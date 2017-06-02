UK Government Department Says It Will Cost $7 To Send It An Email, But Only If You Are A Foreigner
from the no-real-reason,-we're-just-racist-bigots dept
Last June, the UK held a referendum on whether to stay in the European Union, or to make a British exit -- Brexit. The majority of those casting their votes -- but only 36% of the UK electorate -- chose to turn their backs on Europe and its people. Since then, the British government has been taking every opportunity to burnish its xenophobic credentials, and with some success: recent figures show that EU citizens who have been resident in the UK for years are leaving in droves.
But it seems that the UK government feels it hasn't punished those foolish enough to live beyond the white cliffs of Dover as much as it could, and has come up with a cunning new plan to show Jane and Johnny Foreigner they are not welcome in any way, shape or form. The government department that handles immigration and the granting of UK visas has just announced that there will be some additional discrimination, specifically:
customers [applying from outside the UK] who contact UK Visas and Immigration by email will be charged £5.48 [about $7]
While true-blue emails born in the pure digital air of Britain's sceptered isle can still be sent free of charge, any emails containing filthy foreign IP packets will be whacked with a $7 charge, presumably to have their electrons scrubbed clean of transmissible diseases and the smell of garlic.
The underlying message to people thinking about visiting the UK should therefore be clear: you and your pathetic tourist spending power are no longer wanted. Just like in the US.
UK... *facepalm*
LOL - my exact feeling.
Maybe they'r going to use that money to ramp up their cybersecurity levels - *cough* WannaCry *cough*
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Japan
They have major problems with birth rate, and an aging population. However, "no gaijin" is a common thing that westerners hear if they go into even the wrong restaurant in the multicultural areas.
Japan is hoping for a robotic revolution, because they aren't allowing people in.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Japan
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unlike those who keep their bank accounts beyond the white cliffs of Dover.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
While the U.S. likes to call itself the melting pot, that shit only works when the new addition "melts," and allows itself to become one with their new nation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The BLM movement and leftist colleges are now calling for segregation again by the original segregationist... Democrats.
The difference is that that segregation is supposed to be Black only instead of White only.
So you are the racist, not the people you claim to be racist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Calling others a racist is typically a beard for your own racism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well, at least you admitted it, and that is the first step to confronting your racism and changing yourself. Unless you enjoy being a racist, in which case you can follow the example of Confederate monuments in the South and disappear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Which has nothing whatsoever to do with the story.
A claim that has applied equally to EVERY wave of immigration over the last 250+ years. Sure, you get the occasional "Little Italy" or "Chinatown." But they tend to fade away after a few generations other than for tourism purposes.
Each wave has added new bits of culture and tradition - and often skin colors - to the melting pot. THAT's what the xenophobes and racists have never liked. THEY are the ones clinging to their niche monoculture and refuse to assimilate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Other Charges?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
hmmm....
Yea, ad hominem attacks right off the start. So, you acknowledge that you have already lost the argument. As usual, you failed to truly understand the problem and parrot ideals you have been told to parrot by the in-crowd.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: hmmm....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: hmmm....
Hypocrisy is a nasty drug friend... people DO notice when you take it.
The classic leftist move is to label things like this from their doctrine approved "deck of cards". You folks have the worst possible understanding of anything. White is Black, Up is Down, and right is wrong.
I am a big fan of ad hominmen attacks, I just take the time to call you hypocrites out when you do it after having made that complain so, so many times!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: hmmm....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Irrelevant. They didn't vote, assuming the methodology of the polling is even sound to begin with.
Secondly, you've lost all credibility with the rest of the article as you're applying external values to a situation that is internal to a society. The UK can take care of itself. They don't need moralizing from people in the US that can't even keep their own house in order and royally screw up any time they interfere in other countries since WW2.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Irrelevant. They didn't vote, assuming the methodology of the polling is even sound to begin with.
...the methodology of the polling is that people who wanted to vote (and were eligible to do so) went down to their local polling station and cast a ballot. Those ballots were counted, and the number of ballots cast for and against remaining in the EU were determined and reported. The resulting numbers were then compared to the number of eligible voters in the UK (not sure if this was based off the census numbers or registered voters).
I didn't think that the UK was at the point where the legitimacy of the voting process was in open question.
Secondly, you've lost all credibility with the rest of the article as you're applying external values to a situation that is internal to a society.
If you say so. Considering that many of the most influential philosophers/authors on the subject of democracy were(are) British, I can't help but disagree on that. They developed the value system he is applying after all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's an expensive e-stamp
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Jane and Johnny?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe Doctor Who can do it...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Are they also going to try to charge $7 for any emails they receive from any Nigerian Princes?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thanks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh the horror...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
