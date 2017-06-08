Kellogg's Takes Australian Tennis Player To Court For Branding Himself 'Special K'
from the special-kind-of-stupid dept
Last time we checked in with Kellogg's, makers of various breakfast and cereal products, they were happily sending out threat letters to a Mayan archaeology group that is only involved in the breakfast industry insofar as its employees eat breakfast, over its inclusion of a toucan bird in its logo. While Kellogg went on to settle that dispute, in light of its trademark claim being immensely dumb and a PR nightmare, the whole episode still left many of us wondering just how knowledgeable Kellogg's legal team is on trademark matters. Archaeology teams are not, generally, part of the breakfast or food industries. This seemed to be either bullying without a purpose or a brand of criminal stupidity at work. But, hey, even megalithic corporations with unlimited legal resources make mistakes.
Except we're now back to scratching our heads, as Kellogg's is going to court against an Australian tennis player because he wants to brand himself as "Special K."
South Australian tennis ace Thanasi Kokkinakis is at the centre of a court battle with global food company Kellogg’s over the right to officially brand himself Special K. Kokkinakis and volatile doubles partner Nick Kyrgios have been affectionately dubbed Australia’s Special Ks by the media and the public.
An unofficial Special Ks Twitter account has also been created in their honour. But US-based multinational Kellogg’s — which holds a 59-year-old Australian trademark for its Special K breakfast cereal — has launched Federal Court action in Adelaide to stop Kokkinakis, 21, from using Special K as part of a branding campaign across clothing and tennis wear.
This is the sort of thing that causes us to roll our eyes at how some companies look to enforce their trademarks. The whole point of trademark law is to keep the public from being confused as to the source of a product or service. Special K is indeed a well-known cereal brand. It is not, however, going to be confused for a doubles tennis team. Nor is anyone going to manage confusion at the sight of the term being used on tennis gear. Kellogg's, to my knowledge, is not in the athletics industry. It's a foodstuffs company.
Sadly, nobody involved in this legal dispute is commenting publicly about it as it is now set to go before a Federal Court. I say sadly because this is absurd. Either Kellogg's has a valid trademark for "Special K" for clothing and athletic wear, or it doesn't. If it did, I'm struggling to understand how Kokkinakis' trademark application wasn't denied by the trademark office immediately. That seems to indicate Kellogg's doesn't hold any such mark, in which case what are they doing? Different industries, laughably low concern for any consumer confusion, no infringement.
I'm actually willing to extend the benefit of the doubt on this one. While professional athletes are not, generally, confused with consumer products, they are very often branded with said products. Particularly for individual or doubles sports (Tennis, Golf, Swimming, Bicycling, etc.) corporate sponsoring of individual athletes is a big deal. It's fairly reasonable to assume that confusion over whether or not Kellogg is sponsoring said athlete could exist here.
Y'know, I might take semi-seriously what one of the 147 'Anonymous Cowards' who like to pollute the comments section here on a regular basis, if they had enough cohones to at the very least, adopt an anonymous nom-de-plume.
Staying anon helps with that. What is funny is that people will attribute things I did not say to me because I match up with what a few other posters have stated in comments.
Your attacks on writers and forum members take any stance that suits you in the moment. You'll declare them rabidly pro-government AND rabidly anti-government in different posts. Whatever stance the writers take you declare it wrong, not matter how much you contradict your previous posts.
Being just another Anonymous Coward protects you from being called out on your dishonesty, because there are other ACs. Sure, others can spot you by your modus operandi, but they can never connect posts with certainly.
"ThaumaTechnician" and others may be anonymous, but using consistent nom-de-plume keeps them honest in that regard and others.
My comments stand on their own, individually. Take them or leave them, I don't really care. But I actually prefer not to allow my forum name to pre-color general interpretation of my posts as your name will now do so for me. I will now subconsciously assume that any post from you or Thauma is biased and ill-founded simply because your world view is so narrow as to discriminate by default against any anonymous poster.
/shrug. This is the world we live in.
No it does not. Many of you are just like Trump in that regard. You have no problem ignoring your own dissonance and ignorance.
Besides, I am more concerned about people that feel that need to keep people honest by uncovering who they are rather than the twits running around as AC's. The only think you care about is find out who people are an marginalizing them if they stray too far from the TD community approved echo chamber.
You might not think this, but TD is full of a bunch of armchair politicians. It is likely all you will ever do is come here, make a few comments about things gone wrong with the world and then actually do nothing about it.
Sure, you are the authority as to what is correct and what is not, what people should say and what they shouldn't...
Freedom of speech you idiot.
Don't like what some people post here then close the damn forum, if you can.
Cohones. Sure a lot of cohones if you use another pseudonym that is not anonymous coward, now you are a brave anonymous user too. You are ridiculous.
Which seems to be your goal. No matter the position someone here takes, you'll oppose it. Abusively.
I used to lurk in the Sci.Space Usenet newsgroups, where you could regularly see posts from people building and maintaining spacecraft, NASA mission controllers, and others with interesting insider points of view. There were wonderful, wonderful debates and stories.
Also another group where writers and producers for a favorite science fiction show would regularly post. I watched the show more for the wonderful behind-the-scenes stories than for the show itself.
As more of the general public got access, the signal-to-noise ratio dropped. Once AOL connected to Usenet, it was all over. Endless abusive posts and conspiracy theories targeting the insiders drove them all away.
That honestly seems to be your goal here.
Oh well.. gotta protect that IP?
This is TD right? The same place that constantly lambastes that very office for granting these things with barely any checks or challenges? Among other things?
However, I can remember back in the 80's, the Special K-branded tennis outfits and the TV commercials featuring famous tennis players -- basically, they're both playing in the same space for promotional purposes.
In this situation, the brands could very easily be confused, not for the original product, but for their brand awareness products.
If I were Kellog's, this is the argument I'd be making in court. And there IS room for brand dilution, if their tennis activewear is associated with specific players who will only be well known for the next decade at most.
One example of this is the guy who claimed copyright on "Stealth" and started suing everyone who used the word.
Early on, Northrop Grumman paid Stoller $10 and agreed to abandon its trademark applications to use "stealth bomber" in spinoff products like model airplanes and video games. In return he agreed not to oppose Northrop's use of "stealth" in aircraft or defense equipment. Which in turn was used to justify payment demands from others, including the makers of the film "Stealth."
He slap this "Stealth" label on random items of sports equipment, apparel, fishing and boating gear and whatnot. Then claim that his copyright extended to those industries too. And fire off payment demands.
Eventually the scheme went Prenda. The courts got tired of his shakedowns, found plenty of criminal behavior in his tactics, and shut him down.
If the counsel are in-house, then they are justifying their existence, if they are out of house, then they are padding their billing. Some wonder where the epithet 'shyster' comes from.
Wikipedia lists 10 other people using that nickname, mostly in sports: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_K_%28disambiguation%29
Plus the drug ketamine and an airplane. Then it links to "Special A", D, L, M, and X.
