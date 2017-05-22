 
<< Law Enforcement 'Training And...
 tdicon 

Say That Again

by Glyn Moody

Mon, May 22nd 2017 6:05pm


Filed Under:
corporate sovereignty, isds, trade agreements



Financial Times Editorial: Time To 'Ditch' Corporate Sovereignty In Trade Deals

from the more-trouble-than-it's-worth dept

The European Union's top court has just handed down an important ruling about an otherwise minor trade deal between the EU and Singapore. The two sides initialled the text of the agreement in September 2013, and since then it has been waiting for the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to hand down its judgment. The issue is who gets to sign off on the deal: is it just the European Union, or do all 28 Member States of the EU need to agree too? There's clearly a big difference there, because in the latter case, there are 28 opportunities for the deal to be blocked, whereas in the former situation, the EU can simply wave it through on its own. The CJEU ruling (pdf) is fairly straightforward: the EU can sign and conclude trade deals covering most areas, but not for a few that must involve the EU Member States. Of most significance is the following:

The regime governing dispute settlement between investors and States also falls within a competence shared between the EU and the Member States. Such a regime, which removes disputes from the jurisdiction of the courts of the Member States, cannot be established without the Member States’ consent.

That is, the thorny area of corporate sovereignty, also known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), is one of the few that requires the approval of all Member States. There's an interesting corollary to that ruling: if the EU wants to agree trade deals as quickly as possible, without the risk of Member States vetoing them -- as Wallonia did with CETA -- it should not include a corporate sovereignty chapter.

If it seems hopelessly naïve to think that might ever happen, here's an editorial in a ruthlessly hard-headed newspaper, the Financial Times (FT), recommending that it should (paywall):

[The CJEU's ruling] would be an excellent opportunity for the EU to go further, and reverse one of its bigger recent errors in trade policy. It should ditch the whole idea of having rules on investment, or at least rules allowing companies to sue a government directly, in FTAs. Such "investor-state" provisions have attracted intense opposition, not just from the Walloons but also from anti-corporate campaigners.

Removing these rules would ease the way for future deals. As they do not seem to encourage foreign direct investment, they are more trouble than they are worth. Freed from this unnecessary encumbrance, the EU would find it easier to sustain with its quiet run of closing bilateral trade pacts.

When Techdirt first started writing about corporate sovereignty, four years ago, it was an obscure area of trade policy that few knew about. The insiders who were familiar with the mechanism assumed it was a fixed and indispensable part of free trade deals. Now we have one of the most influential business newspapers calling it an "error" that should be "ditched," since ISDS chapters are "more trouble than they are worth." We've come a long way.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

8 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 May 2017 @ 6:48pm

    Off Topic, but...

    Will Techdirt be covering the space race between North Korea and New Zealand?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 May 2017 @ 8:17pm

    But they're arguing to ditch corporate sovereignty for the wrong reasons. Techdirt has given many reasons why ISDS is bad. In the exercpt at least, none of this is recognised. They're saying to ditch ISDS because it'll get trade deals done faster.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 22 May 2017 @ 10:37pm

      Re:

      Rarely will one have the other side change their behavior because they have suddenly found enlightenment about how so much of their culture is horrible. The cave because you get more people not on their side to see how awful it is, and they make it too expensive for them to keep waging war in the manner in which they have been.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bergman (profile), 22 May 2017 @ 11:55pm

    Something occurred to me recently about ISDS...

    What if you created a corporation on some flea-speck island somewhere, that would make it extra-national to pretty much anywhere in the world you'd ever want to go.

    Possibly run it as a non-profit, that stockholders buy one share of stock in, then pay a subscription fee annually. Every year, the interest on that fee is paid out as a share of profits to every stockholder.

    The corporation exists to file lawsuits and ISDS actions on the part of stockholders, when their rights are violated, with no other purpose. In any year where it must pay to file lawsuits or ISDS actions, it will naturally have reduced payouts to stockholders.

    This means it can truthfully claim that a stockholder's rights being violated diminish its profits, and ask an ISDS tribunal to overturn any legislation that does such a thing.

    This would effectively allow someone to sue the United States in an ISDS tribunal to overturn the Patriot Act.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 12:10am

      Re: Something occurred to me recently about ISDS...

      - That "flea-speck island" would need to sign ISDS agreements with other countries BEFORE they could launch ISDS lawsuits against those countries.

      - Any pre-existing legislation - like the Patriot Act - would be exempt from ISDS lawsuits. It's only when new legislation is enacted that you can claim that it targets your investment.

      - Being "extra-national" is only a matter registering a company. Canadian companies have created US subsidiaries - pretty much on paper only - to launch ISDS lawsuits against Canada.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 12:15am

    The patchwork of laws allowing for ISDS is a terrible implementation of an already shaky idea.

    There's no doctrine of precedence, human rights defenses are limited, there's (obviously, it's arbitration) almost no transparency.

    Not to mention ISDS is rarely ever used for its intended purpose (which is stopping states from creating unfair rules targeting foreign businesses).

    http://unctad.org/en/PublicationsLibrary/webdiaepcb2013d3_en.pdf
    https://piie.com/publica tions/chapters_preview/7137/11iie7137.pdf

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 12:22am

    Editorial or op-ed?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Law Enforcement 'Training And...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Caution: Copyright
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

18:05 Financial Times Editorial: Time To 'Ditch' Corporate Sovereignty In Trade Deals (8)
15:17 Law Enforcement 'Training And Expertise' On Parade! (18)
13:16 Yet Another Bad Idea: Dropping Facial Recognition Software Into Police Body Cameras (35)
11:43 Sorry East Texas: Supreme Court Slams The Door On Patent Jurisdiction Shopping (15)
10:42 FCC Guards 'Manhandle' Reporter Just For Asking Questions At Net Neutrality Vote (27)
10:37 Daily Deal: CentOS And Red Hat Linux Certified System Administrator Course (0)
09:32 Theresa May Plans To Regulate, Tax And Censor The Internet (29)
06:27 Wireless Data Revenues Dip For First Time in Seventeen Years -- Thanks To A Crazy Little Thing Called Competition (15)
03:25 NSA Was Concerned About Power Of Windows Exploit Long Before It Was Leaked (26)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (17)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.