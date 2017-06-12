Wisconsin Senator Johnson Calls Net Neutrality... >>
Trump Lawyer Threatens To Report A Former FBI Employee To The Inspector General

from the IT-GOES-ALL-THE-WAY-TO-THE-TOP dept

President Trump served up plenty of responses to former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate. Some he served up himself, like his contradictory claim Comey was lying about everything, but somehow vindicating Trump at the same time. Some were served up by his legal representation, which weren't much better despite being composed by an actual lawyer and not being limited to 140 characters.

The most extraordinary thing to come out of the hearing the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence held Thursday may not be former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony, but the baffling, typo-riddled response to that testimony issued by Donald Trump’s personal attorney Marc Kasowitz.

Perhaps the most irresponsible aspect of Kasowitz’s press release was the suggestion that Comey might have violated the law by relaying his account of unclassified conversations with Trump to the press, via a friend. As a veritable chorus of legal scholars, including our own Steve Vladeck, have already observed, this is arrant nonsense. Indeed, it is so clearly false that it’s hard to see how a minimally competent attorney could have made it in good faith——though it will doubtless make perfectly serviceable chum for the cable news shows.

This only scratches the surface, however. The whole document is so remarkable for both its sloppiness and disingenuousness that it’s worth going through paragraph by paragraph.

...Which Julian Sanchez then does. I wholeheartedly encourage you to click through and read the entire evisceration, which shows Trump's lawyer denying claims Comey never made and conflating private conversations with classified documents.

That leads to another one of Trump's lawyer's more ridiculous assertions. It wasn't covered directly in the press release, but apparently Trump (and his lawyer) believe they can somehow punish someone Trump has already fired.

President Donald Trump's outside counsel will file a leak complaint regarding former FBI Director James Comey's leaked memos with the Department of Justice, a source close to the outside legal team tells NBC News.

Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file the complaint with the DOJ's Inspector General and the Senate Judiciary Committee after Comey testified Thursday that he allowed a personal friend to leak an unclassified memo of his conversations with the president to news outlets in hopes it would trigger the appointment of a special counsel.

Cue the laughter. If Kasowitz wanted this threat to have any weight, he probably should have pulled the trigger before Trump fired Comey. At best, an investigation might make it harder for Comey to return to the FBI, something I doubt Comey has any interest in doing.

Furthermore, the underlying conceit -- that's there's anything to file a formal complaint about -- is severely flawed.

Any complaint on what Jim testified yesterday, in my opinion, would be frivolous for the following reason,” said [Lawfare Editor Benjamin] Wittes in an interview with Yahoo News Deputy Editor Daniel Klaidman. “First of all, Comey was very clear that the memo that he wrote was intentionally written in unclassified form so that it would not be bound up in classification rules. So if the claim is that he’s admitted to leaking classified information, that’s simply factually false.”

[...]

“The real issue is whether the president has a reasonable expectation of confidentiality when he fires somebody and then lies about the circumstances in which he did that, and that strikes me as a matter in which to ask that question is also to answer it,” said Wittes. “The proper answer to Mr. Kasowitz’s complaint is laughter."

As any law enforcement official can tell you, privacy expectations in shared conversations only stretch as far as the other participants are willing to take them. Even in an executive branch setting, an informal conversation does not instantly become classified or top secret or whatever it is the president wishes it was the moment it ends.

There also is no leak. Comey's personal memorializations of conversations with someone unrelated to an ongoing investigation are not the sort of thing that can be leaked -- at least not in the context being used by Trump's lawyer. Comey can hand out copies of these memos to whoever he wants, because they're his recollections, not FBI investigative documents.

If Trump is seeking someone to blame for Comey's actions, he has no one to blame but himself. It's become apparent Comey was fired for not pledging his allegiance to Trump, rather than for any genuine misdeeds related to his job as FBI director. Once Trump unceremoniously shitcanned Comey, any hope Comey might keep his conversational memos secret was lost forever. These statements by Trump's lawyer are legal grandstanding. There's nothing in them of substance. But there doesn't have to be. The assertions appeal to Trump's base, and to President Trump, that's all that really matters.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 5:51am

    Do we finally hear the sound of Trump falling? Better ~5 months late than never, no?

