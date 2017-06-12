Theresa May Tries To Push Forward With Plans To Kill Encryption, While Her Party Plots Via Encrypted Whatsapp
As we've discussed a few times, Theresa May and her colleagues have been pushing to break real encryption as part of the party's manifesto. And they've used recent terrorist attacks as an excuse to ramp up that effort -- even though the perpetrators of recent attacks were already known to law enforcement and there's no evidence encryption played any role. Earlier in the year, Home Secretary Amber Rudd had insisted that encrypted communications were completely unacceptable, and specifically namechecked Whatsapp:
It is completely unacceptable. There should be no place for terrorists to hide.
We need to make sure that organisations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others like that, don’t provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other.
Of course, as you've certainly heard by now, last Thursday's general election in the UK (understatement alert!) didn't quite go according to Theresa May's plan, and she's now left in a much weaker position with many people expecting she will not survive long as Prime Minister. And yet, showing her uncanny ability to double down on the absolute wrong thing, May is insisting she's moving ahead with her plans to regulate the internet, which will require vast censorship and a breaking of encryption. On the encryption angle, she's already got some Parliamentary support given that (as we and others warned at the time!) the Snooper's Charter ("Investigatory Powers Act") included a bit that would require anyone offering encrypted communications to unencrypt those communications (which is impossible if the encryption is strong end-to-end, and only possible with broken, insecure, fake "encryption").
This is both dumb and... hilarious. Because while all of this is going on, Theresa May's own party has been trying to figure out what the hell they're going to do. And, of course, the way they're communicating with each other is with the encrypted Whatsapp software that Amber Rudd was trashing just months ago:
Former minister Ed Vaizey told the BBC that he supports May staying on, but that Tories were discussing possible replacements. Asked whether members were calling one another to plot May’s ouster this weekend, he denied it.
“That’s so 20th century,” he said. “It’s all on WhatsApp.”
Indeed, soon after this came out, one of the possible candidates to replace May, Boris Johnson, claimed that he was sticking by May and... released screenshots of his own Whatsapp conversations to prove that he was supporting her.
NEW: @itvnews has seen WhatsApp messages sent by Boris Johnson to Tory MPs urging them "to calm down and get behind the Prime Minister". pic.twitter.com/43oizi2ZE7
— Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) June 11, 2017
So, there you have it. Theresa May is pushing forward to break encrypted chat apps like Whatsapp, while her own party is using encrypted chat apps, like Whatsapp, to discuss whether or not to keep her in place as Prime Minister.
Re: Panopticon
And just in case anyone argues - but if you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear because we are the good guys - just transpose this whole debate into the context of Pakistan:
See http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-40246754
Now note that "Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has described blasphemy as being an "unpardonable offence" and then take Amber Rudd's words and create the Pakistani version:
It is completely unacceptable. There should be no place for blasphemers (otherwise known as humanists [1] or Christians [2]) to hide.
We need to make sure that organisations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others like that, don’t provide a secret place for blasphemers to communicate with each other.
[1] http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-39603126/pakistan-blasphemy-the-student-lynched-for-being-a- humanist
[2] http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-26901433
But then, given Amber Rudd's attitude to Saudi Arabia maybe she is on side with the Pakistani version too.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/amber-rudd-saudi-arabia-speech-shut-down-claims- nicholas-wilson-a7774126.html
"But that's different, we're the ones in charge!"
Ah good old blatant hypocrisy, claim that encryption is a tool of terrorists and attempt to undermine it for the general public, while using it yourself to keep your communications secret and secure.
Hopefully the public and other politicians in the UK give her and her hypocritical supporters a swift boot to the backside and remove them before they can do even more damage.
Hmmmmm ........
Re: Hmmmmm ........
All they have to do is show their ID to prove they are not Terrorists.
Re: Hmmmmm ........
If a domestic citizen does something bad, then it's not terrorism! They're just some poor person in need of mental healthcare.
Re: Re: Hmmmmm ........
