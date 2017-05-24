RNC, Chamber Of Commerce Want Robocallers To Be Able To Spam Your Voicemail Without Your Phone Ringing
The GOP’s leading campaign and fundraising arm, the Republican National Committee, has thrown its support behind an initiative that could allow marketing firms and robocallers to spam your voicemail inbox -- without your phone ever ringing. Under former FCC boss Tom Wheeler, the agency notably ramped up its assault on annoying robocalls. That included some particularly notable pressure on AT&T, which for years had provided a rotating crop of excuses as to why its customers continued to get hammered by phone marketers even if included on the National Do Not Call Registry.
Under current law, marketers aren't allowed to annoy you via your cellular phone unless you give your express, written consent. In the hopes of boosting revenues without running afoul of the law, the industry has begun pushing for exemptions in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act for "ringless voicemail," which would allow a company to leave you a marketing message in your voicemail, without your phone ringing. Of course you'd be hard-pressed to find a single consumer that thinks this is a good idea, which is apparently why the current FCC is exploring precisely this option:
"Back in March, a marketing firm called All About the Message LLC specifically asked the telecom agency to issue a ruling on the legality of its “ringless voicemail” technology. In its petition, the company said it doesn’t cause “disruptions to a consumer’s life,” such as “dead air calls, calls interrupting consumers at inconvenient times, or delivery charges.” And it stressed that its technology isn’t even a “call” by conventional standards."
In comments filed with the FCC (pdf), the RNC effectively warns the FCC not to stand in the way of its quest for ringless voicemail spam, and tries to argue that blocking such marketing is somehow an assault on the First Amendment:
Political speech is "at the very core of the First Amendment," and subjecting direct-tovoicemail political messages to the TCPA would unnecessarily and improperly restrict that speech. It is a basic canon of constitutional law that the government may not restrict constitutionally protected speech unless “it chooses the least restrictive means to further [a compelling] interest. While the government may have an interest in protecting individuals from unwanted and intrusive phone calls, direct-to-voicemail messages are designed to be nonintrusive so as not to interrupt the recipient.
Again though, this ignores the fact that consumers themselves would still have to clean up their voicemail box of additional spam, and don't want this added nuisance. The effort also runs in stark contrast to recent FCC efforts to actually reduce the level of marketing annoyance most wireless subscribers currently face. In its own filing with the FCC, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce tried to argue that existing consumer protections provided under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act are "archaic" and stifle the evolution of new, (annoying) technologies:
"The Commission cannot continue to sweep new technologies into this technologically-archaic statute. The language in Section 227(b) reflects a compromise by Congress. The Commission should stop undoing this compromise by expanding the reach of the TCPA into new technologies that Congress has yet to consider, weigh, and assess, so as to ascertain whether those technologies should be unlawful and to determine what penalty should attach to their use."
Whether you want to have a voicemail inbox magically filled with political missives, ads for mattresses and assorted other sales pitches apparently doesn't even enter into the equation. If you'd like to share your thoughts with the FCC on this subject, you can find and comment on the particular proceeding in question, here.
A way to be OK
Oh...wait...I don't have a phone. Could they send it to my dead tree mailbox?
not /s, but then I have no expectations of compliance either.
How about no?
Re: How about no?
Re: Re: How about no?
Wish we could get a class-action lawsuit going for harassment... alas.
Re: Re: Re: How about no?
Re: Re: Re: Re: How about no?
Nobody vote for a single Republican (or Democtrat) candidate next election.
Maybe then they'll get a clue.
Personally, I'd file a harasment lawsuit against any organization that spams my voice-mail.
Re: Nobody vote for a single Republican (or Democtrat) candidate next election.
I've been doing that for years now. "Politician A is already in office? then vote for the other guy".
Re: Nobody vote for a single Republican (or Democtrat) candidate next election.
Robocalling that just dials Adjit Pai, the RNC and anybody who thinks this is a good idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re:
Also, I pay for minutes while checking my voicemail from my phone. So they're going to be allowed to stuff my limited voicemail box with stuff I never asked for and don't want, so that the telco can charge me to remove it?
I need to reconfigure Google Voice to direct ALL my calls by default I guess. Goodbye privacy.
Finally a use for an elected rep's phone number...
After all, the whole straight-to-voicemail thing is non-disruptive by their own admission, so it won't bother them or their staff.
how is this not considered a call?
Thank God for iPhone's visual voicemail. Swipe left to delete.
That being said, dialing voicemail uses minutes on most plans. So legislators are allowing telemarketers to run up someone's bill just for the user to delete the voicemail. That is unless that has changed. I haven't paid for "minutes" in years. But I do remember using minutes to dial my voicemail.
And to those that DON'T have visual voicemail, you're asking them to listen to potentially infinite voicemails to get to the actual voicemails that matter to them.
What a crock of shit. What person would push for this legislation without having someone write blank checks in their name to do it for them? The answer is NOBODY. That being said, first person to find this legislator asshole's cell phone number should just spam the ever living fuck out of him until this legislation gets trashed.
Re: how is this not considered a call?
Help me Ajit Pai you're my only hope!
More depressing words are rarely uttered.
Actually, the other hope we have is that he FCC bosses also have cellphones with voicemail too, and this plan may just annoy them into doing the right thing for consumers, as they are consumers as well.
Of course they could just do like some of us and not set up voicemail boxes either.
I just Thought of a New Consumer Service
Re: I just Thought of a New Consumer Service
If they are robo-calling for donations...
Haha
I've had a increase in robo callers since wheeler left.
Re: I've had a increase in robo callers since wheeler left.
Go to your dialer. Go to the call log. Find the spam number (it's the most recent call right after you hang up on a spammer) Press and hold on that log entry, a popup menu appears. Pick Block Call or Report Spam.
After a few times, the calls start showing a red screen when the phone rings with a spam call. Then after continuing to report them as spam, they just stop completely.
This is Rachael from Cardholder Services.
Help me Google you're my only hope!
I wonder if Android could have a capability to report spam voicemail messages in a similar way? Once enough people have reported the same message, from the same number, Google would block other people from getting the message at all.
Another idea: Google could introduce their own voicemail system, independent of your mobile phone carrier. Such a system would be optional for people to use. But it could offer mass deletion of spam messages by recognizing the same audio of the message, even if it comes from different phone numbers than those reported.
I think I see the logic in play here.
If it's something they want to do, then it's not [an invasion of privacy/an intrusion/an annoyance/anticompetitive/overreaching/unconstitutional/tyrannical/dangerous] or whatever else people complain about. At all. Quite the contrary, freedom itself demands it.
If it's something they don't want someone else to do, then it's all of those things. And it must be stopped, or it will destroy America.
The end of voicemail
I think if this becomes a thing... it will only be that much more likely that voicemail dies completely.
Re: The end of voicemail
I don't use it any more at work or privately. They can drop as much shit in my VM as they like I will not be listening to a damn thing.
And like another said... I have visual voice mail too... I am only going to mass delete the rest.
Need to setup a caller whitelist now.
Re: The end of voicemail