    • identicon
      kallethen, 12 Jun 2017 @ 6:52am

      Re:

      Doubtful. But I'll say that he is digging a hole. Maybe it's for draining that swamp?

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:18am

      Re:

      He may fall many, many times. But every single time he does the GOP in congress will, like the guys in Weekend at Bernie's, prop him back up and pretend nothing bad ever happened.

    • identicon
      bob, 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:59am

      Re:

      Probably not unless Congress gains some common sense.

      Having listened to the lawyer's press conference live I can tell you it feels like Comey committed crimes, also that Trump is exonerated. But that is the key point, it only felt like it due to the choice of words the lawyer used and the appearance of being an expert on this subject due to being a lawyer.

      Once you actually look at the content you realize it is complete hogwash but by then it is too late. Both sides have already formed their opinion on the matter and it's very hard to change how someone feels on a controversial subject. It's not till you stop and analyze the situation that any progress will be made towards the truth. Which is the goal of Trump and his lawyer.

    • icon
      Discuss It (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:07pm

      Re:

      Do we finally hear the sound of Trump falling?

      Not really. With one third of the public thinking President Trump is going a fine job, with the alt-right press still willing to tell not just out and out lies but lies that don't have any self consistency, with a congress giddy with the possibilities of even more tax cuts for the wealthy friends and passing laws against people for no other reason than they don't like their skin, religion, who they have sex with, or status, nothing will happen to President Trump.

      A better question is not if Mr. Trump is falling, but whether or not our nation is.

  • icon
    teknosapien (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 6:31am

    not a Leak

    This was not a leak since it did not contain any classified material - the media needs to stop using the word "leak" in this instance. It was however an accounting of what transpired between the two people and made public.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 6:38am

      Re: not a Leak

      Does the definition of the word "leak" in this context actually address classification? I doubt it. To you it does, to others it does not.

      Not all cover ups involve classified information but when the cover up is exposed, it is usually called a leak.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:03am

        Re: Re: not a Leak

        That's fair, but the memo in question doesn't expose a coverup, it's just one conversation that taken alone would have been harmless. So calling it a leak is disingenuous.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 9:58am

          Re: Re: Re: not a Leak

          When a specific piece of evidence does not in itself expose the cover up, that does not mean there is no cover up.

          Whether it is called a leak or not, what is the difference - who cares - what is the point and why bother making it? There must be an ulterior motive.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 6:33am

    Someone needs to tell the person who thinks they are Emperor that they are not wearing any clothing.

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 6:41am

    Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

    17 "intelligence agencies" still have not produced a bit of evidence.

    No argument is required, just a few headlines:

    "Comey Debunks NYT Report About Trump Campaign Having Repeated Contacts With Russians"

    "So far, Jim Comey is disappointing the witch-hunters"

    "Chris Matthews (MSNBC): Trump-Russia collusion theory 'came apart' with Comey testimony"

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:06am

      Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

      Right, because headlines can't be false.

      None of the quoted sections of Comey's testimony support those headlines. They've had to cherrypick through the conversation, and run some spin on them, to interpret things this way. To the rest of us, Comey's testimony made Trump look less trustworthy than ever.

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:08am

      Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

      Except for Kushner, Sessions, Flynn, Carter, etc.

      And with Muller now heading the Special Prosecutor, he's likely to subpoena Trump, he'll likely have to take an oath to tell the truth. Trump is doomed then.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:36am

        Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

        > "he'll likely have to take an oath to tell the truth. Trump is doomed then."

        Nah he will just cross his fingers every time he speaks. His lawyer told him that was a legally binding version of the first amendment and he will be completely absolved of all possible perjury claims because he was no longer under oath.

      • identicon
        Se Habla Espol, 12 Jun 2017 @ 11:18pm

        Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

        Trump is doomed then. Why would anyone consider trump's oath to be worth anything? Remember, he also swore an oath of office.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2017 @ 6:17am

        Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

        what the hell makes you think an oath is going to have any impact on trump telling the truth?

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:31am

      Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

      First: Cherry picked quotes from the testimony mean nothing.
      Second: Please re-read the Comey testimony because he was very specific is his wording. Absolutely nothing said absolves the campaign of wrongdoing. Just because Trump himself was not under investigation as a specific time does not mean he was not a target of a future one. Several key members of his staff were clearly under investigation and there is ample evidence they did perform nefarious acts. They clearly went after all of the underlings to build a strong case to go after a President. That takes time. The wheels of justice are slow, but they do grind forward,

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:37am

        Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

        "Trump himself was not under investigation as a specific time does not mean he was not a target of a future one."

        So the FBI has a department of future crime? Who Knew?

        The FACT is that the whole Trump-Putin story was lie cooked up by the Clinton machine on the day after the election, as documented in the book 'shattered'.

        Oh, and by the way, it really is a crime to release FBI documents to the press without going through normal channels.

        Stop trying to make Trump/Russia and Trump Obstruction happen. It's not going to happen.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:40am

          Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

          "The alternative FACT is that the whole Trump-Putin story was lie cooked up by the Clinton machine on the day after the election"

          FTFY

        • identicon
          kallethen, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:41am

          Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

          > So the FBI has a department of future crime? Who Knew?

          No, don't be silly. He meant that if some evidence surfaces from current investigations that implicate Trump, then he will be investigated.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:52am

          Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

          >"Oh, and by the way, it really is a crime to release FBI documents to the press without going through normal channels."

          What crime would a person be charged with? What FBI documents were leaked? What was classified in those documents that made releasing to the media illegal? Where specifically does it say that releasing unclassified portions of documents as illegal?

          • identicon
            Joe Dirt, 12 Jun 2017 @ 9:41am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

            If it is unclassified, and just Comey's memory of the meeting, not actually notes taken during the meeting, then is it really admissible as evidence in any kind of investigation or proceeding? I would think not.

            So what we really have is a he said, he said. And while Comey may have those who believe he is a boy scout who is impeccably honest, his actions say otherwise.

            Additionally, Trump may be uncouth, rude, obnoxious, inexperienced, and narcissistic, but he is still entitled to the presumption of innocence.

            I have yet to see a single shred of evidence that supports ANY of the claims against him. And I would love to see some, trust me.

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 3:03pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

              If there was evidence this would all be over... they are just trying to "catch" him on something, anything, they don't care they will try every single thing they can until he is gone... and it will and should happen to every future president as well... clearly shows what a farse this so called government is...

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 3:57pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

                That's right comrade! *wink*

              • identicon
                bob, 12 Jun 2017 @ 4:08pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

                No matter what evidence you have, it is always possible that someone can explain why a single piece is not proof of a crime.

                However the more sources of good evidence you have linked together then it approaches impossible to dismiss as circumstantial. Which is why prosecutors may have some evidence of a crime but don't take it to court because they feel it is not enough to convict. So they wait and gather more.

                I don't know if the FBI has enough yet but I'm sure they will eventually find it.

        • icon
          PlagueSD (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 9:24am

          Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

          "So the FBI has a department of future crime? Who Knew?"

          You didn't read the Minority Report that was leaked back in 2002?

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 5:03pm

          Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

          Just relax, they let it happen when you're famous.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:26am

      Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

      No arguement required because you have none, as usual.

    • identicon
      bob, 12 Jun 2017 @ 9:35am

      Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.

      Yeah nice headlines you notice that no where has Comey stated Trump was under investigation just his close associates. And when pressed on this issue he said that if Trump is investigated it is out of his purview or decision.

      When making a press conference you answer a question with a question and then answer your own question (Zootopia). Or in Trump's case you answer an accusation with a response to a non accusation and don't look back.

  • identicon
    Avideogameplayer, 12 Jun 2017 @ 6:47am

    Looks like Comey did a leak and dump on Trump's agenda and now Trump looks like he doesn't have a pot or a window...

  • icon
    Wryhta (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:06am

    having watched the testimony, I feel I would be unlikely to meet a more honest and integrous man than James Comey.

    • icon
      DB (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 11:04am

      Re:

      Really? Comey and integrity?

      'It's our policy not to comment on ongoing investigations, unless it's in my best interest to do so.'

      That Comey?

      No integrity, and willing to jump into cesspool-level politics. That smell isn't roses.

      Trump comes out smelling better, despite having a track record. It's not so much that he lies. It's that what he says has no relation to the truth.

      Remember, a clock that spins backwards is right four times a day, while a stopped clock is only right twice.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:37am

    Trump's lawyer seems like the kind of guy who goes on Reddit's legal advice forum and tells people they have a valid RICO claim on nearly every post.

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:43am

    What does this have to do with technology? Its just another questionable anti-President Trump hit-piece. Face it kids, DT won. Deal with it and move on.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:46am

      Re:

      > "Deal with it and move on."

      I think you should follow your own advice.

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:50am

      Re:

      "What does this have to do with technology?"

      Where does it say that this blog only deals with technology? Certainly nothing in its stated remit and posting history. Strange, it only seems to be the Trump fanboys who whine like this whenever legal issues are raised. I don't see it on non-tech articles dealing with other legal matters.

      What's the matter, can't stand that the orange buffoon hasn't delivered? Or, is it just dawning on you how much of an embarrassment he is for you?

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:00am

        Re: Re:

        The "Tech" in Techdirt is for "Technology", right, genius?

        "Trump fanboys whine" "orange buffoon" "embarrassment"

        This is Techdirt Counter Intelligence in action! First stupidity about the meaning of "Tech", then idiotic statements unrelated to anything, and (I predict) next accusations of mental problems, profanity, and then censorship.

        Some simple questions - is it now OK for all FBI employees to take government documents and secretly send them to the press to promote their own agendas? What kind of precedent is this?

        Did Comey said that the reason he made his "memos" was because he knew IN ADVANCE that Trump would lie? Is it EVEN POSSIBLE that Comey, that is, the same Comey who acted (completely inappropriately) as judge and jury and pardoner in chief for Hillary Clinton could LIE? Could he be LYING? Not possible in your version of the universe, right?

        I hope he gets a jail cell next to Hillary, that would be poetic justice.

        "Where does it say that this blog only deals with technology?" Duh! TCI (Techdirt Counter Intelligence) In Action Again!

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:17am

          Re: Re: Re:

          lol

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:22am

          Re: Re: Re:

          "The "Tech" in Techdirt is for "Technology", right, genius?" AND >""Where does it say that this blog only deals with technology?" Duh! TCI (Techdirt Counter Intelligence) In Action Again!"

          Possibly we get the expanded scope of the site from the very easy to get to "about Us" page:

          "Started in 1997 by Floor64 founder Mike Masnick and then growing into a group blogging effort, the Techdirt blog uses a proven economic framework to analyze and offer insight into news stories about changes in government policy, technology and legal issues that affect companies' ability to innovate and grow."

          "Some simple questions - is it now OK for all FBI employees to take government documents and secretly send them to the press to promote their own agendas? What kind of precedent is this?" When did Comey leak government documents? What documents specifically? What were they about? What specifically was classified on those documents?

          "I hope he gets a jail cell next to Hillary, that would be poetic justice." BENGAZI! Sorry that just slipped out. So what does any of this have to do with her again?

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:23am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Gah formatting fail. Doh. That second part should have been a separate quote and response (x2) after the boded section.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:24am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Jail, it has a common theme of JAIL! LOCK THEM UP! Lawbreakers all.

          • icon
            PaulT (profile), 13 Jun 2017 @ 7:08am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            It's worth noting that the wording on that page has not changed for years as far as I know, or at least it's very similar and conveying similar information if not word for word.

            It just adds to the comedy, guys like this think they're announcing some kind of problem with Techdirt, but they're just announcing that they can't be bothered to do the most basic research - and then expect the rest of us to take their bare uncited assertions about complex subjects seriously!

        • icon
          JMT (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 5:33pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          "The "Tech" in Techdirt is for "Technology", right, genius?"

          You should avoid sarcastically calling someone 'genius' while demonstrating your own far-from-genius abilities.

          "...is it now OK for all FBI employees to take government documents and secretly send them to the press to promote their own agendas?"

