Failure As A Service: Reputation Defenders Batting .000 Against Google's DMCA Team

Yet another person is trying to abuse the DMCA takedown system to bury criticism. "Trying" is the key word here. So is "failing," because that's all "Reputation Defenders" has done so far. Since December 2015, Reputation Defenders has issued at least 38 DMCA notices. And to date (its latest request was May 23, 2017), it has yet to see Google delist a single URL.

There's no information to help track down this inept defender of reputations. It could be the one promoted in this YouTube video. Or it could be this former trucker turned reputation management guru. Ultimately, it probably doesn't matter.

The attempted takedowns -- with few exceptions -- target Ripoff Report. The first few efforts start with a very basic assertion of very questionable "facts."

We own the copyrighted names of "Barewire" and "www.http://www.barewire.us" and "Barewire Ltd"

Unlikely. This would be a trademark issue, not a copyright one. And even if it were a copyright issue (and it isn't), someone using a company name to complain about said company isn't, and never has been, copyright (or trademark) infringement.

After a few failures, Reputation Defender changed tactics. Maybe the problem was too few bogus assertions.

We own the copyrighted names anjd phrases: Gino Parker Gino Parker Houston Gino Parker Texas Gino John Industrial Surplus Gino Parker Oil City Surplus shawn Parker Oil City Surplus Rocky Mitchell Oil City Surplus Jimmy John Oil City Surplus Steve John Oil City Surplus Mark John Oil City Surplus shawn Parker Industrial Surplus Rocky Mitchell Industrial Surplus Jimmy John Industrial Surplus Steve John Industrial Surplus Mark John Industrial Surplus Gino John United Surplus Buyers Gino Parker United Surplus Buyers shawn Parker United Surplus Buyers Rocky Mitchell United Surplus Buyers Jimmy John United Surplus Buyers Steve John United Surplus Buyers Mark John United Surplus Buyers This page is using my personal name, company name and personal details without my permission or consent and they are breaking the law under the 1998 European Data protection act. Specifically the clause " not use the data in ways that have unjustified adverse effects on the individuals concerned" this is having an "unjustified adverse effects" on me and my business. The claims made on the page are also completely false.

Again, at best a trademark issue, and even so, no infringement occurred when any Gino Parker variation was used to criticize Geno Parker and his business(es). That includes the UK Data Protection Act Gino Parker/Reputation Defenders quote directly (but somehow fail to correctly name), which has nothing to do with online reviews, but rather the handling of personal information gathered by private companies. Ripoff Report isn't British and the personal data it gathers would be that of reviewers on its site, not those reviewed.

Some time after that, Reputation Defenders apparently viewed the Facebook "take back your copyright" hoax and decided it was what this... um... business model was missing.

We own the copyrighted name of Keith Cleversley. The www.ripoffreport.com page is using my company name and details without my permission or consent and they are breaking the 1988 Berne convention copyright law that USA and Canada signed up for in 1988. Specifically the clause" not use the data in ways that have unjustified adverse effects on the individuals concerned" this is having an "unjustified adverse effects" on me and my business. The claims made on the page are also completely false.

The infamous Berne Convention, which is continually quoted by people who know nothing about intellectual property law but are pretty sure it must forbid stuff they don't like. This DMCA notice is twice as stupid because it cites the Berne Convention but quotes the UK Data Protection Act.

Shortly thereafter, Reputation Defenders' notices drop the Data Protection Act wording but retain the moronic Berne Convention claims, presumably in hopes that it might luck into some wholly-unearned wins in the delisting column.

We own the copyright of Clear Flow Water Solutions. The www.ripoffreport.com page is using my company name and details without our permission or consent and they are breaking the 1988 Berne convention copyright law that USA and Canada signed up for in 1988.

To be sure, this is abuse of the system. But it can probably be chalked up to stupidity, rather than malice. We can only hope that those who've retained Reputation Defenders' "services" are only obligated to pay for results.