Financial Times Editorial: Time To 'Ditch' Corporate Sovereignty In Trade Deals
The European Union's top court has just handed down an important ruling about an otherwise minor trade deal between the EU and Singapore. The two sides initialled the text of the agreement in September 2013, and since then it has been waiting for the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to hand down its judgment. The issue is who gets to sign off on the deal: is it just the European Union, or do all 28 Member States of the EU need to agree too? There's clearly a big difference there, because in the latter case, there are 28 opportunities for the deal to be blocked, whereas in the former situation, the EU can simply wave it through on its own. The CJEU ruling (pdf) is fairly straightforward: the EU can sign and conclude trade deals covering most areas, but not for a few that must involve the EU Member States. Of most significance is the following:
The regime governing dispute settlement between investors and States also falls within a competence shared between the EU and the Member States. Such a regime, which removes disputes from the jurisdiction of the courts of the Member States, cannot be established without the Member States’ consent.
That is, the thorny area of corporate sovereignty, also known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), is one of the few that requires the approval of all Member States. There's an interesting corollary to that ruling: if the EU wants to agree trade deals as quickly as possible, without the risk of Member States vetoing them -- as Wallonia did with CETA -- it should not include a corporate sovereignty chapter.
If it seems hopelessly naïve to think that might ever happen, here's an editorial in a ruthlessly hard-headed newspaper, the Financial Times (FT), recommending that it should (paywall):
[The CJEU's ruling] would be an excellent opportunity for the EU to go further, and reverse one of its bigger recent errors in trade policy. It should ditch the whole idea of having rules on investment, or at least rules allowing companies to sue a government directly, in FTAs. Such "investor-state" provisions have attracted intense opposition, not just from the Walloons but also from anti-corporate campaigners.
Removing these rules would ease the way for future deals. As they do not seem to encourage foreign direct investment, they are more trouble than they are worth. Freed from this unnecessary encumbrance, the EU would find it easier to sustain with its quiet run of closing bilateral trade pacts.
When Techdirt first started writing about corporate sovereignty, four years ago, it was an obscure area of trade policy that few knew about. The insiders who were familiar with the mechanism assumed it was a fixed and indispensable part of free trade deals. Now we have one of the most influential business newspapers calling it an "error" that should be "ditched," since ISDS chapters are "more trouble than they are worth." We've come a long way.
North Korea already won. They've successfully launched two satellites, confirmed by several countries. Kwangmyŏngsŏng-3 Unit 2, and Kwangmyŏngsŏng-4.
Iran too. After hitching rides on Russian and Chinese launchers, Iran has successfully launched three satellites using it's own Safir launcher. Their larger Simorgh launcher has had a suborbital test flight.
Possibly run it as a non-profit, that stockholders buy one share of stock in, then pay a subscription fee annually. Every year, the interest on that fee is paid out as a share of profits to every stockholder.
This means it can truthfully claim that a stockholder's rights being violated diminish its profits, and ask an ISDS tribunal to overturn any legislation that does such a thing.
This would effectively allow someone to sue the United States in an ISDS tribunal to overturn the Patriot Act.
This would effectively allow someone to sue the United States in an ISDS tribunal to overturn the Patriot Act.
- Any pre-existing legislation - like the Patriot Act - would be exempt from ISDS lawsuits. It's only when new legislation is enacted that you can claim that it targets your investment.
- Being "extra-national" is only a matter registering a company. Canadian companies have created US subsidiaries - pretty much on paper only - to launch ISDS lawsuits against Canada.
Not to mention ISDS is rarely ever used for its intended purpose (which is stopping states from creating unfair rules targeting foreign businesses).
http://unctad.org/en/PublicationsLibrary/webdiaepcb2013d3_en.pdf
https://piie.com/publica tions/chapters_preview/7137/11iie7137.pdf
