Wisconsin Speech Bill Tries To Keep Universities Neutral On Public Policy Debates, Which Is Batshit Crazypants
from the that's-not-how-free-speech-works dept
As you are likely already aware, there is something of a debate about debates that occur on college campuses these days. Amidst a climate of ultra-polarized politics, there have been several high profile incidents on college campuses involving a revolt by student bodies -- and, allegedly, outside troublemakers -- over specific speakers invited onto campus and topics opened for debate. In reaction to these revolts that generally end with colleges uninviting speakers, some states have decided to try to legislate against this sort of thing in the name of free speech. It's one of those unhappy circumstances in which everyone on every side appears to be wrong. Student revolts and petitions to uninvite speakers are themselves a form of speech and worthy of protection, even if that sort of thing is antithetical to the university experience and ultimately works counter to the aims of the students doing the revolting. Meanwhile, the uninvited and their supporters are shouting about censorship in a way that suggests their views must be tolerated without reaction, which is a complete misunderstanding of how free speech works. As for the politicians, the haphazard decision to legislate on matters of speech in this matter betrays a lack of understanding of how sacred our free expression laws are in America and the care with which any lawmakers ought to take on the topic.
For an example of that, we need only look to Wisconsin, where a bill is being considered in reaction to all of this that would essentially force universities to take no position on any current topic that can be seen as controversial. School administrators are rightly concerned about the laughably vague language in the bill.
The trouble comes from this section of the bill: “That each institution shall strive to remain neutral, as an institution, on the public policy controversies of the day, and may not take action, as an institution, on the public policy controversies of the day in such a way as to require students or faculty to publicly express a given view of social policy.”
While the bills’ scope is focused on public events involving invited speakers, there are a couple key questions here. University officials want to know how far this requirement “to remain neutral” extends. For example, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has spoken out against proposed bans on stem cell research on campus. Would the university run afoul of this law if it did so again?
It's a good and fair question, because once this legislative ball gets rolling, gravity is likely to tug it further down the path than supporters of the bill had originally intended. And it's worth reminding everyone considering supporting this bill that its words can cut both ways. Just because today we're talking about a topic a person on one end of the political spectrum cares about doesn't mean the other end can't use this law to force their views on campus in the same way. Whatever your political leanings, it's worth being concerned when government attempts to stifle the viewpoint of a school and its students.
And, of course, nobody is clear that this is limited even to speakers and public positions on campus, thanks to the overly broad language in the bill. When questioned, Jesse Kremer, who sponsored the bill, suggested that the legislation could also reach its spindly fingers into the classroom...
And although the bill is not focused on classrooms, Kremer suggested that such a student could potentially bring a complaint to a “Council on Free Expression” the bill would create—a body composed of leaders from each state school and two politicians.
...before going completely off the rails.
When one Democrat at a hearing asked Republican Representative and bill sponsor Jesse Kremer whether a geology professor would be allowed to tell a student who believed the Earth to be 6,000 years old that they are wrong, Kremer bristled. “The Earth is 6,000 years old. That’s a fact,” he said.
And here you see the problem. What one person claims to be fact is, in fact, plainly absurd. And a law that protects students or invited speakers from being told that it's absurd, either by the student body or the university, is a laughable law fit for the waste bin. If students and speakers are such innocent snowflakes that they cannot handle having their views ridiculed, then the university is no place for them. This too should cut both ways, of course, except that the students shouting down controversial speakers is itself a form of speech, whereas legislation neutering that same speech is censorious in the worst way.
Do students need to be more open minded on campuses today? Sure, I think that's fair. Should lawmakers with the barest grip on their own reality be legislatively forcing speakers onto campus as a consequence? Obviously not.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Well, now I wonder if referring to Jesse Kremer as a fool would run afoul of his proposed law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No Free Speech For Fascists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No Free Speech for Terrorists
Seriously, as we see in current events, using force and public disruption to block a speaker you disagree with does nothing to advance your point of view. It only makes people more convinced the problem is with the protestors. The more violent the protests, the less credibility their point of view garners.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Flintstones, meet the Flintstones...
<facepalm>
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Flintstones, meet the Flintstones...