"Was with you there right up to the "mental healthcare" bit. Mental health is all an imaginary ailment that wastes billions of my... uh... taxpayers money and people should jolly well get over it!" - Theresa May (probably)
Re: Re: Re: Hmmmmm ........
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hmmmmm ........
I remember some people at the time, who voted for Reagan and had loved ones with mental health problems, being upset when the Reagan republicans actually did like they said they would and cut "welfare" spending on mental health. Of course, they had only expected it to be applied to "other people". And it didn't even actually save money because they just started putting people into the more expensive prison system instead. Reagan hypocrites.
Re: Hmmmmm ........
And yet nearly every single terror event in your country has happened in the open & your services have been to busy with the haystack to follow up on actual leads.
They were known to officials, yet they were busy looking for the guy actually wearing a black hat to show he was a bad guy.
The problem isn't encryption, the problem is you are enjoying spying on everyone & you hope to eventually stumble over a plot to support the insane narratives you keep spinning.
The failures to deal with actual intelligence & warnings from the communities while trying to expand surveillance because it will be the panacea that finally solves it.
The repeated failures of the current system are a dead canary in the coal mine, stop trying to staple it onto the perch. So much money & effort is wasted looking for boogeymen you can't even see the real bad guys people point out to you.
Re:
But I bet they could tell you all kinds of juicy private things about the majority of non-terrorist people in the country.
Yep.
Re:
“I like it when the government tells me how to live my entire life! It makes my life so much easier. Why, just today, I had a hand shoved up my ass by a police officer who told me they needed to do a cavity search on everyone on this block. I don’t know what they were looking for, and I didn’t see anyone else getting searched, but hey, agents of the government would never lie to us!”
Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
You've already fixated on a random Techdirt staffer to whine about censoring you (even though I'm able to read and respond to your hidden drooling, so it's not censored). Why do you need to drag random commenters in?
Is it because the only way you can deal with large number of people telling you how much of a trolling idiot you are is to invent a conspiracy, rather than accept the fact that you are indeed a trolling idiot?
Please continue, the further breakdown of your mental faculties and expansion of your paranoid fantasies are quite entertaining, especially on a dry Monday afternoon. At least you've worked out that the commenters here are not secretly the same person, that particular delusion was starting to move from funny to concerning.
Re:
Re:
Just wth does this mean anyway?
There's no irony here. She needs to break encryption precisely because her party members are using it when discussing what to do with her. Plotting to oust your leader, that's terrorism right there.
Re:
Re:
Panopticon
This is not now, nor has it ever been, about catching terrorists. It's about total control of the populace, the dream of every tyrant. They just can't seem to figure out that even if they had the tech to see, hear, and read everything, they don't have the manpower to do so and make sense of the intel, but I have no doubt they'll keep trying.
The irony here is delicious. If we know one thing about governments is that they do ALL of their planning in public, and never though closed, back room meetings.
Re:
But I do love all of the other anti Tories running around liek their parties are not just as bullshit as May. I don't see anyone running around taking down the CCTV that is up.
Here is how it is going to go down. May is going to sink her ship on the anti encryption issue. Not because she actually gives a fuck, but because she has the man behind the curtains support for it. And you can damn well bet that whatever she gets on the laws, the replacement party will be sure to "take advantage of" a-la Trump and the repeal of Obamacare which is anything but situation.
Remember boys and girls, May will be well taken care of in her pursuit to fuck your liberty over. Sure she will publicly lament having a bad life, but only in the same way that the Affluenza kid Ethan Couch is having a bad life.
Re: Re:
It's not hypocrisy to not have a perfect house before pointing out the fundamental structural problems with your neighbour's. In politics, this goes double when talking about the party in charge - a minority party with major issues won't cause the same level of damage as the one with power.
By the way, how do you know which party the people talking actually support? Do you ever bother to find out, or just assume?
"I don't see anyone running around taking down the CCTV that is up."
That's part of the reason some of us are against weakening privacy & security - once it's happened, it's difficult to get it reversed. Even if you have the desire and political muscle to backtrack, you'll just attacked as a terrorist sympathiser/weak on crime/etc., so many don't attempt it even though they know it's the right thing to do.
Although, if you're literally asking why ordinary people aren't running around and physically taking the things down, it's probably because they'll end up in jail and the rules that demand such things won't have changed. Nice bit of civil disobedience, but it doesn't really do anything.
"May is going to sink her ship on the anti encryption issue"
No, she's sinking based on the woeful handling of Brexit, attacks on the NHS, social policies that attack the weakest of society and attempts to reintroduce highly unpopular things such as fox hunting and literally negotiating with terrorists to prop up her majority. The encryption issue is not going to be a blip on the radar for a lot of people.
Which is itself a problem. If they get another Tory leader who promises to rehire the police that May fired, promises to look after the NHS and continue the fox hunting ban, they might gain enough public support to allow them to push this sort of crap through the back door.
Remember, May was voted into her position by the Tory party. Getting rid of her won't stop her policies, because there will still be people behind her who want the same things.
Re: Re: Re:
Remember, May was voted into her position by the Tory party. Getting rid of her won't stop her policies, because there will still be people behind her who want the same things.
Unfortunately the same authoritarian streak runs through Labour too. Not that long ago the Labour government looked bad - with its plans for ID cards and the digital economy bill. In the main parties its down to individuals. David Davis and Tom Watson - usually good - Theresa May and Jack Straw usually bad. However even Theresa May has had her good moments - like when she told off the police. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePXmFcswjpg
The only parties that are consistently good are the Greens and the lib dems (in the latter case not without the occasional blip) - but neither of them is likely to have meaningful power in the foreseeable future.
Actually I've got an idea - send Theresa May over to the US and put her in charge of the police there!
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I may be on the wrong side of the Atlantic to judge, but it certainly seems like Corbyn represents a pretty big shift in Labour compared to Blair and Brown.
Though I realize most of the rest of the party leadership doesn't seem to like Corbyn very much.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The grass-roots love Corbyn.
So I'm guessing that the convenience of the Internet has made it the de facto method of nogoodniks to ply their trade and they all decided to sign an agreement with each other to never again use hand passed notes, secret codes and other traditional methods...
Oh... Then her arguments makes total sense.
And plus 10 for the hypocrisy.
Boris Johnson has the solution
Inconcievability?(?)
Then trying to apply it to 1 WHOLE nation..
THEN you THINK you can apply it to a region..
Any and all intercepts into and OUT OF an area on this planet?? FORCING other areas to BREAK and decrypt ALL communications??
THEN WHAT? Any person could listen in and all communications and discover that the world leaders are Idiots??
(didnt someone already do this??)
Re: Inconcievability?(?)
AnD ReMEmBeR wHeN RaNdOm LetTer cApITaLiZaTiOn WaS pOpUlAr?
Re: Re: Inconcievability?(?)
Banning encryption.
The next step is to ensure the law is being followed by searching everyone's phone without any probable cause or a warrant.
Re: Banning encryption.
FTFY.
You won't stop the use of strong encryption with anything less than full consumer lockout of the devices, enforced by the devices themselves. So long as the consumer can tell the device what to do (and compile code for it that they found in a book....) strong encryption will prevail. Hence, the consumer must be stripped of that ability.
Yes, there will be the few that can bypass those device enforcement measures. Those are also the ones who will be getting a nice long visit from Anti-"Terrorism" forces.
Yet another freedom about to die. Are you safe yet?
Re: Re: Banning encryption.
Remember, the terrorists hate us because we're so free. So the government is trying to make them hate us less by taking away our freedoms.
Re: Re: Banning encryption.
And I mean that in all sincerity.
And Now for Something Completely Different
Theresa May Tries To Push Forward With Plans To Kill Encryption, While Her Party Plots Via Encrypted Whatsapp
This reads like a bad skit from Monty Python's Flying Circus.
Ending terrorism will require more than banning encryption it will require leadership. Theresa May's and Boris Johnson's policy prescriptions have been measured/weighed and found sorely lacking.
Ending England's unconditional and militaristic support of Pax Americana would be a good place to begin.
