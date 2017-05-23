Someone Under Federal Indictment Impersonates... >>
Legal Issues

by Karl Bode

Tue, May 23rd 2017 10:41am


Filed Under:
license agreements, new york, ownership, right to repair

Companies:
apple, lexmark, toyota, verizon



Apple, Verizon Join Forces To Lobby Against New York's 'Right To Repair' Law

from the making-ownership-more-expensive dept

Over the last year, we've noted the surge in so-called "right to repair" laws, which would make it easier for consumers to repair their electronics and find replacement parts and tools. It's a direct response to the rising attempts by companies like John Deere, Apple, Microsoft and Sony to monopolize repair, hamstringing consumer rights over products consumers think they own, while driving up the cost of said product ownership. John Deere's draconian lockdown on its tractor firmware is a large part of the reason these efforts have gained steam over the last few months in states like Nebraska.

In New York, one of the first attempts at such a law (the "Fair Repair Act") has finally been making progress. But according to New York State's Joint Commission on Public Ethics, Apple, Verizon, Toyota, Lexmark, Caterpillar, Asurion, and Medtronic have all been busy lobbying to kill the law for various, but ultimately similar, reasons. And they're out-spending the consumer advocates and repair shops pushing for this legislation by a rather wide margin:

"The records show that companies and organizations lobbying against right to repair legislation spent $366,634 to retain lobbyists in the state between January and April of this year. Thus far, the Digital Right to Repair Coalition—which is generally made up of independent repair shops with several employees—is the only organization publicly lobbying for the legislation. It has spent $5,042 on the effort, according to the records."

To be clear, the vast majority of the time, companies lobbying against this kind of legislation don't like to even admit that they oppose it. But when they do go on the record, it usually features a trifecta of false claims that the bills will make users less safe, pose a cybersecurity risk, and open the door to cybersecurity theft. In Nebraska, for example, we've already noted how Apple claims that allowing people to repair and tinker with the hardware they own will somehow turn the state into a "mecca for bad actors and hackers," and that letting consumers repair their own electronics would cause lithium batteries to catch fire.

Of course, the real reason Apple opposes this legislation is that it stands to lose significant repair revenue once people no longer have to drive half an hour to the nearest Apple Genius bar and support team. The same is true for game console makers Sony and Microsoft, who obviously would prefer it if you're only able to use their significantly-more expensive repair programs. They'll ignore the fact that this kind of behavior not only allows companies to charge an arm and a leg for what very well may be superficial repairs, but helps prop up closed, proprietary ecosystems, hurting customers in a myriad of other ways as well.

And while supporters of these right to repair bills are very candid about the benefits they think users will see, it's telling that the companies lobbying against these rules refuse to comment whatsoever on their opposition, and when they are willing to talk can only trot out a parade of theoretical horribles that don't really make coherent sense.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    PlagueSD (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 11:03am

    Why is this even an issue???

    I still don't get why this is an issue. This is akin to me being forced to take my car to the dealership anytime I need maintenance on it. How are electronics any different? And don't tell me "Because it involves a computer" because most modern cars have one of those too...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 11:12am

      Re: Why is this even an issue???

      I still don't get why this is an issue.

      Because companies with far more money (which in turn means far more share of voice) stand to lose a lot of money (which in turn means politicians do as well).

      THAT is the only reason why this is an issue. Sadly, there is really nothing else to "get" about this situation.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Machin Shin, 23 May 2017 @ 11:14am

      Re: Why is this even an issue???

      ""Because it involves a computer" because most modern cars have one of those too..."

      Well, why do you think Toyota was in that list? Car companies tried to lock people out of doing repairs years ago and they got slapped down for it. Now they slowly have been making cars more and more into a rolling computer. You really think they won't circle around and try to lock you out of fixing your own car?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 11:45am

        Re: Re: Why is this even an issue???

        "You really think they won't circle around and try to lock you out of fixing your own car?"

        don't worry, its coming, you are helping to ensure that it is coming.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 11:44am

      Re: Why is this even an issue???

      This is akin to me being forced to take my car to the dealership anytime I need maintenance on it.

      No, you are not forced to take your car to the dealership. You can take it to other 3rd party service centers and get insurance and some times even warranty repairs. You can fix many things yourself without voiding the warranty.

