YouTube Takes Down Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert On Copyright Grounds
from the because-of-course dept
At a time when Europe is pushing for much greater filtering and takedowns, it's worth a reminder that these kinds of systems pretty regularly takedown perfectly legitimate content -- either content that is fair use or that is licensed. Case in point: this past Sunday, Ariana Grande held a huge benefit concert in Manchester called One Love Manchester. As you no doubt know, a few weeks back there was a bombing at Grande's concert in Manchester, and her decision to put on a massive benefit concert right back in Manchester just a couple weeks later is impressive.
Except, for at least some period of time, the copyright gods didn't want you to see it. Grande streamed the whole thing via her YouTube account. And... the concert was then promptly shut down by by Warner Music and Sony Music, saying that the stream violated their copyrights.
Ariana Grande lived streamed her #OneLoveManchester concert on @YouTube and WMG and SME filed a copyright takedown notice against her pic.twitter.com/DZjxx8yzNm
— Gabriel Bordeaux (@gabrielbordeaux) June 4, 2017
Now, chances are these were simply ContentID matches that were automated -- rather than direct takedown notices as suggested in the tweet. And the video is now back, so some might argue this is no big deal. However, with the record labels demanding stronger and stronger filters, along with demands that content not just be taken down but then "stay down", stories like this would only get worse and worse, and more and more perfectly legitimate content would get blocked.
"sacred" copyright
Did I miss anything?
Re: "sacred" copyright
Re: Re: "sacred" copyright
Screw everything that does not add to their bottom line
and quite a few things that do!
Re: Re: "sacred" copyright
Seems much more likely this was the standard shotgunned "there are no consequence for a mistaken takedown notice", probably done by a bot.
Certainly corrupt and problematic, but hardly the enemy of all life as described.
Re: Re: Re: "sacred" copyright
Re: Re: Re: Re: "sacred" copyright
Yea, you know, it's just so much easier for WMG and SME to say that the "Content ID" system blocked it when the "Content ID" system IS THEM - they blocked it because they don't want to expend any effort; plain and simple.
Re: Re: Re: "sacred" copyright
At least now we know who the real terrorists are...
Warner Music & Sony Music
Re: At least now we know who the real terrorists are...
Re: Re: At least now we know who the real terrorists are...
Clearly, you are either mentally disturbed or intentionally promoting a separate agenda based on something other than reality.
You deserve public condemnation for your statements. I hope either MI-5 or Tucker Carlson examine your identity and motives and publish the truth about your insensitive and obviously false statements.
Those heroes.
But they also streamed it live on you-tube...
Bear in mind that the bands that played were all playing their own songs, and that none of them have major label recording contracts, it was very small time stuff. But you-tube cut the audio from the stream after about 2 hours.
It needn't even be the usual "baddies"...
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
You're referring to yourself I assume? Thanks, this subject needed some comedy, and I'm a fan of the absurd.
Re: Re: Re:
If this situation proves anything, it's that copyright does not benefit musicians and artists, it's for big players like Warner and Sony.
Re: Re:
Changed my upvote of your comment to a downvote. Look forward to blocking you more in the future if you keep making asinine comments like this.
Re: Re:
Re:
Asiana may or may not have the rights (depends who actually wrote and owns her songs), but she almost certainly does not have the rights to Justin Beiber's material, nor that of any of the other artists that performed.
When you consider the list of people who appeared, and then consider all of the different entities that are involved, any one of them could have popped a DMCA notice or content ID could have popped for any of them, and boom, it's done.
Streaming something live does not imply rights to keep it online after the fact.
So yeah, next time try thinking a bit.
Re: Re:
Shouldn't you be writing a love sonnet to your favorite Shiva advocate?
Re:
Re: Re:
It's like Youtube's bots going "I know this is dumb but what can you do ?".