          A personal memo is not a government document, so that's a strawman argument.

          "Did Comey said that the reason he made his "memos" was because he knew IN ADVANCE that Trump would lie?"

          No he didn't. Perhaps watch the actual testimony instead of misquoting him to make yet another a strawman argument.

          "Is it EVEN POSSIBLE that Comey, that is, the same Comey who acted (completely inappropriately) as judge and jury and pardoner in chief for Hillary Clinton could LIE? Could he be LYING?"

          Whatever your opinion of Comey's past actions, there has never been any accusation of lying. Trump on the other hand has a long and well-documented history of outright and easily disproved lies. So it's pretty easy to take a punt of who's being the more honest here.

          "I hope he gets a jail cell next to Hillary, that would be poetic justice."

          Hey, whatever fantasies get you off I guess...

        • icon
          PaulT (profile), 13 Jun 2017 @ 7:05am

          Re: Re: Re:

          "The "Tech" in Techdirt is for "Technology", right, genius?"

          So, you think that the Congo and North Korea are democratic societies because they have the word in their official names? You think that Carphone Warehouse can only sell car phones and not mobiles or tablets? You think that IHOP only sell pancakes and not any other food because they only have pancakes in their name?

          Are you really that stupid, or is acting like it the way you get your kicks?

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:09am

        Re: Re:

        Techdirt = Technology + Dirt.

        Keep up the attitude. It is contributing to Trump winning again in 3.5 years.

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:03am

      Re:

      Reporting on extremely bad lawyering and ridiculous claims and beliefs now equals a "hit piece on Trump". OK!

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:06am

        Re: Re:

        You remember those ridiculous claims from Shiva the Email guy? That was not a "hit piece" either, right? That was totally legitimate and this piece is totally legitimate. I get that. Sure.

        TCI.

        • icon
          JMT (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 5:38pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          You mean those ridiculous claims that are backed up by plenty of corroborating evidence and independently reported by many others? Those crazy claims that not a single other person besides Shiva have refuted?

    • identicon
      bob, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:06am

      Re:

      To paraphrase an earlier post:

      Why doesn't Fox News only report about foxes.

      I know you're probably trolling, but why don't you read what Techdirt is about first so you look less like an idiot.

    • icon
      Oblate (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:17am

      Re:

      What's in a name...
      "tech"- yeah, not such a tech story.
      "dirt"- BAM! There is dirt ALL OVER this story!

      It's like for some people "tech" in the name is a treasured campaign promise, and "dirt" is the ignored and unloved follow through.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:29am

      Re:

      Man them Russian trolls have really dropped their standards if this is what is passing muster these days.

  • identicon
    John Snape, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:00am

    Trump Classifying Documents

    I wonder if Trump will produce his own document where he officially classified anything Comey had written about him or his administration.

    Doesn't the president have that power and wouldn't that make Comey a "leaker?"

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:09am

      Re: Trump Classifying Documents

      Other than making more of a mockery of the classification system, and that Trump would be trying to classify information retroactively and after it had already been released, that's a great idea. The best. Paint yourself orange and send out a tweet about it now.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:15am

        Re: Re: Trump Classifying Documents

        I genuinely would not be surprised if he has demanded of his staff to write him an executive order that all conversations with the president are considered the highest level of classification no matter who they are with or the situation.

        • identicon
          WTFDude, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:30am

          Re: Re: Re: Trump Classifying Documents

          Cheetoh-faced-shit-gibboneryism at its freshest-bestest-fake-tannest-ddrfdy

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 12:10pm

          Re: Re: Re: Trump Classifying Documents

          This just in: NBC executives arrested for leaking classified conversation between President Trump and Lester Holt.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:47am

        Re: Re: Trump Classifying Documents

        trying to classify information retroactively and after it had already been released

        To be fair, multiple government agencies were already essentially doing this with FOIA requests long before Trump made an entrance.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 1:03pm

        Re: Re: Trump Classifying Documents

        The Feds did that to the emails on Hillary's server. does that mean that they made a mockery of those emails as well?

        * 2,000 e-mails were “up-classified” to their correct status as Confidential upon review of the emails by the agency from which they originated.