      And when the warranty runs out, you can take it anywhere you want for repair. You can swap in a different transmission or engine or make any other customization.

      The John Deere firmware outright prevents routine repairs and equipment swapping, the sort that farmers have done for a century. Their tractors may be down for days at a very important time, waiting for a service tech to make an expensive call.

      This is "Because it involves a computer"... a computer whose primary purpose seems to be to prevent owner repairs.

      3rd party companies routinely replace the broken glass on cell phones. There's no good reason why firmware should prevent them from doing so, any more than firmware should prevent 3rd party auto glass shops from swapping your windshield. Even in the 1970s we had things like radio antennas and defrosting elements baked into the windshield glass, and it didn't stop 3rd party replacements.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Bruce C., 23 May 2017 @ 11:58am

      Why do you think the car companies are lobbying?

      With DMCA and proprietary encryption of onboard computer data, car companies will soon be able to force you to go to the dealer to get repairs. I await the day they put a computer-controlled lock on the oil drain to force you to go to the dealer for routine oil changes.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Stosh, 23 May 2017 @ 11:09am

    I'm in favor of only allowing manufacturers the "right to repair" so long as they are providing the service for FREE. If you're charging for service, the consumer gets to pick the cheapest competent services...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 23 May 2017 @ 11:16am

      Re:

      Who gets to say anything about "competent"? I mean, the government taxes its citizens, and the citizen gets to pick the president. But "cheap" and "competent" are not exactly readily available criteria...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Berenerd (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 11:25am

    I am curious why Lexmark is on that list. I am lexmark certified, know what I had to do to be that way? Work for a company that has a maintenance contract with them and they are happy to let me fix their shit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Rekrul, 23 May 2017 @ 11:39am

      Re:

      I didn't even know Lexmark was still around. I haven't seen a Lexmark printer or ink cartridge in a few years.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 11:59am

      Re:

      Lexmark uses dubious patent, trademark and copyright claims to prevent 3rd-party replacement ink cartridges.

      They even region code their cartridges to prevent importing from cheaper markets. (Corporations can move their manufacturing overseas. Consumers sourcing overseas are treated as criminals.)

      If automobiles had hit the market only 20 years ago, tires, oil and air filters and replacement windshields would all be chipped to prevent 3rd party replacements. The same would have happened for typewriter ribbons and then dot matrix printer ribbons.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 11:44am

    "mecca for bad actors and hackers," and that letting consumers repair their own electronics would cause lithium batteries to catch fire.


    I seem to remember lithium batteries exploding all by themselves - there was no bad actor or hacker causing the stupid things to catch on fire, they did it all on their own.

    As for bad actors ... takes one to know one

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 11:44am

    poor saps

    you have been trying it this way for a long time. give up, you are not going to win.

    Government nannies are not a solution to this problem. When you go to your politicians and ask for help, there is a price, there is ALWAYS a price. Just like making a deal with the devil price. How many times are you going to have to make that deal before you realize you keep getting screwed by it?

    I don't feel sorry for you in the least. It just sucks that I am surrounded by a group of babies that want their cakes and to eat them too!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 11:49am

      Re: poor saps

      "Government nannies are not a solution to this problem."

      So, you're saying that in order to stop or limit government granted monopolies, we don't need to change what our government does?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 11:54am

      Re: poor saps

      Sounds like you've got this all figured out, so tell us - how do you sidestep the repair fee?

      I know many folk out there simply fix the damn thing and thumb their nose at the assholes, but that does not address the concerns of the small business person who is faced with manufacturer imposed fees intended to be anti competitive. How do these butt monkeys rationalize their demands for protection from small businesses competing on a level playing field? Poor babies, need their bottle warmed up because bad actors and hackers are messing up the monopoly rent system.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 12:06pm

        Re: Re: poor saps

        I will tell you as soon as you realize there is more than one way to skin a cat and that government is never your friend, or reliable, or trustworthy.

        come back when you figure it out, in fact, once you figure it out, you won't need to come back anyways.

        Try reading the declaration of independence for a hint, good luck finding enough people to understand along with you though. I am currently sitting in that boat and thoroughly ridiculed for it.

        History already knows how to fix the problem as well... too bad no one reads about it!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


