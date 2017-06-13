Should Tumblr Be Forced To Reveal 500 People Who Reblogged A Sex Tape?
from the bad-cases-make-bad-law dept
What were we just saying about how it's important to defend Section 230 of the CDA even when it's hard? Well, here's a hard case in New York City where the situation is very unfortunate. It appears that a woman discovered that an old sex tape of hers had surfaced online from 10 years earlier when she was 17. Someone had posted it to Tumblr, where over 1,000 people apparently viewed it -- and somewhere around 500 "reblogged" it or commented on it in some manner. This is, undoubtedly, traumatic for the woman. She appears to believe that "an angry ex" posted it to Tumblr originally, which would make this a classic "revenge porn" situation.
But... rather than go after that ex, her lawyer is going after everyone who reblogged it on Tumblr and somehow got a judge to agree to force Tumblr to cough up identifying information on all of them. So let's be clear: this is clearly a horrifying story and an awful thing for the woman to live through. And, on top of that, the people who not only viewed, but further shared the video are awful human beings who should feel bad about their choices in life.
But... there are all sorts of legal questions here that should raise concerns. First up: Section 230. That should have kept Tumblr from being liable if it fails to hand over this info, as it's not supposed to be held liable for the actions of its users. And that's even -- as noted by Scott Greenfield -- after Tumblr failed to show up in court and the judge gave the plaintiff a default ruling. Second issue: protecting anonymity online. As we've detailed many times before, and as the Supreme Court has stated, the right to speak anonymously is also protected by the First Amendment. There are standards for revealing identifying information on anonymous speech, but it requires those in court clear a pretty high bar in proving why it's necessary to strip that right of anonymity. It does not appear that any such high bar was met in this case. Third issue: on Tumblr, "reblogging" something is basically a click of a button and is often the functional equivalent of a "retweet" for those more familiar with Twitter. That is, it does not signal endorsement -- but really just a way of marking something that you saw.
So, again, this is one of those cases where it certainly feels very difficult to defend the other side here. I have nothing good to say about the people who watched or reblogged the video. But getting Tumblr to reveal their identities so that she can proceed to sue them is a bad idea fraught with all sorts of problems.
Reader Comments
Should whatever platform be forced by the current government to reveal anybody stating their opinions about the Russian affairs in the election?
Should we deliver yet another stab at our convalescent freedoms?
Re:
Similarly, the judge in this case could simply order Tumblr to provide a public page of links to all possible copies of the reblogged offending revenge pr0n, so that people know what links to avoid.
If that's the case, then I could see there being a legitimate reason for Tumblr to identify the consumers of it. The caveat being, is there a line between being a consumer and reblogging/commenting?
Re:
This may get very scary very quickly.
Re:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ages_of_consent_in_the_United_States
Re: Re:
Danger of calling this "child porn" and criminalizing it.
Does merely clicking a button after seeing a video, absent other action, makes them guilty of child pornography distribution? That's an absurd result.
See also: Australia's AG Says Public Will Be Cool With Revenge Porn Because They Use Facebook
Why is that? Did the Tumblr post include all of the details such as the girl's age and the circumstances of the video and the posting thereof? Or was this just more porn on the internet? This "article" is heavy on accusation and light on information.
Re:
It wasn't simply the rebogging, but some users elsewhere decided to harass her.
Re: Re:
Maybe. Even accepting that the reblog is a deliberate choice, we don't know that all the people who clicked it did so for reprehensible reasons. Admittedly, it's unlikely even a large fraction of the 500 did so for virtuous purposes, but at least entertain the possibility that a few of them tagged it for a reason other than puerile gratification. A few that come quickly to mind:
Re:imagining innocent clicks
Maybe some of these were trying to figure out how to report TOS violations, or have a wise friend take a look. Hey, Mike Masnick, is the post above actually LEGAL???
And all this user reprehensibility ASSUMES the users knew how horrible this video was AT THE POINT they re-blogged, not to mention the horrendous circumstances.
Section 230. That should have kept Tumblr from being liable if it fails to hand over this info, as it's not supposed to be held liable for the actions of its users.
