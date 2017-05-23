If Net Neutrality Dies, Comcast Can Just Block A Protest Site Instead Of Sending A Bogus Cease-And-Desist
It appears that a vendor working for Comcast sent a totally bullshit cease-and-desist letter regarding a pro-net neutrality site: Comcastroturf.com, created by our friends over at Fight for the Future. The Comcastroturf website was set up as a tool to see if someone filed bogus FCC comments in your name. As you probably recall, there is a bot that has been flooding the FCC comment site with bogus anti-net neutrality comments, filed in alphabetical order. Reporters contacted some of the individuals whose names appear on these comments, and they had no idea what it was about. People are still trying to track down who is actually responsible for the bogus comments, but Fight for the Future set up this neat site to let you check if your name was used by whoever is behind it.
And, of course, the name "Comcastroturf" is pretty damn clever, given the topic. Kudos to Fight for the Future for coming up with that one. It is, of course, totally legal to use the domain name of a company that you're protesting in your own domain. There are numerous cases on this issue, normally discussed as the so-called "Sucks Sites." There's clearly no legal issue with Comcastroturf, and any reasonably informed human being would know that. Unfortunately, it would appear that Comcast hired a company that employs some non-reasonably informed humans.
The cease-and-desist letter was sent by a company called "Looking Glass Cyber Solutions" (no, really), which used to be called "Cyveillance" (only marginally less bad). We've written about Cyveillance twice before -- and both times they were about totally bogus takedown requests from Cyveillance that caused serious problems. The most recent was the time that Cyveillance, working for Qualcomm, filed a bogus DMCA notice that took down Qualcomm's own Github repository. Nice move. The earlier story, however was in 2013, and involved Cyveillance -- again representing Comcast -- sending a threatening takedown demand to some more of our friends over at TorrentFreak, claiming (ridiculously) that public court filings were Comcast's copyright-covered material, and threatening serious legal consequences if it wasn't taken down. Eventually, Comcast stepped in and admitted the cease-and-desist was "sent in error." You'd think that maybe this would have caused Comcast to think twice about using Cyveillance for such things. But, nope.
The rebranded Looking Glass Cyber Solutions has told Fight for the Future that "Comcastroturf" violates Comcast's "valuable intellectual property rights" and that failure to take down the site may lead to further legal action around cybersquatting and trademark violations.
Of course, there's no way that Comcast would actually move forward with any legal action here. In fact, I'm pretty sure it already regrets the fact that the numbskulls at this vendor they hired to police their brand online just caused (yet another) massive headache for their brand online. Maybe, this time, Comcast will finally let Cyveillance/Looking Glass Cyber go, and find partners who don't fuck up so badly. Meanwhile, the fact that Looking Glass Cyber can't even figure out that Comcastroturf is a perfectly legal protest site makes the company's website -- which is chock full of idiotic buzzwords about "threat mitigation" and "threat intelligence" -- look that much more ridiculous. The only "threat" here is Looking Glass/Cyveillance and their silly cluelessness sending out censorious threats based on what appears to be little actual research.
Of course, without true net neutrality, if Comcast really wanted to silence Comcastroturf, it would just block everyone from accessing the site...
Proof of a better world through online $29 Incorporate-Your-Own-Business kits. Just add Cyber!
Fun searching for submissions -
https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filing/1051157755251
(and needs to update his home address)
Valuable intellectual property rights... really, one might thing Comcast would just rebrand, like someone else did, and let everyone play with their thoroughly muddy name until they forgot where the word originally came from. In ten or fifteen years people could write short articles explaining to the younger crowd that the root word "comcast" was actually the trademark of a real corporation.
Of course their new name would be equally recognized as attached to a horrorshow of bad service in short order, but rebranding apparently works to confuse enough people enough of the time.
DNS
Re: DNS
Assuming they stay on the North side of the ethics boundary (so no DNS poisoning or anything nefarious like that), they could block the IP addresses of those servers. While it wouldn't be perfect they would still be very successful.
Comcast wouldn't be able to stop everybody, but they would be able to prevent ~24 million people from using their service to access sites they don't like.
Re:
If only there were some way to know for sure.
Oh right, there totally is:
https://web.archive.org/web/20170517212808/https://www.comcastroturf.com/
Well would you look at that. Comcast said something that isn't true.
Re:
Re: Re:
Wouldn't be surprised if it was an automatic C&D sent by a bot that just looks for "comcast" in recently-registered domains.
Re: Re:
They could have picked a different domain name
Comcast could theoretically block access to a particular site and/or domain, however - that would be limited to their customers. I imagine that collusion among ISPs is already common so they would just develop a black list for all to block. This would heralded among the internet illiterate as the best thing since Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. Eventually this corruption and abuse of monopoly power would make its way through the court system and possibly end up in SCOTUS where the light of day may .... nah, they will enshrine it and make everyone kneel.
