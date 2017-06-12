Trump Lawyer Threatens To Report A Former FBI Employee To The Inspector General
President Trump served up plenty of responses to former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate. Some he served up himself, like his contradictory claim Comey was lying about everything, but somehow vindicating Trump at the same time. Some were served up by his legal representation, which weren't much better despite being composed by an actual lawyer and not being limited to 140 characters.
The most extraordinary thing to come out of the hearing the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence held Thursday may not be former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony, but the baffling, typo-riddled response to that testimony issued by Donald Trump’s personal attorney Marc Kasowitz.
Perhaps the most irresponsible aspect of Kasowitz’s press release was the suggestion that Comey might have violated the law by relaying his account of unclassified conversations with Trump to the press, via a friend. As a veritable chorus of legal scholars, including our own Steve Vladeck, have already observed, this is arrant nonsense. Indeed, it is so clearly false that it’s hard to see how a minimally competent attorney could have made it in good faith——though it will doubtless make perfectly serviceable chum for the cable news shows.
This only scratches the surface, however. The whole document is so remarkable for both its sloppiness and disingenuousness that it’s worth going through paragraph by paragraph.
...Which Julian Sanchez then does. I wholeheartedly encourage you to click through and read the entire evisceration, which shows Trump's lawyer denying claims Comey never made and conflating private conversations with classified documents.
That leads to another one of Trump's lawyer's more ridiculous assertions. It wasn't covered directly in the press release, but apparently Trump (and his lawyer) believe they can somehow punish someone Trump has already fired.
President Donald Trump's outside counsel will file a leak complaint regarding former FBI Director James Comey's leaked memos with the Department of Justice, a source close to the outside legal team tells NBC News.
Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file the complaint with the DOJ's Inspector General and the Senate Judiciary Committee after Comey testified Thursday that he allowed a personal friend to leak an unclassified memo of his conversations with the president to news outlets in hopes it would trigger the appointment of a special counsel.
Cue the laughter. If Kasowitz wanted this threat to have any weight, he probably should have pulled the trigger before Trump fired Comey. At best, an investigation might make it harder for Comey to return to the FBI, something I doubt Comey has any interest in doing.
Furthermore, the underlying conceit -- that's there's anything to file a formal complaint about -- is severely flawed.
“Any complaint on what Jim testified yesterday, in my opinion, would be frivolous for the following reason,” said [Lawfare Editor Benjamin] Wittes in an interview with Yahoo News Deputy Editor Daniel Klaidman. “First of all, Comey was very clear that the memo that he wrote was intentionally written in unclassified form so that it would not be bound up in classification rules. So if the claim is that he’s admitted to leaking classified information, that’s simply factually false.”
[...]
“The real issue is whether the president has a reasonable expectation of confidentiality when he fires somebody and then lies about the circumstances in which he did that, and that strikes me as a matter in which to ask that question is also to answer it,” said Wittes. “The proper answer to Mr. Kasowitz’s complaint is laughter."
As any law enforcement official can tell you, privacy expectations in shared conversations only stretch as far as the other participants are willing to take them. Even in an executive branch setting, an informal conversation does not instantly become classified or top secret or whatever it is the president wishes it was the moment it ends.
There also is no leak. Comey's personal memorializations of conversations with someone unrelated to an ongoing investigation are not the sort of thing that can be leaked -- at least not in the context being used by Trump's lawyer. Comey can hand out copies of these memos to whoever he wants, because they're his recollections, not FBI investigative documents.
If Trump is seeking someone to blame for Comey's actions, he has no one to blame but himself. It's become apparent Comey was fired for not pledging his allegiance to Trump, rather than for any genuine misdeeds related to his job as FBI director. Once Trump unceremoniously shitcanned Comey, any hope Comey might keep his conversational memos secret was lost forever. These statements by Trump's lawyer are legal grandstanding. There's nothing in them of substance. But there doesn't have to be. The assertions appeal to Trump's base, and to President Trump, that's all that really matters.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Having listened to the lawyer's press conference live I can tell you it feels like Comey committed crimes, also that Trump is exonerated. But that is the key point, it only felt like it due to the choice of words the lawyer used and the appearance of being an expert on this subject due to being a lawyer.
Once you actually look at the content you realize it is complete hogwash but by then it is too late. Both sides have already formed their opinion on the matter and it's very hard to change how someone feels on a controversial subject. It's not till you stop and analyze the situation that any progress will be made towards the truth. Which is the goal of Trump and his lawyer.
not a Leak
Re: not a Leak
Not all cover ups involve classified information but when the cover up is exposed, it is usually called a leak.
Re: Re: not a Leak
Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
No argument is required, just a few headlines:
"Comey Debunks NYT Report About Trump Campaign Having Repeated Contacts With Russians"
"So far, Jim Comey is disappointing the witch-hunters"
"Chris Matthews (MSNBC): Trump-Russia collusion theory 'came apart' with Comey testimony"
Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
None of the quoted sections of Comey's testimony support those headlines. They've had to cherrypick through the conversation, and run some spin on them, to interpret things this way. To the rest of us, Comey's testimony made Trump look less trustworthy than ever.
Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
And with Muller now heading the Special Prosecutor, he's likely to subpoena Trump, he'll likely have to take an oath to tell the truth. Trump is doomed then.
Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
Nah he will just cross his fingers every time he speaks. His lawyer told him that was a legally binding version of the first amendment and he will be completely absolved of all possible perjury claims because he was no longer under oath.
Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
Second: Please re-read the Comey testimony because he was very specific is his wording. Absolutely nothing said absolves the campaign of wrongdoing. Just because Trump himself was not under investigation as a specific time does not mean he was not a target of a future one. Several key members of his staff were clearly under investigation and there is ample evidence they did perform nefarious acts. They clearly went after all of the underlings to build a strong case to go after a President. That takes time. The wheels of justice are slow, but they do grind forward,
Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
So the FBI has a department of future crime? Who Knew?
The FACT is that the whole Trump-Putin story was lie cooked up by the Clinton machine on the day after the election, as documented in the book 'shattered'.
Oh, and by the way, it really is a crime to release FBI documents to the press without going through normal channels.
Stop trying to make Trump/Russia and Trump Obstruction happen. It's not going to happen.
Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
"The alternative FACT is that the whole Trump-Putin story was lie cooked up by the Clinton machine on the day after the election"
FTFY
Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
No, don't be silly. He meant that if some evidence surfaces from current investigations that implicate Trump, then he will be investigated.
Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
What crime would a person be charged with? What FBI documents were leaked? What was classified in those documents that made releasing to the media illegal? Where specifically does it say that releasing unclassified portions of documents as illegal?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
So what we really have is a he said, he said. And while Comey may have those who believe he is a boy scout who is impeccably honest, his actions say otherwise.
Additionally, Trump may be uncouth, rude, obnoxious, inexperienced, and narcissistic, but he is still entitled to the presumption of innocence.
I have yet to see a single shred of evidence that supports ANY of the claims against him. And I would love to see some, trust me.
Re: Re: Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
You didn't read the Minority Report that was leaked back in 2002?
Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
Re: Techdirt skips admitting was never anything backing its 8 months of Trump-Russia allegations, goes to whining that a lawyer is over-reaching.
When making a press conference you answer a question with a question and then answer your own question (Zootopia). Or in Trump's case you answer an accusation with a response to a non accusation and don't look back.
Re:
I think you should follow your own advice.
Re:
Where does it say that this blog only deals with technology? Certainly nothing in its stated remit and posting history. Strange, it only seems to be the Trump fanboys who whine like this whenever legal issues are raised. I don't see it on non-tech articles dealing with other legal matters.
What's the matter, can't stand that the orange buffoon hasn't delivered? Or, is it just dawning on you how much of an embarrassment he is for you?