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:09am

    Trump administration tag line

    If you can't dazzle them with brilliance...

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:17am

    Did you see the memos?

    "There also is no leak. Comey's personal memorializations of conversations with someone unrelated to an ongoing investigation are not the sort of thing that can be leaked -- at least not in the context being used by Trump's lawyer. Comey can hand out copies of these memos to whoever he wants, because they're his recollections, not FBI investigative documents."

    Did you see these memos? Were these the ones (by his own testimony) that Comey wrote in his FBI car on the secured FBI computer while being paid by the FBI? Those memos, I think anyone would agree, are not COMEY memos, the are official government records created as part of his government official duties.

    Right?

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:26am

      Re: Did you see the memos?

      You do some good Troll. [golf clap]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:31am

        Re: Re: Did you see the memos?

        Techdirt Counter Intelligence Categories:

        1. Sarcasm, poor humor
        2. Personal insults, sexual or toilet imagery
        3. Silly lady logic
        4. Change the subject to Shiva
        5. Censor

        I think you are employing TCI:1, right?

        What's next?

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:48am

          Re: Re: Re: Did you see the memos?

          Oh Oh! can I do the rest?

          "1. Sarcasm, poor humor"
          You clearly have a poor grasp on reading comprehension by ignoring all of the evidence people have given you showing you are wrong.

          Crap that's less sarcasm and more just reality. Let me try again:

          You seem like a very good person to have a long lunch with.
          Much better.


          "2. Personal insults, sexual or toilet imagery"


          ______
          \ \.
          |`\_____\
          |` | |
          | | |
          __-====-__ _| | |
          (~< >~> \ | |
          !~~-====-~~/----`+----/
          \ \___ /
          >------\ \ <
          <_________________>


          "3. Silly lady logic"
          Feel free to imagine I am whatever you want me to be. If it makes you feel any better you can imagine me dressed as Wonder Woman while you are reading this.

          "4. Change the subject to Shiva"
          I genuinely don't know enough about shiva to make a dumb joke. but I guess you have encountered this frequently enough to make your top five list. So I need to go back to my training. I clearly missed in important TCI class.

          "5. Censor"
          %^&%%^^

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:53am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Did you see the memos?

            Dang. Formatting messed up my Ascii toilet art. Pretend that jumbled mess is a really cool Ascii art of a toilet I found on the web.

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:56am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Did you see the memos?

              Ok, got it, thank you.

              Still TCI:1

              • identicon
                bob, 12 Jun 2017 @ 11:40am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Did you see the memos?

                FIFY,

                TCI - Technical & correct information.

                Or you can use,

                TCI - totally cool information.

                Either way, yep Techdirt has it!!!

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 11:20am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Did you see the memos?

              1. Why did you get a toilet from the web?
              2. Why did you feel we needed to see ascii art of your toilet?
              3. Next time please flush before immortalizing your commode (it looks crappy =).

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 11:26am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Did you see the memos?

                1. I could have done the ascii art but I was lazy. Plus I suck at ascii art that goes beyond like for our five lines.
                2. First thing I thought of when he mentioned "toilet imagery". I went with my gut. :-)
                3. I know! I got to get my pipes fixed. They were all over the place in that image.

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 12:20pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Did you see the memos?

                  Actually, the toilet's a classic monern-art piece in the neo-cubism style. It's more about form than function.

    • icon
      Aaron Walkhouse (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 12:49pm

      Actually…

      …he testified that he made notes in his own car on his own
      personal device. ‌ He was justifiably careful to do so. ‌ ‌ ;]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 1:09pm

        Re: Actually…

        so those personal notes are admissible as evidence in a hearing or investigation???... or just more crap thrown at an unpopular political figure in an effort to get back at the boss that fired him?

        Seems shady at a minimum to claim they are personal for one reason, yet damning for another.
        Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif is filing articles of impeachment based on testimony about this personal, on his own time, memo that no one has seen.

