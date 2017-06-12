Sen. Feinstein Calls For Section 702 Reforms... >>
<< Wisconsin Senator Johnson Calls Net Neutrality...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, Jun 12th 2017 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Complete White Hat Hacking And Penetration Testing Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The $19 Complete White Hat Hacking And Penetration Testing Bundle is a great way to update your skills or get introduced to the concepts and techniques behind network and data safety. Learn at your own pace from the comfort of your home with interactive courses and lectures. The five courses cover network penetration testing, VMWare vSphere and ESXi virtualization software, the Cisco Packet Tracer, and how to set up your own sites.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Sen. Feinstein Calls For Section 702 Reforms... >>
<< Wisconsin Senator Johnson Calls Net Neutrality...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:41 EU Copyright Proposal: Not Good, But Not As Blatantly Terrible As It Could Have Been (0)
15:36 Judge Orders MCSK To Cease Collecting Royalties For Kenyan Musicians (9)
13:36 Another Day, Another Bogus YouTube Takedown Because Of A Major Label (17)
12:02 EFF Sues FBI Over Withheld NSL Guideline Documents (9)
10:42 Sen. Feinstein Calls For Section 702 Reforms, No 'Forever' Reauthorization (21)
10:37 Daily Deal: Complete White Hat Hacking And Penetration Testing Bundle (0)
09:25 Wisconsin Senator Johnson Calls Net Neutrality 'A Slogan,' Laments The Lack Of 'Fast Lanes' (34)
06:21 Trump Lawyer Threatens To Report A Former FBI Employee To The Inspector General (94)
03:24 Theresa May Tries To Push Forward With Plans To Kill Encryption, While Her Party Plots Via Encrypted Whatsapp (40)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (11)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.