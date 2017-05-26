Daily Deal: VPN Unlimited Subscription >>
Movie Industry

by Mike Masnick

Fri, May 26th 2017 9:41am


Filed Under:
box office, copyright, movies, piracy

Companies:
disney



Piracy Killing Hollywood So Bad That Disney Made More Money In 2016 Than Any Studio Ever

from the must-be-because-of-the-mickey-mouse-copyright dept

Remember, to hear the MPAA tell it, piracy is really killing the movie industry. It's been whining about piracy for basically my entire lifetime, and constantly predicting its own demise if "something" is not done. And, despite the fact that Congress has repeatedly obliged Hollywood in ratcheting up copyright anti-piracy laws and despite the fact that the MPAA has been clearly wrong repeatedly (such that the new technologies it feared actually helped expand Hollywood's business), the studios continue to push for awful changes to copyright law, citing the horrors of piracy.

And yet... now it's coming out that Disney not only had a good year last year, it had the best year ever for a movie studio. Not surprisingly, Disney put out its own glowing press release over this:

Today, The Walt Disney Studios will become the first studio ever to reach the $7 billion threshold at the global box office, setting a new industry record. With a powerful $290 million global debut for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Disney's year-to-date grosses are $6,988.3 million from Jan. 1 through Dec. 18, 2016, including $2,700.4 million domestically, also an industry record, and $4,287.9 million internationally, a Disney record.

These phenomenal box office results are driven by films from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm, representing the first time that all five of these world-class brands have released films in the same calendar year.

"This historic achievement is possible because all of our film studios are bringing their absolute best to the table, telling great stories of all kinds that resonate with audiences across borders, gender, and generations," said Alan Horn, Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios. "These films work because each one has not only something for everyone, but everything for someone. It's our honor to be able to create these experiences for audiences, and we're thankful to them for continuing to come out to the theater with us.

Indeed. Making great movies and making them accessible for people to watch is a great business strategy. Freaking out about a small group of people seeing infringing copies of the movie? Perhaps not so much. Either way, it's amusing to see how the studio's own PR drastically undermines the doom and gloom stories from the MPAA and Hollywood's other lobbyists about how dire the situation is. Maybe copyright infringement isn't such a big problem when you actually focus on making a quality product that people want.

26 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Mason Wheeler, 26 May 2017 @ 9:46am

    Look at the first paragraph

    You've got an HTML link coming out in the article text.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 9:52am

    You do have to realize that without piracy, Disney would've made $7.1 billion in the global box office.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 10:37am

      Re:

      No no no, you have a math error there. Using Hollywood math to calculate sales lost to piracy they should have made 7 trillion billion dollars.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Capt ICE Enforcer, 26 May 2017 @ 9:56am

    Fire accountant

    Disney needs to fire it's accounting department. After all, there has been less than a handful of movie titles to ever make a profit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 11:49am

      Re: Fire accountant

      Was going to point out this same thing. How could they possibly be turning a profit with the losses from all those blockbusters?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 9:57am

    Actually, numbers are big due to inflation, mergers (now includes FIVE not just Disney), and ANTI-PIRACY: they didn't just sit idle while pirates increased.

    So, your assertions here are as usual, meaningless.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 26 May 2017 @ 10:16am

      Re: Actually, numbers are big due to inflation, mergers (now includes FIVE not just Disney), and ANTI-PIRACY: they didn't just sit idle while pirates increased.

      And if you could conclusively prove that piracy—and piracy alone—prevented Disney from making another billion dollars, maybe we might care.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 10:46am

        Re: Re: Actually, numbers are big due to inflation, mergers (now includes FIVE not just Disney), and ANTI-PIRACY: they didn't just sit idle while pirates increased.

        Study: Megaupload closure boosted Hollywood sales 10%

        http://www.theregister.co.uk/2013/03/08/megaupload_piracy_study/

        BTW: link there rather than the study itself because The Register has an entirely different slant on Megaupload from Mike.

        But I don't believe that you criminals will care in any way.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 11:32am

          Re: Re: Re: Actually, numbers are big due to inflation, mergers (now includes FIVE not just Disney), and ANTI-PIRACY: they didn't just sit idle while pirates increased.

          That is actually an interesting study, one I will have to read more about later to see how they got their numbers.

          The interesting thing I get from their abstract though is that piracy hurts digital sales and rentals. These are two things traditional studios still seem to be fighting against.

          I know of a few sites that will have high quality streams available long before any official ones show up.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 11:46am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Actually, numbers are big due to inflation, mergers (now includes FIVE not just Disney), and ANTI-PIRACY: they didn't just sit idle while pirates increased.

            Issue: There was a boost in sales but it was extremely temporary, before sales fell back to normal levels in the actual study aftermath.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          michael, 26 May 2017 @ 12:07pm

          Re: Re: Re: Actually, numbers are big due to inflation, mergers (now includes FIVE not just Disney), and ANTI-PIRACY: they didn't just sit idle while pirates increased.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          michael, 26 May 2017 @ 12:09pm

          Re: Re: Re: Actually, numbers are big due to inflation, mergers (now includes FIVE not just Disney), and ANTI-PIRACY: they didn't just sit idle while pirates increased.

          "Study: Megaupload closure boosted Hollywood sales 10%"

          Actually the "study" claims 6.5% - 8.5%.

          And it's based on the industry's own numbers, which is something of a joke.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 12:29pm

          Re: Re: Re: Actually, numbers are big due to inflation, mergers (now includes FIVE not just Disney), and ANTI-PIRACY: they didn't just sit idle while pirates increased.

          What I want to know is how many hours of original music and video and photographs were lost due to the Megaupload shutdown. Some it it is priceless memories of kids growing up, weddings and other such family history.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 26 May 2017 @ 12:35pm

          Re: Re: Re: Actually, numbers are big due to inflation, mergers (now includes FIVE not just Disney), and ANTI-PIRACY: they didn't just sit idle while pirates increased.

          Correlation does not equal causation. Does the study prove conclusively that the shutdown of Megaupload was the lone singular cause of that boost in sales?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 26 May 2017 @ 9:58am

    But but but without piracy it would have been 7 trillion!!!!!!!!!

    We've had this anti-piracy thing going on since we moved coasts to bypass someone elses copyrights, its not working, no one believes us, we waste a buncha cash on it, we see no reason to question the course...

    Of course we are making sure we spend more time focused on those we are sure are stealing these extra trillions from us, and we keep screwing over the people who pay us. They'll get over it, its not like they can discover what those pirates have, that you can see them for free when we make it impossible to get because we can charge more if we make them wait.

    7 Billion screwing people who want to pay them... how much more could they have made cutting the worldwide rights Gordian Knot & making everything available worldwide to people willing to pay.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 26 May 2017 @ 9:59am

    Did any of these studios release a file that was not either a reboot or a sequel?

    $7b and they didn't even have to come up with an original idea.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      John85851 (profile), 26 May 2017 @ 11:07am

      Re:

      Moana was an original story.

      But that's about it since Disney's big money-makers were Finding Dory, Star Wars, and the Marvel movies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 26 May 2017 @ 11:20am

      Re:

      Did any of these studios release a file that was not either a reboot or a sequel?

      Of course! There's also derived works and adaptations.

      You know, like ancient folklore, The Brothers Grimm and Jules Verne - where they don't have to worry about others' copyrights. Or a couple Disney movies based on modern anime, where the lack of worry about others' copyrights was apparently based on having a massive legal budget.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 26 May 2017 @ 10:11am

    Hollywood Accounting

    This makes me wonder how those that made the products Disney sells fared?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 10:17am

    Hey Masnick- once you're done hating on artists for the day, maybe you can get to writing that article about your hero Kim Dotcom trying to exploit the death of Seth Rich.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    scotts13 (profile), 26 May 2017 @ 10:26am

    Not enough

    How much profit is "enough"? Null value. If they spend 10 million lobbying for changes that get them 10.01 million, that's good value for the stock holders.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 26 May 2017 @ 11:25am

    And you know what?

    A good chunk is likely via the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

    Disney doesn't do subtle.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 26 May 2017 @ 11:44am

    Those poor schmucks...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


