How The Death Of Net Neutrality Could Hamstring The Internet Of Things
from the Comcast-certified-and-approved-devices-only,-sorry dept
So we've already spent a lot of time talking about how underneath the hype, the "internet of things" is a bit of a shitshow. A lack of device security and a general apathy toward anything resembling privacy standards has resulted in an absolute torrent of new attack vectors being introduced into millions of homes and devices nationwide. Many of these devices are being quickly compromised in a matter of minutes for use in historically massive DDoS attacks, and most security analysts believe it's only a matter of time before they contribute to an attack on essential infrastructure putting notable lives at risk.
But the internet of things segment is facing another threat: the looming death of net neutrality.
We've already watched as large ISPs have used their market power to force you to upgrade to more expensive broadband tiers if you want certain services (like Facetime) to actually work. We've watched as ISPs have imposed completely arbitrary and unnecessary usage caps and overage fees, then used those punitive limitations to give their own streaming services a leg up on smaller competitors. And we've watched as Comcast simply refused to let its broadband customers use the hardware of their choice, using a rotating crop of faux-technical, nonsensical justifications.
So as the FCC looks to effectively strip away most meaningful oversight of these broadband duopolies, what will stop these massive companies from expanding these behaviors into the internet of things realm as they try to corner the home automation and security market? If your answer is "jack shit," you win!
Several startups and former FCC boss Tom Wheeler warned Wired this week that the kind of anti-competitive incumbent ISP behavior we've seen already well documented in other segments will be certain to manifest itself in the IOT space, eventually. Why wouldn't companies with thirty years of documented anti-competitive behavior use the death of net neutrality to give their own (or paying partner) IOT products, a leg up?:
"For example, imagine Comcast or Verizon partnering with a few select internet connected smoke detector companies and then delaying notifications from smoke detectors made by other companies. New companies could not meaningfully enter the market without partnering with these major internet service providers. After all, who wants a slow smoke detector? "The future could end up being controlled by four companies," Wheeler says. "That's why open networks are important."
Given what we've seen from ISPs so far, there's really not much reason to doubt they'd also try to implement new pricing paradigms that somehow require additional payments to connect "formally approved" devices to the network to ensure the best security and "optimal performance":
"Without the FCC's net neutrality rules, providers might also be free to force you to rent a cable modem or WiFi router the same way you already have to rent a cable box, or even to charge you for each computer, tablet, or IoT gadget you connect to the web. Instead of one flat fee for an internet connection that supports all your gadgets, you could end up having to manage multiple subscriptions."
This isn't just some hyperbolic, overly-dramatic parade of potential horribles. We've already watched these very same companies block mobile payment companies they didn't want to compete with. And we've watched as they've fought tooth and nail to prevent consumers from being able to buy and use the cable boxes of their choice. Why wouldn't these giant ISPs press their advantage after spending millions in lobbying? Especially when the FCC is clearly signaling that we're entering an era of zero accountability for some of the least liked companies in America?
To be clear, even if the FCC does kill net neutrality rules later this year, large ISPs likely won't engage in this behavior right away. AT&T has a Time Warner merger to get approval for, and Verizon, Comcast and Charter will want to make it appear like blindly gutting oversight of the uncompetitive sector isn't going to be the epic shitstorm most of us know it will be. But sooner or later, without adequate safeguards, the lesser angels of these companies well-documented natures will shine through, and that could spell significant trouble for consumers and startups alike that run afoul of massive duopolies' IOT, home automation, and home security ambitions.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Something I'd like to know is, what are the barriers to entry to becoming an ISP? What kind of cost of capital is there?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The problem is further increased by every competitor needing a lot of doubling on infrastructure to compete.
And that is not even taking into account that the technology is changing rapidly, meaning you need to reinvest in infrastructure at a rapid time table... The collectives having build their own network 10 years ago have a connection that is already barely scraping by.
And then there is competition... You basically wont get around having to build more of the expensive infrastructure with the short horizon, you have to par down the expected economy in the investment based on how large a market you can capture. As with any infrastructure it is like competing on building harbors in the same places... It is a bond market sector, not a stock market sector.
