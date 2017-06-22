Legislators Want To Open Up Wiretap Laws To Target Sex Workers And Their Customers
Under the guise of fighting sex trafficking, legislators have been offering up a slew of bills that will make things much worse for plenty of people not involved in this heinous crime. Elizabeth Nolan Brown, who is the go-to expert on all sorts of government abuse done in the name of sex-trafficked children, has tallied up the current stack of legislative paperwork floating around the halls of Congress. Spoiler alert: it's a lot.
So far this year, federal lawmakers have introduced more than 30 bills related to "sex trafficking," which many in government now define to mean all prostitution. This week alone brought three new efforts. And following the familiar pattern of the drug war, these measures mostly focus on giving federal law enforcement more "tools" to find, prosecute, and punish people for actions only tangentially, if at all, connected to causing harm.
Currently, the forerunner for "worst" is one that makes a mockery of federal wiretap statutes. The laws governing government eavesdropping have been modified over the years with an eye on protecting something even more sacrosanct than someone's home: someone's private conversations. Wiretaps are only supposed to be used for felonies -- dangerous, possibly life-threatening criminal activities. They're supposed to be issued only when law enforcement has exhausted all other options and subjected to strict oversight to prevent their abuse. (Note: what's supposed to happen and what actually happens are two very different things.)
What they're not supposed to be used for is small-time stuff -- misdemeanors and other low-level, non-dangerous crimes. But that's exactly what legislators are hoping to do: expand wiretap authority to cover the consensual exchange of money for services.
One such measure would expand state and local government authority "to seek wiretap warrants in sexual exploitation and prostitution cases" (emphasis mine) and mandate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institute of Justice conduct a "study on the long-term physical and psychological effects of the commercial sex trade." It would also give the Department of Homeland Security a mandate to develop protocols "for implementation across federal, state, and local law enforcement" on how to screen people "suspected of engaging in commercial sex acts" for the possibility that they have been trafficked. The screening process would also be applied to people suspected of working in violation of any labor regulations, including occupational licensing rules.
Combine this new authority with government officials' natural tendency to name-and-shame anyone involved with consensual sex work and you've got a whole can of wiretapped worms just waiting to be exploited for maximum public damage. Add to that the underlying assertion that sex work is some sort of illness that must be studied by the CDC and, presumably, "remedied" by even more ridiculous, harmful legislation.
And no one really wants to see the DHS getting involved in local vice cases. The DHS has already proven it knows almost nothing about securing the homeland. Asking it to dip into prostitution busts is basically asking for widespread rights violations, especially if this activity takes places in the so-called "Constitution-Free Zone," which covers areas where a large majority of the US population resides.
Also included: more federal targeting of customers and a potential to add "hate crime" sentencing enhancements to the crime of buying sex. Brown points out the bill orders the DOJ to view buying sex as a "form of gender-based violence."
And there's more, which hardly seems possible. Prostitutes could possibly be legally considered "criminal street gang members" under proposed legislation. And some bills would allow the government to start seizing personal property if fines are not paid.
The named target is sex trafficking and the supposed beneficiaries would be children, who are kidnapped and exploited all the damn time according to stats made up out of thin air. But the real targets will be the oldest profession, which includes plenty of un-exploited sex workers voluntarily providing services to paying customers. But the end result will be a spectacular amount of collateral damage -- and that's not just limited to customers having their conversations intercepted or being hit with hate crime enhancements. The proposed legislation would also wreak havoc on the internet.
Grassley's bill cobbles together a host of changes that give federal prosecuting agencies more power. Among other things, it would create a federal mandate to fight "sextortion" (without defining what this means); ask the quasi-governmental National Center for Missing and Exploited to assist the government in identifying "misleading domain names" and "misleading words or digital images on the Internet"; and more than quadruple annual appropriations for grants related to these activities.
Starting with this premise, those caught up in these supposed anti-sex trafficking efforts will find themselves in the position of proving a negative. If the government decides you're looking for child porn or exploited children (or offering either of these) but can't find images or terminology affirming this hunch, it can still go after you for being "misleading."
These bills may namecheck sex trafficking and carry the veneer of honest law enforcement work, but underneath every one of them lies the Puritanical notion that buying and selling sex is immoral and must be punished not by God, but by the government itself.
Reader Comments
Legislator in FL pushed for a bill to make it illegal to pork a pumpkin... gets caught porking a pumpkin on a roof.
https://gayhomophobe.com/ has a long list of those in power who denounced the evils of homos, getting caught molesting kids, hiring escorts, being secretly gay.
Now with this pattern in mind...
Look at those who are denouncing sex workers, any doubts they avail themselves of the services?
This is a moral panic law over imagined horrors.
Legalize sex work for consenting adults, tax it, test it.
Then focus on the REAL bad actors rather than thinking just because someone chooses sex work means they are trafficked and on drugs.
Oh and if you are gonna push these kinds of laws while using the services, you should tip them more.
Re:
"Is it midnight ALREADY?"
Re:
Not any doubt at all. Maybe it's time for those sex workers to go to all their other important/influential clients and go "I'm going to get caught by this bill anyway, so if it passes I'm going to out all my clients publicly and negotiate for a light sentence in return for my cooperation. So you may want to make sure it gets scuttled and stays scuttled."
Re: Re:
Re:
It never has in the past, even with legal systems and severe punishments impossible under our constitution, but they keep hoping.
bad solutions for made up problems - the modern way
Re: bad solutions for made up problems - the modern way
There is some real sex trafficking in the US.
But that said, going after prostitution is just a waste of time. Prostitution is like marijuana, it simply shouldn't be illegal, and it punishes people for moral reasons rather than them harming anyone.
Google "Adam ruins everything prostitution" and watch the youtube video it finds.
It explains how prostitution wasn't always illegal in the US. And how a lot of women, especially in the western US, made big money off of being prostitutes. Many of those women were responsible helping to settle the west, and became extremely influential people in their communities because of all the money they made.
Also, how will DHS or whoever is watching this know if a phone is being used for sex work? Stingray captures?
Re:
Not if Dr. Farnum in Colorado has any say. A phone would take away their wonder, laughter and freedom.
Hah!
So why, Mr Cushing, are you so misleadingly excited about law makers' best efforts to let law enforcement catch up with child porn and child exploitation?
Re: Hah!
Re: Hah!
but can't find images or terminology affirming this hunch
Because evidence matters, dumbass.
Re: Hah!
Because law enforcement's going to target everything except child porn and child exploitation.
Re: Re: Hah!
You have a fine sense of tradition.
In Canada we had then-Public Safety Minister Vic Toews' Bill C-30, the "Protecting Children From Internet Predators Act", which was really about adopting a wide range of measures that increased police powers, stripped away privacy rights, and increased Internet surveillance.
Wikipedia: Protecting Children from Internet Predators Act:
Toews later got a career-ending taste of his own anti-privacy medicine and didn't seem to like it much.
Since most prostitution these days is through the internet (and over the telephone) rather than standing on a street corner, it makes sense that law enforcement would want to target communications. Just like the CIA's reliance on "wiretapping" radio communications of suspected terrorist organizations rather than "boots on the ground" surveillance and infiltration methods, blanket eavesdropping is the safe and lazy approach to law enforcement, and that's why it's always going to be the preferred method..
Re:
Just like the CIA's reliance on "wiretapping" radio communications of suspected terrorist organizations rather than "boots on the ground" surveillance and infiltration methods, blanket eavesdropping is the safe and lazy approach to law enforcement, and that's why it's always going to be the preferred method..
I mean, apart from the fact that if the CIA sends people in they have a good chance of being caught, tortured and executed, whereas if the police send people in they have a good chance of missing their coffee break...
But yes, otherwise very similar situations.
Extremist views
Both sides are using the real suffering of children to make cheap ideological shots, and they really shouldn't.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trafficking-arrests-idUSKBN15G5J6
RIP George Carlin
"Selling is legal. Fucking is legal. Why isn't selling fucking legal?"
But yeah, I see some politicians' careers in jeopardy. Unless, of course, they write an "exemption" for themselves like they do everything else.
Re: RIP George Carlin
I mean, it's safer to buy politicians wholesale anyway.
What I wanted to say: syllogisms don't help with a sensible discussion. Not that you'll get any about prostitution either way but at least one side may try.
Re: Re: RIP George Carlin
Re: RIP George Carlin
A smart cop would pocket said recording for personal and/or unofficial use.
Re: Re: RIP George Carlin
CDC study
Did they really think this through?
When you consider...
So if someone in congress or the legislatures thinks that serious sex crimes are happening in the guise of plain Jane prostitution - or even knows enough about it to want a law - they are likely more knowledgeable than the average person about these details. Any hypocritical.
I guess the money and goods being seized as "drug crimes proceeds" is falling off and law enforcement is pushing for a new revenue source.