        • identicon
          Se Habla Espol, 13 Jun 2017 @ 12:02am

          Re: Re: Actually…

          so those personal notes are admissible as evidence in a hearing or investigation??? Yes. In an investigation, certainly. In a trial or judicial hearing, yes, as long as Comey testifies that they are his accurate recording of the events (there's even a plan B for the case where a trumpian is able to off Comey before the matter comes up). It could also just be used by Comey as an aide memoire to personal testimony, without being evidence) In a legislative hearing, it depends on the integrity of the chairman. (IANAL, but I've seen such things occur in trials.)

    • icon
      JMT (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 5:42pm

      Re: Did you see the memos?

      "Those memos, I think anyone would agree, are not COMEY memos, the are official government records created as part of his government official duties."

      No I doubt many will agree, because it's a desperately weak argument. Surely you realize that right?

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:22am

    "If Trump is seeking someone to blame for Comey's actions, he has no one to blame but himself. It's become apparent Comey was fired for not pledging his allegiance to Trump, rather than for any genuine misdeeds related to his job as FBI director."

    It has become apparent? It has become apparent to whom? First, only Comey spoke to "pledging his allegiance", that does not make it a fact. Second, it looks like Comey PLANNED to leak the memos FROM THE TIME HE CREATED THEM, and all bit admitted this under oath.

    Trump has no one to blame but himself? TCI!

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:35am

      Re:

      Oh no! The directer of the FBI used his first admendment rights! Oh heavens! Whatever shall we do! For a supposed descendent of a founding father, you don't know shit about the constitution.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 8:39am

        Re: Re:

        Hmm.. not following you. What I said was that the entire narrative regarding his "pledging his allegiance" is not a fact, it is an accusation. No one (outside Comey's inner circle) actually knows what is in the memos, or whether any of it is true.

        Right?

        • identicon
          bob, 12 Jun 2017 @ 9:27am

          Re: Re: Re:

          It's true, we shouldn't take the memos as infallible truth. However it is yet another entry in a long list of evidence showing Trump is deserving of impeachment due to his incompetence, lies, and obstruction of justice.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 9:39am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            I would just suggest that incompetence is a little fuzzy, kind of in the eyes of the beholder, hard to pin down. Impeachment, lies, and obstruction of justice are all based on memos that we have not seen and cannot corroborate.

            • icon
              Wolfie0827 (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 10:16am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              "Impeachment, lies, and obstruction of justice are all based on memos that we have not seen and cannot corroborate."

              No, they are based on Trump's own words, actions and court documents.

              Hide your head in the sand much?

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 1:11pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                court documents? where? Actions? what actions?

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 1:29pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                No, they are based on Trump's own words, actions and court documents.

                All fake news by the dishonest media! Sad!

                • identicon
                  Baron von Robber, 12 Jun 2017 @ 2:01pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Dang Poe's Law!

                  • identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 9:13pm

                    Updated Techdirt Counter Intelligence Categories

                    Sorry, I forgot the "silent step" of Voice Identification and Background Check. Not to lose the existing numbering (too much code behind this) I now begin at 0:

                    Techdirt Counter Intelligence Categories:

                    0. Voice Identification and Background Check
                    1. Sarcasm, poor humor
                    2. Personal insults, sexual or toilet imagery
                    3. Silly lady logic
                    4. Change the subject to Shiva
                    5. Censor

                    • identicon
                      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 9:53pm

                      Re: Updated Techdirt Counter Intelligence Categories

                      Here is my considered opinion after reading a lot of Techdirt about Techdirt Counter Intelligence (TCI):

                      TCI:0 There is no doubt about TCI:0, right? This very thread identified my voice, and I've often heard discussion of whether English is my first or second language, how I capitalize things, etc., how I change IP addresses, and so on. I think I have a whole "file" with the TCIT (Techdirt Counter Intelligence Team).

                      TCI:1 There are lots of examples of TCI:1, some very well meaning and funny, but a lot of it nasty and ill humored. Kind of a judgment call, reasonable people may differ.

                      TCI:2 There are simply too many examples of TCI:2, they are not censored, they seem to be not just tolerated but considered appropriate if you have a "toxic reputation"

                      TCI:3 is a judgment call, but I would say treating a captured terrorist leader with respect and ensuring his comfort and day in court sounds silly to me. Maybe that's just me.

                      TCI:4 Is seen a lot, no one disagrees wit that, right? The actual use of the name is hard to dispute (or understand).

                      TCK:5 Kind of speaks for itself. Easy to see long exchanges with profanity and disgusting images preserved and rational argument censored, no doubt because of a "toxic reputation".

                      That's a fair critique, right?

                      • identicon
                        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 10:18pm

                        Re: Re: Updated Techdirt Counter Intelligence Categories

                        And as a last question to the esteemed Techdirt Readership, no one really doubts that Michael Masnick is the Headmaster of the Techdirt Counter Information Team, right? There is coordination from top to bottom (TC0-TC5) to promote a very specific agenda, and he openly sells this as a service. No one would believe it is accidental that all these actions are taken to forward Michael Masnick's stated agenda and monetary interests by random people he doesn't know, right? Personally, I like Michael Masnick should be held accountable for everything ever said by the Techdirt Counter Information Team, as in, Let The Headmaster Answer.

                        • identicon
                          bob, 12 Jun 2017 @ 10:41pm

                          Re: Re: Re: Updated Techdirt Counter Intelligence Categories

                          You do realize this is a blog and it makes at least enough money to cover costs if not also generate profit.

                          I mean looking at your writing I can only assume you failed a critical thinking class but still know a few buzz words.

                          If you think by putting what you do in the comments offends intelligent people I can only say keep trying. Don't worry with enough cranial exercise you might even be able to create logical arguments some day.

                          I'm proud to be able to see Techdirt be consistent from article to article over the years. It just shows how well thought out and balanced its critiques and arguments are. In the few cases that I have seen them wrong they correct themselves.

                          Keep reading you might even learn something.

                          • identicon
                            Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 10:54pm

                            Re: Re: Re: Re: Updated Techdirt Counter Intelligence Categories

                            TC:3 "Don't worry with enough cranial exercise you might even be able to create logical arguments some day."

                            Silly Lady Argument.

    • icon
      JMT (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 5:51pm

      Re:

      "It has become apparent? It has become apparent to whom?"

      Anyone with half a brain who's been watching Trump's actions for the last few years. Rocket science this ain't.

      "First, only Comey spoke to "pledging his allegiance", that does not make it a fact."

      Nobody has ever said it is anything other than Comey's claim, and has no independent corroboration. But seriously, out of the two of them, who's got a proven track record as a serial liar?

      "Second, it looks like Comey PLANNED to leak the memos FROM THE TIME HE CREATED THEM, and all bit admitted this under oath."

      Obviously they were planned to be his record of events, to be released if necessary to protect himself if Trump turned on him, which he did. Not sure why you think that's a damming revelation, it's the smart think to do any time you may need to rely on your recollection of events. Smart people do it all the time in all walks of life.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 10:09am

    As the evidence accumulates in Trump's downward spiral there will be point at which the benevolent overlords demand his resignation in order to protect their investments. The person will be removed leaving the system untouched for the next puppet work with.

  • identicon
    Matthew M Bennett, 12 Jun 2017 @ 11:59am

    It was clearly a leak. (There is not, nor has there EVER been, a stipulation that something be classified to be a "leak")

    It was also almost certainly at least somewhat illegal.

    http://www.nationalreview.com/article/448529/comey-memos-leaking-improper

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 1:10pm

    "file the complaint with the DOJ's Inspector General and the Senate Judiciary Committee"

    So, this is something any private citizen can do? How do we citizens go about filing such "complaints"? How about an internet campaign?

  • identicon
    justme, 12 Jun 2017 @ 9:58pm

    Wait...

    I'm still trying to figure out why trump didn't pick Charlie Sheen as his running mate?? Trump/Sheen 2016 would have been the bomb :)

    At least we would be talking about Russian hookers instead of that guy who rides his horse shirtless.

    And just think of all the campaign slogans that could have been....

  • identicon
    My_Name_Here, 13 Jun 2017 @ 2:48am

    If Masnick is against it? In order to ensure discussion that is not one-sided, I will speak in support of it.

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.