Re: Re:
"Trump fanboys whine" "orange buffoon" "embarrassment"
This is Techdirt Counter Intelligence in action! First stupidity about the meaning of "Tech", then idiotic statements unrelated to anything, and (I predict) next accusations of mental problems, profanity, and then censorship.
Some simple questions - is it now OK for all FBI employees to take government documents and secretly send them to the press to promote their own agendas? What kind of precedent is this?
Did Comey said that the reason he made his "memos" was because he knew IN ADVANCE that Trump would lie? Is it EVEN POSSIBLE that Comey, that is, the same Comey who acted (completely inappropriately) as judge and jury and pardoner in chief for Hillary Clinton could LIE? Could he be LYING? Not possible in your version of the universe, right?
I hope he gets a jail cell next to Hillary, that would be poetic justice.
"Where does it say that this blog only deals with technology?" Duh! TCI (Techdirt Counter Intelligence) In Action Again!
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Possibly we get the expanded scope of the site from the very easy to get to "about Us" page:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Keep up the attitude. It is contributing to Trump winning again in 3.5 years.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You seem to view things in the latter way, so which are you? Government action, or counter insurgency? Who is paying *your* bills?
Re:
Re: Re:
TCI.
Re:
Why doesn't Fox News only report about foxes.
I know you're probably trolling, but why don't you read what Techdirt is about first so you look less like an idiot.
Re:
"tech"- yeah, not such a tech story.
"dirt"- BAM! There is dirt ALL OVER this story!
It's like for some people "tech" in the name is a treasured campaign promise, and "dirt" is the ignored and unloved follow through.
Re:
Trump Classifying Documents
Doesn't the president have that power and wouldn't that make Comey a "leaker?"
Re: Trump Classifying Documents
Re: Re: Trump Classifying Documents
Re: Re: Re: Trump Classifying Documents
Re: Re: Trump Classifying Documents
trying to classify information retroactively and after it had already been released
To be fair, multiple government agencies were already essentially doing this with FOIA requests long before Trump made an entrance.
Trump administration tag line
Did you see the memos?
Did you see these memos? Were these the ones (by his own testimony) that Comey wrote in his FBI car on the secured FBI computer while being paid by the FBI? Those memos, I think anyone would agree, are not COMEY memos, the are official government records created as part of his government official duties.
Right?
Re: Did you see the memos?
Re: Re: Did you see the memos?
1. Sarcasm, poor humor
2. Personal insults, sexual or toilet imagery
3. Silly lady logic
4. Change the subject to Shiva
5. Censor
I think you are employing TCI:1, right?
What's next?
Re: Re: Re: Did you see the memos?
"1. Sarcasm, poor humor"
You clearly have a poor grasp on reading comprehension by ignoring all of the evidence people have given you showing you are wrong.
Crap that's less sarcasm and more just reality. Let me try again:
You seem like a very good person to have a long lunch with.
Much better.
"2. Personal insults, sexual or toilet imagery"
______
\ \.
|`\_____\
|` | |
| | |
__-====-__ _| | |
(~< >~> \ | |
!~~-====-~~/----`+----/
\ \___ /
>------\ \ <
<_________________>
"3. Silly lady logic"
Feel free to imagine I am whatever you want me to be. If it makes you feel any better you can imagine me dressed as Wonder Woman while you are reading this.
"4. Change the subject to Shiva"
I genuinely don't know enough about shiva to make a dumb joke. but I guess you have encountered this frequently enough to make your top five list. So I need to go back to my training. I clearly missed in important TCI class.
"5. Censor"
%^&%%^^
Re: Re: Re: Re: Did you see the memos?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Did you see the memos?
Still TCI:1
It has become apparent? It has become apparent to whom? First, only Comey spoke to "pledging his allegiance", that does not make it a fact. Second, it looks like Comey PLANNED to leak the memos FROM THE TIME HE CREATED THEM, and all bit admitted this under oath.
Trump has no one to blame but himself? TCI!
Re:
Re: Re:
Right?
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
