by Glyn Moody

Fri, Jun 2nd 2017 10:46am


UK Government Department Says It Will Cost $7 To Send It An Email, But Only If You Are A Foreigner

from the no-real-reason,-we're-just-racist-bigots dept

Last June, the UK held a referendum on whether to stay in the European Union, or to make a British exit -- Brexit. The majority of those casting their votes -- but only 36% of the UK electorate -- chose to turn their backs on Europe and its people. Since then, the British government has been taking every opportunity to burnish its xenophobic credentials, and with some success: recent figures show that EU citizens who have been resident in the UK for years are leaving in droves.

But it seems that the UK government feels it hasn't punished those foolish enough to live beyond the white cliffs of Dover as much as it could, and has come up with a cunning new plan to show Jane and Johnny Foreigner they are not welcome in any way, shape or form. The government department that handles immigration and the granting of UK visas has just announced that there will be some additional discrimination, specifically:

customers [applying from outside the UK] who contact UK Visas and Immigration by email will be charged £5.48 [about $7]

While true-blue emails born in the pure digital air of Britain's sceptered isle can still be sent free of charge, any emails containing filthy foreign IP packets will be whacked with a $7 charge, presumably to have their electrons scrubbed clean of transmissible diseases and the smell of garlic.

The underlying message to people thinking about visiting the UK should therefore be clear: you and your pathetic tourist spending power are no longer wanted. Just like in the US.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Andrea Torti, 2 Jun 2017 @ 10:50am

    UK... *facepalm*

    "But it seems that the UK government feels it hasn't punished those foolish enough to live beyond the white cliffs of Dover as much as it could"

    LOL - my exact feeling.

    Maybe they'r going to use that money to ramp up their cybersecurity levels - *cough* WannaCry *cough*

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 10:52am

    VPN prices will accommodate this development.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 10:54am

    I wonder if we'll be able to use the UK as a case-study on how blocking immigration and screwing your citizens that came from abroad and are living legally in your country actually harms the economy. Or the US.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Arthur Moore (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 11:52am

      Japan

      When it comes to being racist and blocking immigration, look no further than Japan.

      They have major problems with birth rate, and an aging population. However, "no gaijin" is a common thing that westerners hear if they go into even the wrong restaurant in the multicultural areas.

      Japan is hoping for a robotic revolution, because they aren't allowing people in.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 11:01am

    But it seems that the UK government feels it hasn't punished those foolish enough to live beyond the white cliffs of Dover as much as it could...

    Unlike those who keep their bank accounts beyond the white cliffs of Dover.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 11:12am

    Nothing xenophobic about not wanting to invite people in that don't share your cultural values, and aren't willing to assimilate.

    While the U.S. likes to call itself the melting pot, that shit only works when the new addition "melts," and allows itself to become one with their new nation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Finnegan (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 11:20am

      Re:

      So "nothing xenophobic about..." is the new "I'm not racist, but..."? It's so hard to keep up with poorly veiled racist lingo these days.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 11:39am

        Re: Re:

        Wrong, cultures do not mix.

        The BLM movement and leftist colleges are now calling for segregation again by the original segregationist... Democrats.

        The difference is that that segregation is supposed to be Black only instead of White only.

        So you are the racist, not the people you claim to be racist.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 12:16pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          I think you mistook TD for WND. It's a common mistake amongst right wing nutters. And "no you're the racist" is definitely the new "I'm not racist but...."

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 11:43am

      Re:

      IKR? The nerve of the fkn Polish...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 11:54am

      Re:

      Nothing xenophobic about not wanting to invite people in that don't share your cultural values, and aren't willing to assimilate.

      Which has nothing whatsoever to do with the story.

      While the U.S. likes to call itself the melting pot, that shit only works when the new addition "melts," and allows itself to become one with their new nation.

      A claim that has applied equally to EVERY wave of immigration over the last 250+ years. Sure, you get the occasional "Little Italy" or "Chinatown." But they tend to fade away after a few generations other than for tourism purposes.

      Each wave has added new bits of culture and tradition - and often skin colors - to the melting pot. THAT's what the xenophobes and racists have never liked. THEY are the ones clinging to their niche monoculture and refuse to assimilate.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 11:29am

    Other Charges?

    If they have been paying attention to how some companies bill, the actual invoice will be $7 for "sending" it to them; $12 for them "reading" it; $32 for them "responding" to it; a $15 service fee; a $9 "cost recovery fee"...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 11:37am

    hmmm....

    "Since then, the British government has been taking every opportunity to burnish its xenophobic credentials,"

    Yea, ad hominem attacks right off the start. So, you acknowledge that you have already lost the argument. As usual, you failed to truly understand the problem and parrot ideals you have been told to parrot by the in-crowd.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 11:52am

      Re: hmmm....

      People who use the phrase "ad hominem attack" are parroting something which neither they, nor the ones they parrot, understand. This usage is fractally wrong. If you want to complain about a perceived insult, just say "insult", rather than attempt to imply a failed argument or convey an illusory weight to your response with magical-sounding words which only fool those of the same persuasion and equally lacking in critical thinking skills.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 11:55am

    "-- but only 36% of the UK electorate -- chose to turn their backs on Europe and its people."

    Irrelevant. They didn't vote, assuming the methodology of the polling is even sound to begin with.

    Secondly, you've lost all credibility with the rest of the article as you're applying external values to a situation that is internal to a society. The UK can take care of itself. They don't need moralizing from people in the US that can't even keep their own house in order and royally screw up any time they interfere in other countries since WW2.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 12:07pm

    That's an expensive e-stamp

    I can send a 1st-class letter to England for about a $1.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 12:38pm

    typical when a govt dept or govt itself doesn't want to be contacted or give out any info!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 12:48pm

    Jane and Johnny?

    Not Juana and Juan? Maybe Gianna and Giovanni? Perhaps Jeanne and Jean?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


