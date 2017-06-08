Kellogg's Takes Australian Tennis Player... >>
Free Speech

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Jun 8th 2017 10:36am


aaron cantu, donald trump, first amendment, free press, free speech, inauguration, indictment, protests



Reporter Indicted For Covering Trump Inauguration Protests

from the free-press? dept

Back in January, we noted that six journalists had been arrested while covering protests in Washingto DC on inauguration day. It is troubling enough that this kind of thing has been happening with increasing frequency in the past few years (a bunch of journalists were arrested while covering the Ferguson protests, for example). And as bad (and unconstitutional) as it is to arrest these journalists, usually any charges are soon dropped. However, it appears that at least one of the reporters arrested for covering inauguration protests, Aaron Cantu of the Santa Fe Reporter, has now been indicted with prosecutors accusing him of participating in violence related to the protests:

Aaron Cantú, a staff writer at the Santa Fe Reporter, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he participated in a riot while working as a journalist during protests in Washington, DC on Inauguration Day.

Cantú faces eight felony counts—including inciting a riot, rioting, conspiracy to riot and five counts of destruction of property. The grand jury handed up the indictment last week.

From the news report, it's not clear they actually have any evidence that Cantu was engaged in any of the destruction. Indeed, it sounds like he was over with other journalists observing the events (and wiping pepper spray from his eyes):

Cantú was not named specifically by prosecutors as the cause of any of the destruction, as some defendants were. Instead, the indictment named him as being present while the damage happened. The arrests have been criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union, other civil rights groups and newspapers as overly broad and lacking hard evidence.

Video from the conservative media group The Rebel shows glimpses of Cantú off to the side of the protests with other journalists, washing what appears to be pepper spray from his eyes. He’s standing next to a conservative journalist as she narrates the scene.

The fact that he isn't named specifically, and that the complaint is just that he was "present" is crazy. Of course he was present. He was doing his job, reporting on protests. Assuming this goes forward, Cantu should have very strong First Amendment defenses, and might consider suing the government for civil liberties violations.

While I'm hardly sympathetic to arguments by law enforcement when they round up large groups of people at protests that it's difficult for them to determine who's really a journalist and who is not, at least you can sort of understand how that might happen -- even if you disapprove. But once the fog of the moment has passed it is absolutely bizarre for prosecutors to push forward with an indictment against someone who is clearly there as press.

41 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 10:14am

    "But once the fog of the moment has passed it is absolutely bizarre for prosecutors to push forward with an indictment against someone who is clearly there as press. "

    This is merely the next step of the totalitarian state. First they beat journalists and arrest them because "oops, couldn't distinguish journalist from criminals" and in this step they both instill fear into journalists and sediment the idea that protesters are criminals/vandals. Then they prosecute journalists as if they were cooperating with the 'criminals' to further erode civil liberties while on another front the govt keeps insisting in deciding who is and who isn't a journalist to receive any protection that will be worth nothing in the end.

    Brace yourselves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 10:46am

    The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism

    The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism

    1. Powerful and continuing nationalism
    2. Disdain for human rights
    3. Identification of enemies as a unifying cause
    4. Rampant sexism
    5. Controlled mass media
    6. Obsession with national security
    7. Religion and government intertwined
    8. Corporate power protected
    9. Labor power suppressed
    10. Disdain for intellectual and the arts
    11. Obsession with crime and punishment
    12. Rampant cronyism and corruption

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 10:56am

      Re: The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism

      Nice list, fits in with both parties fairly well.

      I agree!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 11:41am

        Re: Re: The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism

        One party more than the other it seems

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:22pm

          Re: Re: Re: The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism

          Yes, each party has more than the other on that list but it balances well across both just about evenly.

          Take for example #1. Some Republicans might be too much into it, while some Democrats might be too much out of it.

          #4. Clearly a problem on the left side. It is okay to joke about a man being raped but no so when it comes to a female. It is also okay to excoriate and emasculate males while being verboten to even challenge a female on certain "female" issues.

          #12... well lets just say its hard to see who is topping the other one there... that shit pile is stacked high on both sides to epic proportions. It is so ingrained in our culture that "The Emperor's New Clothes" is seriously a thing! People willingly accept the corruption... well as long as it serves their political desires of course.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:29pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism

            "it balances well across both just about evenly."

            Um, nope.

            #1 is against the Right. #2 is against the Right. #3 is against the Right (especially Trump and his followers). Your reasoning on #4 is bullshit. The Right wants to restrict women's freedom regarding their reproductive rights and doesn't interfere with men's rights at all. Trying to find a balance back towards empowering women isn't being sexist towards men. #5 is seen in trying to control the media by shutting out journalists and calling them fake news, assaulting and arresting journalists as the Right have done. The Left does have allies in the media, but this is definitely weighted against the Right. #6 is against the Right. #7 is against the Right (Pence - "I’m a Christian, a Conservative and a Republican. In That Order."). #8 is against both, but more so against the Right. #9 is definitely against the Right, which fights to destroy unions. #10 is against the Right. #11 is against the Right. #12 is against both.

            You have a strange definition of "balanced."

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 4:03pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism

            lol

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 8 Jun 2017 @ 6:53pm

        Re: fits in with both parties fairly well.

        Is that an excuse for not doing anything?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ShadowNinja (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 11:05am

      Re: The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism

      I saw a list that had 14 signs of Fascism, the 14th sign (not listed there) was fraudulent elections (or even not having elections at all).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 11:03am

    We need to be very careful here. While we don't want to see journalists getting arrested for reporting on current events, far too often journalists are actively involved in creating or exacerbating the news they're supposed to be covering neutrally. It's a cycle fed by their employers' desire to amp up the drama to attract and retain more readers and/or viewers and thus reward such behavior.

    Lets face it, the days of impartial news reporting are over (in the USA if not elsewhere). If a reporter is caught getting directly involved in the very thing they are supposed to be impartially reporting on then up the river they should go. The prosecution's burden of proof, however, should be enthusiastically required by the courts (as always, everywhere, yet too often minimized).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 11:43am

      Re:

      As if there ever was any "impartial news reporting".
      Believing so is simply delusional.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Avantare (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:06pm

        Re: Re:

        There used to be.

        Walter Cronkite
        Dan Rather
        Tom Brokaw
        Chet Huntley
        David Brinkley

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:24pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          It is impossible to be unbiased, just the act of selecting that which is news and that which is not is an act of bias.

          For example. White person gets shot by the police in cold blood... not a story... black person gets shot... well that is just a fact.

          You like those reporters because you liked their spin, same as why any other person likes a news reporter in most cases.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 11:22am

    Might make sense to wait and see what the evidence is before passing judgement about the innocence (or guilt) of this guy. The day of "participatory journalism" is upon us, so realistically it could go either way.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 11:30am

      Re:

      A voice of reason? Here? At TD?

      Surely you jest, sir!

      Yes, I called you Shirley!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 11:45am

        Re: Re:

        Awww did your "both sides are equally bad" narrative not seem as original and revolutionary, in writing, as it seemed in your head?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:18pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          No, both "sides" aren't equally as bad. The lunatic fringe on the left is WAY worse than anything the right has to offer in terms of violence during protests. I'm just saying that this particular reporter may, or may not, be one of them depending on his actions during the riot.

          Rushing to judgment in this case before the facts are in (i.e. evidence presented) is foolish and unwarranted. He might have just been standing around. He might have been throwing bricks. Why not wait and see for sure before making a big stink about "totalitarian states" and other such nonsense?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:25pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          I would say there is something wrong with you head.

          The call was to moderation and gathering information before jumping to either conclusion. I like that you are calling those NOT jumping to a conclusion out.

          The only cards left in your deck might be the jokers.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    tom (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 11:29am

    Seems like the defense has video showing the suspect off to the side with other reporters. Wonder what the prosecution presented to the grand jury?

    One of the more dangerous things in the US is a politician, elected or appointed, that is under pressure to "Do Something" about an issue. Sounds like the case here.

    The prosecution will still have to convince 12 folks in a public trial.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:22pm

      Re:

      "Seems like the defense has video showing the suspect off to the side with other reporters. Wonder what the prosecution presented to the grand jury?"

      Probably the video of him doing whatever it was that got him sprayed in the face with mace BEFORE he was "standing around"...

      Notice that the guys next to him while he was filmed weren't affected.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:33pm

        Re: Re:

        You have an extremely limited understanding of the police if you believe the reporter had to be doing anything other than standing around for some cop to mace him.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:54pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Exactly so. Reporters in Baltimore were attacked by police two years ago while standing on a public sidewalk with cameras, notebooks, etc. AND their "press" badges. They were characterized as "rioters" even though every single piece of evidence available proved that they were standing there documenting what was happening and were in no way participating, inciting, or anything else.

          This is not an isolated incident. It's part of a much larger pattern of aggression and intimidation directed against the press. And as such, it's dangerous to the health of the country.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 11:45am

    "the indictment named him as being present while the damage happened"

    Is that all it takes these days?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:05pm

      Re:

      The police were also present. They actually did violate rights of those they pepper sprayed. Funny how none of them are being prosecuted.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:01pm

    Tricky subject

    I'm kind of mixed mind here. On one hand the chilling effect from arresting journalists is obvious and dangerous. On the other hand, journalists CAN end up inciting violence (even if they don't actively participate)

    The anecdote I have is from a riot at my college. It was homecoming weekend and a bunch of kids were drunk and screwing around. One of the local news teams was covering homecoming activities and started filming them, saying "Do something for the camera!" -- there was a BBQ going on nearby and next thing you know they had busted up an old couch and burned it, then that wasn't good enough for the camera crew ("Do something INTERESTING! You'll be on TV!") so these drunk college kids started rocking the news crew's car - it ended up on its side and the door got ripped off & thrown into the bonfire as well.

    At that point the cops showed up and started firing teargas and my smalltown college made the national news. NONE of that would have happened if the news crew hadn't egged those kids on to "Do something interesting for the TV!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:13pm

    So we beat the hell out of you, toss you out into the middle of Central and Main, then point and shout "look what the popo did". Playing with fire will get you burnt. We all know the press is infallible. He was an accessory to the fact, that much is certain. Come back with the rest of the story after justice is served, page 2.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:35pm

    Is the author

    saying that a political party stacked the members of a grand jury just to make sure this would happen?

    Isn't that just a bit of a stretch?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:05pm

      Re: Is the author

      Grand Juries will vote for a ham sandwich to be prosecuted if they are asked too.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:29pm

        Re: Re: Is the author

        Correct! But this is a problem with ignorant civilians populating those grand juries.

        If you have heard this line before...
        "you are being judged by people to stupid to get out of jury duty"
        then you get the idea.

        The problem is that people do not know what it means to be Fully Informed Jury or to properly exercise their rights.

        http://fija.org/

        Most people are more concerned with one of their most worthless votes of all and that is voting for president than their local or state politicians or their power to tell tyranny to fuck right off in the court room through nullification.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:05pm

      Re: Is the author

      Grand Juries will vote for a ham sandwich to be prosecuted if they are asked too.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:13pm

    so i guess we better change his name from Comrade Trump to Herr Trump now then, because he is turning the USA into a facsimile of Nazi Germany, following in the footsteps of Erdogan who is trying to do the same with Turkey!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Hugo S Cunningham (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:58pm

      Re:

      Trump may admire Erdogan and Putin, but he lacks their brains. By this time he has so thoroughly antagonized the security and judicial establishments that they would thwart any grab he might make for permanent power.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    curmudgeon951 (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:28pm

    Arresting Press Unconstitutional?!?!!?

    Where do I get my Get Out of Jail Free card!

    But seriously, the 1st isn't blanket protection against arrest.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 2:45pm

      Re: Arresting Press Unconstitutional?!?!!?

      Good thing no-one's arguing that it is then.

      'Simply reporting on a riot means you were involved in the riot' is an insane and terrible idea, yes.

      'The first amendment/press pass means you can't be arrested', no.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        curmudgeon951 (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 4:08pm

        Re: Re: Arresting Press Unconstitutional?!?!!?

        See above: "And as bad (and unconstitutional) as it is to arrest these journalists"

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 4:18pm

          Re: Re: Re: Arresting Press Unconstitutional?!?!!?

          It's a matter of context. The article isn't saying 'They're the press, it's unconstitutional to arrest them', it's noting that the evidence against the reporter is weak at best, suggesting that what they were arrested for, simply reporting on what was going on and/or being in the general area would be bad and/or unconstitutional.

          If simply being in the general vicinity of a riot is enough to get you charged as though you were participating then reporting on one, unless you're doing so from a distance becomes a huge risk.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 2:00pm

    that is too good to be true. can i read an actual indictment?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 3:49pm

    A common feature of many street demonstrations throughout practically the entire world is that many of the "protesters" are really undercover cops, as well as informers working for the police.

    The fact that the government has singled out this particular reporter for prosecution might suggest that he said something "inciteful" to a protester who was really a cop in disguise.

    Arrests at unruly demonstrations are essentially meaningless, as police typically over-arrest and under-prosecute. But to target a journalist covering a public event, and press on with the prosecution, the authorities should know that they'd better have a rock-solid case against him, or expect massive embarrassment at a minimum.

    It's possible, of course, that the authorities feel that the press is so intensely anti-government (anti-Trump) that they have nothing left to lose.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 5:26pm

      Re:

      Yes, sadly, that's the world we live in. If they do have evidence that this guy broke the law, I think the jury will "throw the book" at him. Eight felonies, right? That should land him a decade or better in prison. And, that should serve as an example to dissuade others from participating in violent activities. Juries are made up of legitimate citizens registered to vote in most states, right? And the same voters put President Donald J. Trump in office. Now the voters will get a chance to vote to punish those who would participate in violent riots. I'll bet this guy is worried, and he should be.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 5:21pm

    Technically...

    Getting hit with pepper spray does count as participating in violence.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


