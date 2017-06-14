Islamic State Using Small Drones Routinely In Iraq For Scouting And Dropping Explosives
Here on Techdirt we like to remind people that drones are not just death-dealing machines in the sky, but can also be a force for good. However, like any other technology, drones can and are utilized by the worst as well as the best. Inevitably, that includes terrorist groups like Islamic State (ISIS), as an interesting article from the Los Angeles Times reveals:
In the seven months of the Iraqi government's drive to recapture Mosul from the jihadists, small drones have become a signature tactic of the [ISIS] group: Their appearance on the horizon, loaded with a camera, signals that punishing mortar barrages will soon be on the way. Others guide car bombs to their target, or drop small explosives miles behind the front line.
Most of these drones come from the Chinese company DJI, generally regarded as the leading drone manufacturer in terms of market share. Clearly, the routine use of its products by ISIS is not the best publicity in the world:
Reports that Islamic State had used DJI products pushed the company in February to create a geofence, a software restriction that creates a no-fly zone, over large swaths of Iraq and Syria, specifically over Mosul.
But there are problems with geofencing. First, there is the issue of when a demand to geofence certain regions is legitimate, since answering that question requires a political judgment about who is really in power. Secondly, it's not that hard to get around geofencing, either by using quick fixes, or simply swapping to other drones that run on open source code that allows geofencing to be turned off.
Given that geofencing may not work, countermeasures are generally necessary. Those include rather crude solutions like shooting drones out of the sky with firearms, to more sophisticated ones like the DroneGun, from the Australia-based DroneShield Ltd., a company that specializes in counter-drone technology:
[the DroneGun] jams the GPS signal and radio linkages between the drone and its operator. The device, which sends out a jamming cone over a mile in length, forces the drone to either land immediately or to return to its base so that it can be tracked.
DroneShield's CEO, Oleg Vornik, already has some thoughts on what terrorists will do next:
"we believe organizations like ISIS will begin deploying swarms of drones. If you saw the Super Bowl halftime, you would have seen dozens of drones with little lights on them moving in a choreographed fashion," Vornik said. "That technology can be used to load grenades onto a large number of drones."
In other words, as drones continue to develop new and potentially exciting capabilities, so terrorists will eagerly embrace them -- just like everyone else.
Maybe I'm too sensitive, I just hate to read about terrorists being normalized with "just like everyone else". ISIS is not like everyone else. Sharia law is not like western law. From a western view, these terrorists are really despicable, right?
Probably that's not what you meant, right? It just seemed a little happy in the end after describing something really horrific.
Re:
It's like you're afraid of terrorists. That kind of makes you a victim (although I'd prefer you kept your head, in the end, because, in a pinch, an empty meat locker can be used for vegetables).
Besides, we can just declare war and shoot them, anywhere, right? Works good.
Believe it or not, terrorists are "just like everyone else" : humans, susceptible to external stimuli and capable of reacting accordingly. Good god man, you're a couple of notches above a monkey. Step it up.
Re: Re:
The Super Bowl analogy I thought was horrific, and like I said, maybe I'm too sensitive. Easy to visualize, squads of drones dropping granades.
About the terrorists, IMHO, they declared war on us, and on our culture. Their barbarism is totally without limits, public beheadings, stoning gays and adulterers to death, that kind of thing.
I don't see that ISIS terrorists are "just like everyone else". I mean, we used to burn witches here in Massachusetts, but we got over it. Now, it's considered inappropriate to burn witches, right? Same for stoning people to death, right, especially for having the sexual relations of their own choosing, that's right not, agree?
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
One of the basic tenets of military tactics is that adversaries always learn from each others' successes and failures. Sometimes it takes a while; sometimes it happens very quickly. This is just another example of it. Having observed the use of drones by the US and its allies for years, ISIS et.al. have correctly reasoned that these are effective, low-cost/low-risk surveillance and weapons delivery systems...so they've deployed them in the field.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Or maturing his felonious little plans,
His capacity for innocent enjoyment
Is as great as any honest man's.
- G&S
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Happens a lot here.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's funny because someone else invented Email? Wasn't there a news article about who invented Email? That Shiva guy, right? This is funny because Shiva said he did it but actually someone else did it, right?
Seems like a question of fact for a jury to decide, no? Or is it undecidable, is that it? Or meaningless? Or unclear?
I'm sure this is funny to someone somewhere, probably many people, on this site. Right?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Actually, it's a little weird you've kept me here this long. Are you a bot? I almost had a bot once. I would've banged the shit out of it had it shown up at the agreed upon location at the agreed upon time, for sure, all out, but no, I got bot-blocked, black-listed, the no funnel tunnel. Bots are bitches without teats. A lot like terrorists, actually, but there is an extremely fine line, isn't there? I would bang a rebel bot, I must confess.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Just kidding, I know you mean well and are a nice person, you just seem to always substitute something sexual when it is not appropriate.
Other that than, you have a lot of very interesting opinions.
Geofencing
Cue Some US Politican Accusing DJI Of “Supporting Terrorism”
No doubt we will see the same sort of thing happen again...
wellll
Re: wellll
Enact a "No Fly Zone"
Re:
