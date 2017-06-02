Game Developer: Just Wait Until The Game Is Cracked And Then We'll Patch Denuvo Out; Game Gets Cracked Immediately
By now you likely know that Denuvo, the DRM once thought to be the end of piracy, is in what looks like a losing battle for relevance. The DRM's ability to keep piracy groups from cracking video games went from months to weeks to days over the span of a year or so, with its Version 3 roll-out defeated so quickly that I could barely keep up writing the post about its demise. Reactions among game developers has varied, with some developers refusing to use Denuvo entirely, while others silently patched it out of their games once those games have been cracked. From the perspective of the gamer, of course, this all appears to be every bit as silly as every other DRM that has ever been used. Denuvo tends to annoy legitimate game buyers at best, while the pirates, against whom it is meant to fight, appear to have defeated it completely.
And so the real story now is in watching how gaming companies are going to behave in this new reality where Denuvo has been neutered and gamers are revolting. Tequila Works, an indie developer responsible for Rime, has a take that ought to indicate exactly what the state of Denuvo's DRM is.
“We have had discussions about Denuvo internally, and one of the key points of all of those discussions have simply been, we want to ensure the best gaming experience for RiME players. RiME is a very personal experience told through both sight and sound. When a game is cracked, it runs the risk of creating issues with both of those items, and we want to do everything we can to preserve this quality in RiME.
We are very committed to this, but also to the simple fact that nothing is infallible. That being said, if RIME is cracked we will release a Denuvo free version of RiME and update existing platforms.”
As you may be aware, mere days after putting this statement out there, RiME's Denuvo protection was cracked. There is some additional information, revealed by the person who cracked the game, regarding the performance issues Denuvo's software created as the company desperately tried to keep RiME secure and get itself a win, but we'll leave that to a separate post. For now, we'll focus on Tequila Works' making good on its promise almost as quickly as Denuvo was cracked.
The studio tweeted that it plans to release a DRM-free version of Rime in the future, saying that "a promise is a promise." In the same tweet, the studio also pushed the blame of implementing Denuvo into the game to Grey Box, saying that “we didn’t implement that protection in the 1st [sic] place.”
The time for pushing around responsibility for using Denuvo is long past over. This DRM is so laughably ineffective at this point, and impacts only legitimate customers in a very negative way, that this disaster needs to become an industry black sheep post-haste. Game developers partnering with anyone looking to use Denuvo need to understand that they are almost certainly going to piss off their own customers. That's not a good way to do business.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sony_BMG_copy_protection_rootkit_scandal
That's all I have to say about DRM..
Re:
whats not in your article
nice laggy slow loading game
YUP
DENUVO dont slow down games it kills them LOL
Reporter: "Hi!"
Gamer: "Zero."
Reporter: "How long... Oh."
Re:
We want to ensure the best running experience for runners, which is why we covered our running tracks with molasses, tripwires and landmines.
But if someone clears an entire track of all that, we promise to clear the rest as well!
The Sims
Re: The Sims
Funnily enough the actual pirates almost certainly wouldn't have to deal with that sort of hassle, making the paid version demonstrably worse than the pirate version.
But no matter, I'm sure that sort of treatment of paying customers has never resulted in anyone deciding that as long as they're going to be treated like they didn't pay they might as well not do so in the first place...
Re: Re: The Sims
Now Microsoft has hit on the perfect DRM though... Windows 10 is so shitty I won't even pirate it. No way in hell I will pay for that shit.
Playing Devils Avocado..
Nobody has ever proven, or even provided reasonable evidence that any problems they have had with their games has anything to do with Denuvo.
As DRM goes it was pretty benign, it made no difference if you bought it. As for the publishers, well they did get the best part of a year on a good run before it started getting cracked quickly. And they probably got a few more sales out of it.
Re: Playing Devils Avocado..
Nobody has ever proven, or even provided reasonable evidence that any problems they have had with their games has anything to do with Denuvo.
It might have been relatively harmless as far as DRM goes in the past, but according to the article mentioned in the chat bar, this doesn't seem to be the case this time around, likely due to Denuvo getting desperate to slow down the people cracking their DRM(for all the good it did them).
'But according to the cracker, the 300,000 calls to triggers was a mere “warmup” for Denuvo. After just 30 minutes of gameplay, the count rose to two million, a figure he delivered with shocked expletives.
One of the main points of criticism for protections like Denuvo is that they take a toll on both game performance and gaming hardware. Baldman, who speaks English as a second language, reports that in RiME things have got massively out of hand which negatively affects the game.
“Protection now calls about 10-30 triggers every second during actual gameplay, slowing game down. In previous games like Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3, NieR Automata, Prey there were only about 1-2 ‘triggers’ called every several minutes during gameplay, so do the math.”
Only making matters worse, the cracker says, is the fact the triggers are heavily obfuscated under a virtual machine, which further affects performance. However, thanks to RiME’s developers making good on their word, any protection-related problems will soon be a thing of the past.'
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2017/06/crackers-say-denuvo-drm-caused-slowdown-on-rime/
80s replay
But there was one company, here in San Diego, who proudly stated their software was DRM-free, Beagle Bros., and everyone I knew bought their software in the stores for two main reasons:
1. They had great software with great manuals.
2. They didn't hate their customers by implementing DRM.
Learn from history, software companies, it can save you a lot of headaches (if you'll listen!).
I had a C64, so I mostly had friends who also had Commodore machines. One of them was an older gentleman who liked Flight Simulator II and golf games. He bought pretty much every golf game on the market. One of the Jack Nicklaus games included a sheet of golf hole diagrams composed of black printing on a dark maroon sheet (to prevent copying). Not only was it hard to read, you were supposed to match the diagrams with a much cruder illustration in the game. It was hard enough for me to make out, but my friend had a hell of a time trying to start the game.
Luckily the protection routine was simple enough that I was able to crack it with my limited skills (really just patched out the instruction that kept the game from starting if you made a wrong guess) so that he could more easily play the game that he had paid for. I kept a copy for myself, although I wasn't crazy about the game. I preferred Leaderboard. :)
