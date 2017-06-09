Trademark Bullying Works: Dawa Food Mart... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Jun 9th 2017 1:33pm


New Cracking Group May Have Delivered Denuvo Its Death Blow

from the we-hardly-knew-ye dept

Our posts about Denuvo have come at so furious a pace as of late that it feels silly to do any sort of recap here at the start of this post. If you aren't up on the DRM's saga, go read through our reporting, because it's a fascinating study in both hubris and inevitability in the DRM space. Suffice it to say that Denuvo was once thought to be an unbeatable DRM, except that in the past few months the timeline for breaking through it and cracking the games it is supposed to protect has been whittled down to mere days.

Through it all, Denuvo has made noise about the benefit of keeping games protected even for those first few days when games initially are released. Thanks to a new player in the group battling against Denuvo, it seems that claim may come to a dramatic and violent end. This chiefly has to do with the way a group calling itself SteamPunks cracked the Denuvo-protected game Dishonored 2.

Rather than simply pre-crack (remove the protection) from Dishonored 2 and then deliver it to the public, the SteamPunks release appears to contain code which enables the user to generate Denuvo licenses on a machine-by-machine basis. If that hasn’t sunk in, the theory is that the ‘key generator’ might be able to do the same with all Denuvo-protected releases in future, blowing the system out of the water. While that enormous feat remains to be seen, there is an unusual amount of excitement surrounding this release and the emergence of the previously unknown SteamPunks. In the words of one Reddit user, the group has delivered the cracking equivalent of The Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch, yet no one appears to have had any knowledge of them before yesterday.

Only adding to the mystery is the lack of knowledge relating to how their tool works. Perhaps ironically, perhaps importantly, SteamPunks have chosen to protect their code with VMProtect, the software system that Denuvo itself previously deployed to stop people reverse-engineering its own code.

Now, VMProtect is the security software that Denuvo is currently being accused of having used within Denuvo without properly licensing it. That accusation was made semi-anonymously on internet forums by a purported VMProtect employee. Shortly after that accusation, both Denuvo and VMProtect seemed to indicate that the claims were not accurate, with VMProtect going as far as to say everything was now properly licensed. It also indicated that Denuvo had the proper licensing for its use in the past, though whether that was applied retroactively through a more recent purchase of licensing isn't entirely clear. Because of all of that combined with SteamPunks using VMProtect in a keygen aimed at destroying Denuvo, many are drawing the obvious conclusion: there's some relationship between SteamPunks and VMProtect, possibly from a disgruntled current or former employee.

That's speculation, of course. Less speculative is what the future holds for Denuvo if this keygen works as advertised. Denuvo would barely be a roadblock against piracy, meaning it may be time to start chiseling its tombstone.

Reader Comments

    Ninja (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 12:56pm

    Good riddance.

    What else can I say about a story of the death of a DRM producer? :D

    Machin Shin, 9 Jun 2017 @ 1:44pm

    "meaning it may be time to start chiseling its tombstone."

    The time to do that is the second you start a DRM company. To build any DRM system is to throw down a gauntlet at the feet of the worlds hacking community saying "I am better than all you worthless slobs".

    The outcome of such a challenge is already set from the very start.

      JoeCool (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 2:40pm

      Re:

      You're not betting that you're smarter than the hackers, you're betting that the software distributor execs are stupider than you... and I'd take that bet any time! The DRM business is all about parting a fool (the distributor exec) and his money.

    Roger Strong (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 2:02pm

    In last week's story Denuvo was headed for the cliff. This week they went over it, Wile E. Coyote style.

    Less speculative is what the future holds for Denuvo if this keygen works as advertised.

    This would be the puff of dust at the bottom. Unnecessary, yet satisfying to watch.

    sehlat (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 2:05pm

    DRM will never die.

    Because there will always be idiots who tell DRM creators to "Nerd harder!"

      Thad, 9 Jun 2017 @ 3:00pm

      Re: DRM will never die.

      It died pretty conclusively in the music industry. I think it's inevitable that it'll eventually die off in other industries. Unfortunately, I don't think it'll happen soon.

      It could, though. The death of music DRM happened rapidly, as the result of a one-two punch: the labels realized they'd fucked themselves into a monopsony relationship with Apple, and Sony released a set of CDs with a rootkit on them.

      DRM is, inherently, bad for competition and bad for security. I think that more monopsonies like Apple's and more security fiascos like Sony's are inevitable; it's a matter of when, not if.

      In fact, the tipping point may have already happened, with John Deere's tractor DRM. They went and pushed it too far; now it's not just computer nerds complaining about DRM, they've gone and pissed off farmers. Result? A growing push for right-to-repair laws that would carve out important exceptions to the anti-circumvention clause.

        Paul, 9 Jun 2017 @ 5:32pm

        Re: Re: DRM will never die.

        Farmers have a lot more power then nerds, When you have 10,000 people per congress critter and 80% of them work around farming, you can get your critter to do stuff for you.

        Much less effective in non farming, higher population areas.

    Darkhog, 9 Jun 2017 @ 2:37pm

    Why chisel the tombstone?

    I mean, it's a waste of precious building material and time. Unmarked grave will do in this case.

    OldGeezer (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 2:49pm

    Key Generator: Possible Malware?

    When it already an established that this DRM can be completely removed from games why would anyone even want to generate a key that is supposed to appear real? The most recent cracker to put out a DRM free game that had this protection revealed that the latest desperate attempts by Denuvo has ramped up the phoning home checks into millions in a matter of minutes. Supposing your key could pass, who would want the horribly degraded performance when they could just get it without DRM? Key generators have long been used to spread viruses and trojan horses. Why trust this one?

      Thad, 9 Jun 2017 @ 3:08pm

      Re: Key Generator: Possible Malware?

      When it already an established that this DRM can be completely removed from games why would anyone even want to generate a key that is supposed to appear real? The most recent cracker to put out a DRM free game that had this protection revealed that the latest desperate attempts by Denuvo has ramped up the phoning home checks into millions in a matter of minutes. Supposing your key could pass, who would want the horribly degraded performance when they could just get it without DRM?

      RTFA.

      Through it all, Denuvo has made noise about the benefit of keeping games protected even for those first few days when games initially are released. Thanks to a new player in the group battling against Denuvo, it seems that claim may come to a dramatic and violent end.

      As of right now it takes days between a game's release and the release of a cracked version. Denuvo's entire value at this point derives from the premise that its DRM will work for the first few days after release.

      If there's a keygen now that will work on the day of release, then Denuvo no longer has any reason to exist. There is no financial justification for any company to pay for Denuvo anymore.

      Key generators have long been used to spread viruses and trojan horses.

      Er, and cracked game downloads haven't?

    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 3:07pm

    This is much better...

    instead of a "Golden Key" to the backdoor, we're just giving out free keys to the front door....

    discordian_eris (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 3:08pm

    Does it work?

      discordian_eris (profile), 9 Jun 2017 @ 3:21pm

      Re: Does it work?

      Oopsy, hit return instead of tab.
      ---------------------------------

      INSTALLATION:
      1.Unpack, burn or mount iso
      2.Install the game (if you already have DX, VS, ... installed
      you can uncheck those at the end of the installation)
      3.Start the Game by launching our Keygenerator from your desktop
      shortcut or from the game folder (stp-xxx.exe)
      4.That's it, Enjoy the Game

      It is that simple, and while I haven't pirated the game, I do know several people who have. It works just fine.

      The keygen is not keygen that generates a license key you then have to manually enter but a wrapper for the games .exe that generates a license specific to the PC and HDD it is installed on. Basically, the crypto keys for Denuvo were obtained by the crackers somehow. Would much rather see a full crack from someone though.

    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jun 2017 @ 4:44pm

    The keygen is for Denuvo v3, doesn't work against the current v4 (used by that millions-of-hooks game) or presumably earlier cracked editions. It means that a lot of games that lack cracks are now open, but new releases are another story.

    That said, it's a crushing blow if (it probably does) v4 uses the same family of algorithm. Denuvo has almost certainly been shitting bricks.

