Reddit, Amazon Push For 'Day Of... >>
<< Reporter Indicted For Covering Trump...
 tdicon 

Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Jun 8th 2017 11:50am


Filed Under:
australia, special k, thanasi kokkinakis, trademark

Companies:
kellogg's



Kellogg's Takes Australian Tennis Player To Court For Branding Himself 'Special K'

from the special-kind-of-stupid dept

Last time we checked in with Kellogg's, makers of various breakfast and cereal products, they were happily sending out threat letters to a Mayan archaeology group that is only involved in the breakfast industry insofar as its employees eat breakfast, over its inclusion of a toucan bird in its logo. While Kellogg went on to settle that dispute, in light of its trademark claim being immensely dumb and a PR nightmare, the whole episode still left many of us wondering just how knowledgeable Kellogg's legal team is on trademark matters. Archaeology teams are not, generally, part of the breakfast or food industries. This seemed to be either bullying without a purpose or a brand of criminal stupidity at work. But, hey, even megalithic corporations with unlimited legal resources make mistakes.

Except we're now back to scratching our heads, as Kellogg's is going to court against an Australian tennis player because he wants to brand himself as "Special K."

South Australian tennis ace Thanasi Kokkinakis is at the centre of a court battle with global food company Kellogg’s over the right to officially brand himself Special K. Kokkinakis and volatile doubles partner Nick Kyrgios have been affectionately dubbed Australia’s ­Special Ks by the media and the public.

An unofficial Special Ks Twitter ­account has also been created in their honour. But US-based multinational Kellogg’s — which holds a 59-year-old Australian trademark for its Special K breakfast cereal — has launched Federal Court action in Adelaide to stop Kokkinakis, 21, from using Special K as part of a branding campaign across clothing and tennis wear.

This is the sort of thing that causes us to roll our eyes at how some companies look to enforce their trademarks. The whole point of trademark law is to keep the public from being confused as to the source of a product or service. Special K is indeed a well-known cereal brand. It is not, however, going to be confused for a doubles tennis team. Nor is anyone going to manage confusion at the sight of the term being used on tennis gear. Kellogg's, to my knowledge, is not in the athletics industry. It's a foodstuffs company.

Sadly, nobody involved in this legal dispute is commenting publicly about it as it is now set to go before a Federal Court. I say sadly because this is absurd. Either Kellogg's has a valid trademark for "Special K" for clothing and athletic wear, or it doesn't. If it did, I'm struggling to understand how Kokkinakis' trademark application wasn't denied by the trademark office immediately. That seems to indicate Kellogg's doesn't hold any such mark, in which case what are they doing? Different industries, laughably low concern for any consumer confusion, no infringement.

27 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:01pm

    Special K is indeed a well-known cereal brand. It is not, however, going to be confused for a doubles tennis team.

    I'm actually willing to extend the benefit of the doubt on this one. While professional athletes are not, generally, confused with consumer products, they are very often branded with said products. Particularly for individual or doubles sports (Tennis, Golf, Swimming, Bicycling, etc.) corporate sponsoring of individual athletes is a big deal. It's fairly reasonable to assume that confusion over whether or not Kellogg is sponsoring said athlete could exist here.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:11pm

      Re:

      Exactly. Timmy has practically ZERO understanding of trademark law. No one will think the players are cereal, but they might think they are sponsored by the cereal company. This stuff isn't hard. Timmy just makes it seem that way--to the constant embarrassment of TD.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        ThaumaTechnician (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:24pm

        Re: Re:

        Y'know, I might take semi-seriously what one of the 147 'Anonymous Cowards' who like to pollute the comments section here on a regular basis, if they had enough cohones to at the very least, adopt an anonymous nom-de-plume.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:27pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          At least--unlike Timmy--you're smart enough to forgo discussing the merits of the issue.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:57pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          I am no more or less anonymous than you. It makes no difference. You may step down from your high horse now.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:00pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            They like to ride it like they are royalty of some kind.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:09pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              For what it's worth, if this site used Disqus like so many others I'd gladly sign in and use that. I'm just not interested in creating yet another account I have to maintain. If I couldn't post here anonymously (or with Disqus) I simply wouldn't post.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:20pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                I am much in the same boat, I hate trying to keep up with all of the accounts all over the place, in addition to that, the world is an unforgiving place. I reserve the right to change my mind on a subject as new information comes up, but most people will still hate you based on something you said in the past not realizing you don't even hold that position any more.

                Staying anon helps with that. What is funny is that people will attribute things I did not say to me because I match up with what a few other posters have stated in comments.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Roger Strong (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:27pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            It's not about anonymity. It's about integrity.

            Your attacks on writers and forum members take any stance that suits you in the moment. You'll declare them rabidly pro-government AND rabidly anti-government in different posts. Whatever stance the writers take you declare it wrong, not matter how much you contradict your previous posts.

            Being just another Anonymous Coward protects you from being called out on your dishonesty, because there are other ACs. Sure, others can spot you by your modus operandi, but they can never connect posts with certainly.

            "ThaumaTechnician" and others may be anonymous, but using consistent nom-de-plume keeps them honest in that regard and others.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:57pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Your wording and tone illustrate /why/ I prefer to remain anonymous. I, personally, haven't attacked any writers nor forum members other than to suggest Thauma was free to put away his soapbox. That was done for exactly the same reason I would say the same to you. You assume that "anonymous" automatically means "bad" when many of the most insightful comments I've read here are, in fact, from anonymous posters.

              My comments stand on their own, individually. Take them or leave them, I don't really care. But I actually prefer not to allow my forum name to pre-color general interpretation of my posts as your name will now do so for me. I will now subconsciously assume that any post from you or Thauma is biased and ill-founded simply because your world view is so narrow as to discriminate by default against any anonymous poster.

              /shrug. This is the world we live in.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 2:02pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              --"ThaumaTechnician" and others may be anonymous, but using consistent nom-de-plume keeps them honest in that regard and others.--

              No it does not. Many of you are just like Trump in that regard. You have no problem ignoring your own dissonance and ignorance.

              Besides, I am more concerned about people that feel that need to keep people honest by uncovering who they are rather than the twits running around as AC's. The only think you care about is find out who people are an marginalizing them if they stray too far from the TD community approved echo chamber.

              You might not think this, but TD is full of a bunch of armchair politicians. It is likely all you will ever do is come here, make a few comments about things gone wrong with the world and then actually do nothing about it.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:20pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          "pollute"

          Sure, you are the authority as to what is correct and what is not, what people should say and what they shouldn't...

          Freedom of speech you idiot.

          Don't like what some people post here then close the damn forum, if you can.

          Cohones. Sure a lot of cohones if you use another pseudonym that is not anonymous coward, now you are a brave anonymous user too. You are ridiculous.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Roger Strong (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:46pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            ..you idiot.

            Don't like what some people post here then close the damn forum, if you can.

            Which seems to be your goal. No matter the position someone here takes, you'll oppose it. Abusively.

            I used to lurk in the Sci.Space Usenet newsgroups, where you could regularly see posts from people building and maintaining spacecraft, NASA mission controllers, and others with interesting insider points of view. There were wonderful, wonderful debates and stories.

            Also another group where writers and producers for a favorite science fiction show would regularly post. I watched the show more for the wonderful behind-the-scenes stories than for the show itself.

            As more of the general public got access, the signal-to-noise ratio dropped. Once AOL connected to Usenet, it was all over. Endless abusive posts and conspiracy theories targeting the insiders drove them all away.

            That honestly seems to be your goal here.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:01pm

    Yet another lost opportunity...

    I've never understood why these people are so quick to shoot themselves in the foot over this stuff. The marketing team could have had a field day with this in terms of cross-branding endorsements etc.

    Oh well.. gotta protect that IP?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:10pm

    Say what

    I thought the special k cereal was long since discontinued, and gone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:16pm

    whoops...

    "If it did, I'm struggling to understand how Kokkinakis' trademark application wasn't denied by the trademark office immediately."

    This is TD right? The same place that constantly lambastes that very office for granting these things with barely any checks or challenges? Among other things?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:17pm

    You know, I think I'm beginning to understand these lawsuits. The issue is that any company trying to build/maintain a brand becomes a clothing labeler -- after all, tennis players don't really have much to do with clothing other than that they wear it, and yet THAT is where they want to register their mark.

    However, I can remember back in the 80's, the Special K-branded tennis outfits and the TV commercials featuring famous tennis players -- basically, they're both playing in the same space for promotional purposes.

    In this situation, the brands could very easily be confused, not for the original product, but for their brand awareness products.

    If I were Kellog's, this is the argument I'd be making in court. And there IS room for brand dilution, if their tennis activewear is associated with specific players who will only be well known for the next decade at most.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:55pm

      Re:

      One example of this is the guy who claimed copyright on "Stealth" and started suing everyone who used the word.

      Early on, Northrop Grumman paid Stoller $10 and agreed to abandon its trademark applications to use "stealth bomber" in spinoff products like model airplanes and video games. In return he agreed not to oppose Northrop's use of "stealth" in aircraft or defense equipment. Which in turn was used to justify payment demands from others, including the makers of the film "Stealth."

      He slap this "Stealth" label on random items of sports equipment, apparel, fishing and boating gear and whatnot. Then claim that his copyright extended to those industries too. And fire off payment demands.

      Eventually the scheme went Prenda. The courts got tired of his shakedowns, found plenty of criminal behavior in his tactics, and shut him down.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:18pm

    Special Konfusion

    The konfusion I discern is the konfusion that Kelloggs lawyers exhibit in their zeal to enforce their mark in an industry which they don't participate. Further konfusion comes with the idea that marks 'must' be 'forcefully' protected, even when products and industries are different, and there is no possibility of consumer confusion.

    If the counsel are in-house, then they are justifying their existence, if they are out of house, then they are padding their billing. Some wonder where the epithet 'shyster' comes from.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 12:50pm

    Next up we'll have General Mills stop the English from saying "cheerio".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:01pm

    Also 10 other people and a drug

    Wikipedia lists 10 other people using that nickname, mostly in sports: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_K_%28disambiguation%29

    Plus the drug ketamine and an airplane. Then it links to "Special A", D, L, M, and X.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:16pm

    I would love to see Kellog's trying to sue all those drug lords in Canada that use special k for the branding of their ketamine product.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 1:51pm

    Seems they should be thanking him,-1 Kellogg's. Now if he tries to market his own cereal...I eat Life cereal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Reddit, Amazon Push For 'Day Of... >>
<< Reporter Indicted For Covering Trump...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:24 This Machine Kills Accountability: The Ongoing Persecution Of Good Cops (4)
13:23 Reddit, Amazon Push For 'Day Of Action' On July 12 To Protest The Killing Of Net Neutrality (13)
11:50 Kellogg's Takes Australian Tennis Player To Court For Branding Himself 'Special K' (27)
10:36 Reporter Indicted For Covering Trump Inauguration Protests (36)
10:30 Daily Deal: The Software QA And Testing Bundle (0)
09:32 Congress Getting Pissed Off Over Failure Of Intel Community To Reveal How Many Americans Are Being Spied On (26)
08:33 Strong Crypto Is Not The Problem: Manchester And London Attackers Were Known To The Authorities (23)
06:42 Frontier Fires State Senate Leader (Who Also Worked For Frontier) For Supporting Attempts To Improve Broadband Competition (27)
03:36 Theresa May's Plan To Regulate The Internet Won't Stop Terrorism; It Might Make Things Worse (59)

Wednesday

18:29 Brewery Sues Competitor Over Schooner Logos And Use Of The Word 'Head' (47)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.