Science states facts, but is movable as new information becomes available. Faith doesn't seem to have the same kind of flexibility, and a much stronger proclivity to deny any possibility not explicitly explained by their 'faith'. Science is wrong because a faith was established before all this science stuff was learned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Flintstones, meet the Flintstones...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Professors at taxpayer-funded colleges and universities should be teaching students critical thinking skills, not indoctrinating them in radical, intolerant, and often violent neo-Marxist ideologies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
People have differing appearances, and are entitles to invite other people to agree with and support them. They are not however entitled to shut down speech that they disagree with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
This law (and it is wrong) is based on the riots that occurred when student invited speakers (Milo, Ann Coulter) were not allowed to speak at universities. Berkley administration told the police to not interfere with rioters.
"Antifa" is exactly like the communists who wanted to ban fascists, with them deciding who was facists, racist, and the like.
The far right will mostly debate the far left, the far left won't do that and would rather riot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If you believe and act on that, you are cutting off the debate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
(Leftist Marxist) Response to: Anonymous Coward Jun 26th, 2017 @ 10:12am
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: (Leftist Marxist) Response to: Anonymous Coward Jun 26th, 2017 @ 10:12am
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: (Leftist Marxist) Response to: Anonymous Coward Jun 26th, 2017 @ 10:12am
Students taking 'women's studies' or 'African American studies' courses, for instance, are likely to be told, repeatedly, how under-privileged and persecuted they really are (and if it never occurred to them before, it's because they just didn't see it). The end result is students emerging from these classes disgruntled and radicalized, in empathy with their professors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Possibly I'm misreading (and I've little doubt that it will end up abused) but it doesn't seem to be as bad as most of the article makes it out to be.
Sounds like students or faculty are free to express whatever view they want, the university just can't tell someone "You can only publicly express this view or you will be in trouble."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Consider Liberty University, the mandatory campaign stop for Republicans. Which banned the College Democrats club because being a Democrat is incompatible with being a Christian. Which teaches biology subject to "compatibility with a young-earth creationist philosophy [is] required". What if a student insists on being scientifically accurate?
Now consider the opposite situation: A young-earth creationist attending biology class in a real university insists on creationism. The sentence you highlighted states that you can't make them say otherwise.
Fine;you allow their opinion in class. But what of exams and assignments? Do you "not take action" and not deduct marks despite their rejecting science in favor of mythology?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think you misunderstand
If by "tolerated," you mean "given," I think you have a fundamental misunderstanding of the controversy here. After years of having the Democrats saying, "If you don't like what I have to say, don't listen," (or watch, particularly when it comes to the TV shows they've put out over the last few decades) now it's "If I don't like what you have to say I don't want to listen, and I don't want anyone else to, either."
If someone is giving a speech at a college or university, and I, as a student, don't like what that particular speaker has to say, I stay away from the speech. I do not try to stop other people from going, though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I think you misunderstand
The controversy isn't just disagreeing with someone. The controversy is even giving someone a platform to spout their views. The views targeted normally involve racism or discrimination in some way, where some would suffer simply from what they were born as if those views became reality.
Such as for example opposing marriage equality and hate crime protections for LGBT people. Or, more radically, views closer to what the Nazi's had towards groups like the Jews.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Safe Spaces hypocrisy
Want to protest racism at a football game by not pledging allegiance to the flag? How dare you bring that issue into football and the flag! Football and the flag are sacred! Kick those players off the field for bringing their politics into the game and the flag!
Or in other words, demanding 'safe spaces' at sports games.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Safe Spaces hypocrisy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Safe Spaces hypocrisy
Then do you leave when the National Anthem is played?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Safe Spaces hypocrisy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Safe Spaces hypocrisy
Best response.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Safe Spaces hypocrisy
The initial idea of “safe spaces” in places such as colleges gave marginalized people a place to vent and be themselves without judgment. Some of the earliest such safe spaces were for queer people.
But ever since the phrase became mainstream, society in general has twisted it to mean “a bubble free from ideas you do not like”. We mock people for wanting a “safe space” free from opposing ideologies and controversial ideas, no matter their own ideologies or ideas. That usage both degrades the original “safe space” idea. It also implies that marginalized people should defend their own existence by “respecting” and “debating” those who would prefer the non-existence of such people, rather than retreating to a “safe space” where such “criticism” does not exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Safe Spaces hypocrisy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Safe Spaces hypocrisy
I find very few people "without" the exact cognitive dissonance that you just described.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Georgia (where I live) passed an idiotic law to allow guns on campus and in classrooms. The public university I teach for is neutral as an institution and is making plans to comply with the law. Nevertheless, students and faculty are widely protesting the law.
There is simply no conflict between a institution of higher learning being neutral and its members being active.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment