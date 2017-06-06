Unfortunate: Patent Office Director Michelle Lee Has Resigned
There was this bizarre mystery earlier this year where no one in the government would even say who was in charge of the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). There had been public statements made that the Trump administration was keeping on Michelle Lee, but her picture had been deleted from the Commerce Department website, and public appearances were being canceled and no one would say what was up. Finally, in mid-March, after months of questioning, the USPTO told people that Lee was still in the job. To us, this was a good thing. The past few USPTO directors had been cut from the "more patents is always a good thing" mold, whereas Lee actually recognized that bad patents harmed innovation. And even though the last time the Patent Office got concerned about bad patents it allowed the patent approval backlog to fill up, under Lee the backlog has reached its lowest point in a decade.
She seemed to be doing a great job all around -- though patent trolls and the group of patent lawyers who love the trolls were campaigning about her -- and it appeared she would stick around. That would be a good thing. For all the craziness going on in the government right now, having competent leadership at the USPTO would be one less thing to worry about. But... now it's being reported that Lee has suddenly resigned and sent a goodbye email to staff. That's bad news on the patent front. Of course, it may be ages before any new director is appointed. As I type this, of the 559 key positions requiring Senate confirmation, Trump hasn't even named a nominee for 431 of them. That number rises to 456 if you include nominees who have been announced but not formally submitted. And that doesn't even get to the 63 nominations that haven't yet been confirmed. Adding the new USPTO director to that pile may mean no new USPTO director for.... who the hell knows how long.
Position Appointments
Re: Position Appointments
Re: Re: Position Appointments
Re: Position Appointments
Re: Re: Position Appointments
And there's your reason
The President of the United States has frontotemporal dementia which is exacerbating his narcissistic personality disorder, the Russians are calling the shots, and the Republican Party is clinging to this trainwreck because party is more important to them than country.
I can't blame anyone for getting the hell out of Dodge.
THE APPOINTMENT OF APPOINTMENTS
.
I'd develop a brain clot laughing so hard if this wasn't so gravely important!... but, the following angle on this, may prove helpful re how the U.S. Congress should proceed on the Appointments you've outlined!...
.
Now that Joe Lieberman has bowed out of the race for the role of FBI Director (citing a conflict of interest with one of Trump's White House staff!), one of the things that should SERIOUSLY be considered!... and given that Trump is-- himself!-- in an O-B-V-I-O-U-S conflict of interest in HIS attempt to Appoint a new Director for the FBI!... is the invocation (BY IMPARTIAL STAKEHOLDERS WITH STANDING!) of a NEVER BEFORE SEEN OR HEARD OF Legal Injunction against Donald Trump, that would compel him to-- how shall I say it?-- RECUSE HIMSELF from effecting ANY FURTHER WHITE HOUSE EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS with respect to any Executive Position that would potentially have ANY ROLE in any Investigation into Trump's ties with Russia, re the 2016 Federal Elections (AND WHICH SHOULD INCLUDE THE POSITION OF THE DIRECTOR OF THE FBI!)!... and thus, affording other U.S. Federal Congressional Members who are unaffected by the Investigations currently underway, to decide the necessary Executive Appointments that/ which are needed to complement the remaining White House Executive Positions to be filled! For me-- at least!-- this is THE ONLY TRULY LOGICAL SOLUTION to the "EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT CATCH-22" that Donald Trump is presently in!
.
Lastly... I can't wait to see and hear what James Comey has to offer up this Thursday, on some of the nonsense that has been a part of Trump's 2016 "Presidential campaign" run!... and, etc.! This White House "wigged out" dog and pony show can only stand so much more "revelations", before it begins to completely implode!
.
Please!... no emails!
Re: THE APPOINTMENT OF APPOINTMENTS
Re: Re: THE APPOINTMENT OF APPOINTMENTS
Re: Re: Re: THE APPOINTMENT OF APPOINTMENTS
Hello Senator Shiva
Re: Hello Senator Shiva
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Not The Donald's Fault...He Said So
The Prez already "explained" that it's the pesky Dems, who are OBSTRUCTIONISTing him ( http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/06/05/531602029/trump-calls-democrats-obstructionists-bu t-hes-only-nominated-11-ambassadors ).
I must infer that the Prez has super-secret intel that a Democrat cabal (possibly Muslim) has developed a thought-blocking mind-ray that prevents the Prez and his staff from coming up with nominees. Are these mind-rays even legal? Would a ban on Democrat mind-rays pass Constitutional muster?
Re: Not The Donald's Fault...He Said So
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
...Can't say that was surprising, to be honest.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's telling, though, that these are who Shiva Ayyadurai has in his corner.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
He has only to reply with a list of early adopters and blow a big raspberry at me. He can even flip me the bird if he likes, I won't mind. And I certainly won't complain. I mean, if it's actually true that Shiva is the inventor of email, meaning that without him there would be no email at all, such a list would be easy enough to get hold of. Heck, even one name would do to be getting on with. But no, it's not forthcoming, though the metaphorical raspberries and bird-flipping have been very entertaining.
Again, I post as me.
Re: Re: Re:
I'm totally real, though.
Every nation Eats the paint chips it Deserves!
Re:
Re: Re:
...The genius behind Shiva Ayyadurai's public relations department, ladies and gentlemen.
Add Your Comment