crush’ marks.

Dr Pepper owns several trade marks for the word for a number of items including certain confectionary items and cosmetics. Dr Pepper has based their claims on the fact they believe by allowing the application by King.com, it will cause dilution of the distinctive quality of Dr Peppers marks.

Ok, let's get the obvious out of the way: this is a fairly silly opposition if its basis is to do with customer confusion. Frankly, I can't imagine how many people are even aware that the Crush mark is being used in the confections space by Dr. Pepper. I certainly can't think of a single Crush-branded candy. My quick google search didn't turn up much either. Crush is known for its soft drinks. Meanwhile, King is known for its apps, and even if it makes the move into retail in the way that Angry Birds has, and that retail business includes candies, who is going to confuse any of that with Dr. Pepper's Crush brand?

That being said, this opposition is certainly more valid than King's bullying of the makers of The Banner Saga over that last word. I won't say this has reached the level of schadenfreude for me, but it is somewhat hard to get any tears to build up over King having to endure a silly opposition to its trademark.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Jun 2017 @ 3:25pm

    Could it be?

    King's entry into the confectionery market will be heralded by the appearance of Angry Bird Drops ((TM) they hope)). That's right, the candy will resemble dried bird droppings but be as sweet as...um...erm...candy, that's it candy.




    Timothy, you set us up for this, didn't you?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Pixelation, 24 Jun 2017 @ 7:59am

      Re: Could it be?

      "...the candy will resemble dried bird droppings but be as sweet as...um...erm...candy, that's it candy."

      And the kiddies will say, "That's some good shit!"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    James Burkhardt, 23 Jun 2017 @ 4:03pm

    Actually, I cn understand this. Dr. Pepper is actually big into soda-flavored Branded candy. Dr Pepper and Crush licorice are great, and I know there are other types of candy branded with the Dr. Pepper marks.

    I could easily see a Crush branded candy being confused as to wether it was the soda Crush or the "candy" Crush.

    Not likely in the store, as visual branding could distinguish the two. No, I'm talking in audio and text descriptions, that do not necessarily include the visual branding.

    But then again, Timothy might not have the combination of sweet tooth and dollar store/amazon shopping habits I have.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jun 2017 @ 4:07pm

    Candy Crush Soda Saga... That is all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Phoenix84 (profile), 23 Jun 2017 @ 4:12pm

    You didn't search well enough

    There is candy under the Crush name, owned by Dr Pepper.

    2 second google search with the correct terms.

    https://www.walmart.com/ip/A-W-Root-Beer-Orange-Crush-Dr-Pepper-Flavored-Candy-Canes-12-count- 6-oz/38435966

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Phoenix84 (profile), 23 Jun 2017 @ 4:18pm

      Re: You didn't search well enough

      Forgot to add,
      I've seen Dr Pepper flavored candies before (jelly beans). So it's not a stretch to think they could have Crush branded candy too.
      Since I, as a consumer, know they have candy, if I see Crush candy, I might think it's from Dr Pepper.

      I don't like King anyway, but Dr Pepper has a solid case here, IMO.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 23 Jun 2017 @ 6:08pm

      Re: You didn't search well enough

      A Google image search on [orange crush candy] shows quite a wide variety of Crush-branded candies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jun 2017 @ 4:57pm

    They should make Crush bigger and call it Monster Crush

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jun 2017 @ 6:40pm

    Castration is overdue for all parties concerned. We call it public domain. Contrary to what the media would have you believe a majority of us don't appreciate having smoke blown up our ass.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jun 2017 @ 7:27pm

    Source article: "Dr Pepper has based their claims on the fact they believe by allowing the application by King.com, it will cause dilution of the distinctive quality of Dr Peppers marks."

    Timmy's take: "Ok, let's get the obvious out of the way: this is a fairly silly opposition if its basis is to do with customer confusion."

    You should look up "dilution." Confusion is irrelevant.

    Why Mike has you writing about trademark law, I'll never understand.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jun 2017 @ 8:19pm

    LMGTFY

    Did you use google?

    Candy canes, licorice, jelly beans, ...

    Admittedly, I wasn't familiar with them before hand, but I am by no means surprised.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jun 2017 @ 9:41pm

    Crush soda flavored gummies, bottle cap fizzies, and even Twizzlers, all exist. Just going to point this out. It won't confuse customers over ownership, but it might cause confusion regarding affiliation, contractual endorsement and licensing, and the like.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jun 2017 @ 11:15am

    How does it get off calling itself "King?" Arrogant probably set itself up just so it can troll and sue as many as possible.. Is that even plausable?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jun 2017 @ 1:12pm

    Carbonated prune juice

    What candy would anyone make based on their base product of carbonated prune juice? Their candy would have to include caffeine, mostly sugar and the faint taste of things other than prunes, but still would be mostly prune.

    King Crush? Simpler, damned near anything in the shapes evoking their game.

    Simple mobile game figures vs prune candy.

    I'm confused but not about which is which.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kevin, 24 Jun 2017 @ 2:16pm

    Have you never heard of branded games? Dr. Pepper's concern here likely isn't that King is going to start making real candy, or soda, or cosmetics, it's that it might appear that a King app with "Crush(TM)" in the title indicates association with Dr. Pepper's Crush mark.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