I guess this just goes to show how little I know about Section 230. I'd always been told (mostly by this website, to be honest) that it principally prevented those who hosted (or shared or whatever) content from being liable for said content. In essence, you cannot sue Tumblr for the content of posts made on Tumblr. Or the people who reblogged things on Tumblr cannot be held liable for the content of what they reblogged. Which is great.
This, though, suggests that Section 230 also prevents intermediaries from being required to hand over information on it's users to the courts. That is, Tumblr is not being held responsible for the sex video, it's being held responsible for failing to hand over records to the court. Maybe this is a thing, but I'd always been under the impression that the Tumblr/Facebook/Twitter/etc of the world were required to hand over information when ordered to by a court just like everyone else.
Particularly considering that they would qualify as a third party under the third party doctrine.
Re:
It's one of the legalistic bits. Tumblr's being asked to turn over info in an action against Tumblr. That ought to fall under the Section 230 shield since there's not supposed to be an action against Tumblr at all in these circumstances. By rights, if the plaintiff wanted to go after the people who reblogged the link they should've filed actions against those users, shown that their actions were serious enough to allow for their identification, and then asked Tumblr to turn over the info as a third party in a proceeding not directed at Tumblr. But that's a lot more work than the plaintiff in this case wants to go to, especially given that they're unlikely to be able to show enough to get the identities, hence the shortcuts.
I kind of have to disagree on both counts there. Sure it takes just the click of a button, but reblogging or retweeting isn't just a way of marking something that you saw.
Reblogging a post on tumblr rehosts that post on your own account with a trackback to the source. Such that even if the original source is deleted, it remains on your account and would need to be separately deleted from there. In other words it spreads the original post, and provides an additional place to find that content, in a way that merely linking to the original post does not. Everyone who reblogged it is an additional source for the video. That's a far cry from merely being "a way of marking something that you saw" which more accurately describes liking or favoriting something.
Retweeting is somewhat similar in that it spreads a tweet so that others are more likely to see it, but I'm uncertain if retweets persist once the original tweet is deleted.
So yeah, reblogging something isn't simply a way of marking that you saw something. It is essentially a way to say 'I want you to see this'. Though how much of an endorsement it is, is debatable. I'm sure that some of those accounts are likely bots that merely reblog porn with certain keywords associated for example.
Re:
It seems like "reblogging" is an easy way to do this and given the ease of doing so, why would you "like" or "favorite" something that could disappear when you could easily preserve it so what you like doesn't go away when the host dies?
I bookmark links to product pages for stuff I find interesting. And about once a year, go through culling links which are now dead. Then I found a site that essentially makes copies of product images and summarizes what it does - so I bookmark that site, rather than the underlying product page because those links are less likely to go away.
Preserving information on it's own is a thing that many people value and does not necessarily imply some additional level of support or promotion.
http://blog.simplejustice.us/2017/06/09/the-tumblr-500/
Re:
My apologies to the author.
Re:
And even if it hadn't been covered, consider something. If sites like Tumblr have to waste time and money showing up every time someone wants to hold them liable for or require them to act because of posts by their users without having first won against those users, what's the point of having Section 230 at all? The whole idea behind Section 230 was specifically to prevent hosting providers from having to worry about plaintiffs trying to go after the easy target instead of the right target.
Maybe it's time to start going directly to the Appeals Courts on the grounds that the judges in these cases are failing to apply the law as written when handing down these default judgments (they're ignoring Section 230 when it applies and they should be forced to either apply it as they're required to or face disciplinary action).
Possibly throwing her ex and herself under the bus too?
Was she raped? Was she unaware of the filming? Was she just angry about the video getting out?
If this was a case about going after those that were harassing her after it was out there, no one would blink.
Did she take any steps to try and get the content removed from Tumblr? Unlike the skeezy revenge porn sites that hide, Tumblr is really easy to find & receptive to removing improper things they are made aware of.
Going after 500 people who basically "retweeted" the content, not knowing anything about it, seems like a nice way to try and cash in. There is a special hell for those that sought her out to harass her & the ex who allegedly leaked it... but randoms on the internet who just pressed a button seems to far. (Now mind you if it was clearly labeled as revenge porn and they spread it... game on.)
Add Your Comment