So in the end, the market is ridiculous in so many ways and the companies are monopolies on their own infrastructure. Competition is really not a solution without reducing the infrastructure investment in the equation.
If you have good ideas on how to solve these problems without some heavyhanded regulation, spill the beans!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: heavyhanded regulation
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: heavyhanded regulation
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If you're not going to play by the rules then you lose your perks - plain and simple, but this requires politicians with a backbone - people who care about everyone, not just themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Alright, so let me try to get my head around this...
The internet is like a mail service. If you have a letter, and you know where someone is, and you have the means to reach them, sure, you can deliver it yourself (it's possible to have an intranet connection between computers in your house, or with your neighbor, or so forth).
However, you likely don't have the means to hand-deliver a letter to someone on the other side of the world; therefore, to get your letter delivered, you go to the post office (ISP). They take your letter and either deliver it themselves, or give it to another post office who can deliver, or give it to an organization that facilitates moving mail between post offices internationally (NSP?), or whatever.
And...um...alright, I think I can see where the anti-net-neutrality guys are coming from; a post office offering express delivery for a fee doesn't sound all that horrifying. Except that rather than committing additional resources to deliver your mail faster (ISPs already offer different plans with different speeds, right), they're...rerouting their post route just to deliver your mail first at the cost of slowing everyone else's deliveries, or something? I'm not sure.
And also, something about purposefully delaying or even not-delivering mail to or from rival companies competing with their subsidiaries? Anti-competitive thing?
So if my metaphor holds up, the question is, if/when our post office is misbehaving, how do we send our mail across the world?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Seen this asked so many times, but the answer is always the same.
Unless your answer fits my politics, then it is like you have never even given an answer at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Every nation eats the Paint chips it Deserves!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
There used to be rules requiring that DSL providers allow third parties to offer service on their lines; I don't think those rules exist anymore, but I've been out of the business for the past decade.
Thing is, even when DSL providers were obligated to allow other ISPs to use their lines, it wasn't a tenable source of competition. The reasons should be obvious, but in case they aren't, here they are:
Qwest (it was Qwest back then) provides DSL service.
Qwest also runs an ISP.
Qwest turns a profit licensing its lines to third parties.
So, a third-party ISP can try to compete with Qwest's ISP on price. But it's never going to be able to. Qwest can reduce the subscription fee for internet service to, effectively, zero, and still turn a profit from the cost of the line it's using (even for just the first year, and then jack rates up once customers are less likely to switch to another provider).
There's no free-market competition there, because when the ISP is the same company as the infrastructure owner, it has an insurmountable advantage. The only way any other company can compete is by building its own infrastructure -- and so around these parts we only have two ISPs, CenturyLink (formerly Qwest) and Cox. And at my address, it's just Cox.
It seems to me that the only solution to this problem is for the ISPs to be separate entities from the infrastructure owners. Whether or not that counts as "heavyhanded regulation" is a matter of perspective.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
YNOT share infrastructure
... Do small startup airlines have to build their own airports to enter the airline business ?
... Do small startup retailers have to build their own shopping malls for a broad customer base ?
... Do commercial trucking companies have to build their own bridges over rivers ?
No. Infrastructure can efficiently be shared/leased/tolled by many users. Think Outside the Box !
Local governments are a HUGE barrier to efficient use and upgrade of internet infrastructure. Absolutely Must get politicians out of the internet business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: YNOT share infrastructure
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
terroresa May the PM of britain is aobut to....
http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/theresa-may-election-latest-int ernet-regulation-downing-street-speech-manifesto-a7783186.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Internal forces
A long way of saying, all the big conglomerates are placing chips on several markers and will they let the market affect how they react internally?
And hopefully progress continues and enables competition from SpaceX satellite internet, 5G wireless, mesh wifi, and reallocated TV/radio bandwidth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thanks, and please keep it up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Net Neutrality Could Hamstring The Internet Of Things
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The FTC would disagree.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment