Senate Given The Go-Ahead To Use Encrypted Messaging App Signal
from the feinstein,-burr-will-continue-to-use-AOL-chatrooms dept
Certain senators have repeatedly pushed for encryption bans or encryption backdoors, sacrificing personal security for national security in a move that will definitively result in less of both. Former FBI Director James Comey's incessant beating of his "Going Dark" drum didn't help. Several legislators always managed to get sucked in by his narrative of thousands of unsearched phones presumably being tied to thousands of unsolved crimes and free-roaming criminals.
It will be interesting if the anti-encryption narratives advanced by Sens. Feinstein and Burr (in particular -- although others equally sympathetic) continue now that senators can officially begin using an encrypted messaging system for their own communications.
Without any fanfare, the Senate Sergeant at Arms recently told Senate staffers that Signal, widely considered by security researchers and experts to be the most secure encrypted messaging app, has been approved for use.
The news was revealed in a letter Tuesday by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), a staunch privacy and encryption advocate, who recognized the effort to allow the encrypted messaging app as one of many "important defensive cybersecurity" measures introduced in the chamber.
ZDNet has learned the policy change went into effect in March.
If this isn't the end of CryptoWar 2.0, then it's at least a significant ceasefire. Senators are going to find it very hard to argue against encrypted communications when they're allowed to use encrypted messaging apps. It's not that legislators are above hypocrisy. It's just that they usually allow a certain amount of time to pass before they commence openly-hypocritical activity.
This doesn't mean the rest of the government is allowed to use encrypted chat apps for official communications. Federal agencies fall under a different set of rules -- ones that provide for more comprehensive retention of communications under FOIA law. Congressional communications, however, generally can't be FOIA'ed. It usually takes a backdoor search at federal agencies to cut these loose. So, members of Congress using an encrypted chat app with self-destructing messages may seem like the perfect way to avoid transparency, but it's the law itself that provides most of the opacity.
If encryption's good for the Senate, it's good for the public. There's no other way to spin this. Even Trump's pro-law enforcement enthusiasm is unlikely to be enough to sell Congress on encryption backdoors. With this power in the palm of their hands, they're more apt to see the benefits of leaving encryption un-fucked with.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why do people believe that AES is secure?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Why do people believe that AES is secure?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Why do people believe that AES is secure?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But the chances that the government knows how to do it but the public doesn't are pretty low.
One of the things about cryptography is that no encryption algorithm should be created and used in house without public scrutiny. All algorithms should go through a long period of public scrutiny before being approved for use. Standard algorithms, not non-standard in-house, algorithms are considered safer exactly because they went through a much more thorough testing process that involves a whole lot more very intelligent people before they got approved. It's why the government, IIRC, now uses encryption standards in opposed to stuff that they made in house. Exactly because their in house ciphers later turn out to be garbage.
Given the fact that the public can much more thoroughly scrutinize a cipher than the small group of people working for the government (and, remember, it's not like the government is composed of the most intelligent meritorious people. They're the government, classic example of lazy people that take your money and don't have the merit to make their own money by actually working. It's the private sector of individuals that are much more intelligent) all it takes is for one person to find a flaw in the cipher, publicly present it, and everyone will know its weakness. Then new ciphers will be worked on. and that's exactly how cryptography advances. Older ciphers become obsolete and get replaced by newer, better, ciphers that don't have the same weaknesses as the older ones. One day AES may also get replaced as weaknesses are found but, in the meantime, it's unlikely that there is a secret esoteric weakness that only our dumb government knows about but the many very smart people that scrutinize these ciphers can't yet figure out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I just find it an incredible argument to go to your adversary (the government) to define the encryption scheme (AES) to protect yourself from that same government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I just find it an incredible argument to go to your adversary (the government) to define the encryption scheme (AES) to protect yourself from that same government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I just find it an incredible argument to go to your adversary (the government) to define the encryption scheme (AES) to protect yourself from that same government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: I just find it an incredible argument to go to your adversary (the government) to define the encryption scheme (AES) to protect yourself from that same government.
If you knew enough about cryptography to be able to make comments worth paying attention to, you wouldn't be making the comments that you are making.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I just find it an incredible argument to go to your adversary (the government) to define the encryption scheme (AES) to protect yourself from that same government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I just find it an incredible argument to go to your adversary (the government) to define the encryption scheme (AES) to protect yourself from that same government.
Unless you're a world-class crypto expert (and maybe even then), you can't possibly come up with a scheme that's more secure than one that has been vetted by dozens of true crypto experts (many of whom do *not* work for your adversary).
There are lots of techniques for cracking crypto, which, unless you're an expert, you've never heard of.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I just find it an incredible argument to go to your adversary (the government) to define the encryption scheme (AES) to protect yourself from that same government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's all a show, no matter which perspective you have on it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
For what it's worth, here is my vision of a secure world:
Pretty much every processor now has a SIMD unit, even tiny little processors on cheap phones and such.
These SIMD units can encrypt and protect data INSIDE the CPU (before it travels anywhere) and only write ENCRYPTED DATA and ECC to memory. Then, this encrypted and protected data chunk can travel wherever it likes. It can be used, abused, corrupted, whatever. However, in the future, when you need it again, you retrieve whatever you get, decrypt it, validate it, and use it, knowing it is correct data with a verifiable measure of certainty.
Encryption for everyone, everywhere, all the time, for almost no cost. Well programmed, these SIMD units, inside the CPU, burn almost no resources, because they are so inherently parallel and optimized to do just this.
A protected world.
Amen. :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Say, for example, that GWiz and I whipped up a kernel driver for Linux that essentially encrypted and protected both the DRAM memory system and the external storage, all the time, with no reasonable performance impact. That is, you would gain the benefits of ECC memory and Erasure Coded RAID using standard memory and standard storage on everything from cell phones to servers.
The question is: Do you think there is some type of hybrid Open Source + Pay for Something mode that could work in this market segment? For example, offering weaker encryption or protection for free systems, and stronger encryption and protection for pay for systems? Or something like that?
I really am interested in your opinion, and could well consider lunch with you in the future.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: These SIMD units can encrypt and protect data INSIDE the CPU (before it travels anywhere) and only write ENCRYPTED DATA and ECC to memory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: These SIMD units can encrypt and protect data INSIDE the CPU (before it travels anywhere) and only write ENCRYPTED DATA and ECC to memory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why do you need one?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Why do you need one?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Why do you need one?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Why do you need one?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Why do you need one?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Why do you need one?
Some people like this because it goes back to the proofs of the encryption scheme to prove the pseudorandomness. Others prefer to base their PRNGs on proofs specifically made for random number generators.
Don't forget that you still need to seed any PRNG from a good source of initial randomness.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Why do you need one?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: These SIMD units can encrypt and protect data INSIDE the CPU (before it travels anywhere) and only write ENCRYPTED DATA and ECC to memory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: These SIMD units can encrypt and protect data INSIDE the CPU (before it travels anywhere) and only write ENCRYPTED DATA and ECC to memory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: These SIMD units can encrypt and protect data INSIDE the CPU (before it travels anywhere) and only write ENCRYPTED DATA and ECC to memory.
"Sounds good. Do you have a trustworthy source of random numbers?"
To which you replied:
"Why do you need one?"
This is why I said you lack knowledge about how present day encryption is performed. One needs a random number to seed what ever algorithm is being used.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: These SIMD units can encrypt and protect data INSIDE the CPU (before it travels anywhere) and only write ENCRYPTED DATA and ECC to memory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: These SIMD units can encrypt and protect data INSIDE the CPU (before it travels anywhere) and only write ENCRYPTED DATA and ECC to memory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Senate may not grasp encryption issues, but I'm sure they can still master intrinsic angular momentum.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But but but.....we are special
Are you kidding? They will have no difficulty at all in creating an special exemption for themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But but but.....we are special
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: But but but.....we are special
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Open Source Security Question
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Open Source Security Question
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Open Source Security Question
The basic adage of encryption is to assume that the attacker knows all details of the system, and that only the key is secret. Unless you can ensure that the attacker cannot get access to a working system, and/or exfiltrate the source code, they will have details of how the system works.
In particular with respect to encryption, peer review is essential, and open source gets more peer review than closed source because the peers choose themselves. This usually means that their are people pounding on the code long before it gets widespread use, while with closed source, this pounding usually takes place after it get into widespread use.
While as ever, no approach is perfect, the open source approach increases the chances of flaws being found before there is widespread use. Further, when a live exploit is in use, finding the bug being exploited is the hard part, and within open source their are many more people available to go looking for it. This is part of the reason why open source reaction times to exploits are measured in hours, rather tan months.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Open Source Security Question
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Open Source Security Question
With modern open source encryption systems, you do not need to worry too much about the encryption, but rather much more about keeping software up to date, and managing your keys in a secure fashion. Currently the biggest threat is not a compromised encryption system, but rather a compromised operating system letting spyware in.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Open Source Security Question
Meanwhile, over in Building 5300, the NSA succeeded in building an even faster supercomputer. “They made a big breakthrough,” says another former senior intelligence official, who helped oversee the program. The NSA’s machine was likely similar to the unclassified Jaguar, but it was much faster out of the gate, modified specifically for cryptanalysis and targeted against one or more specific algorithms, like the AES. In other words, they were moving from the research and development phase to actually attacking extremely difficult encryption systems. The code-breaking effort was up and running.
The breakthrough was enormous, says the former official, and soon afterward the agency pulled the shade down tight on the project, even within the intelligence community and Congress. “Only the chairman and vice chairman and the two staff directors of each intelligence committee were told about it,” he says. The reason? “They were thinking that this computing breakthrough was going to give them the ability to crack current public encryption.”
In addition to giving the NSA access to a tremendous amount of Americans’ personal data, such an advance would also open a window on a trove of foreign secrets. While today most sensitive communications use the strongest encryption, much of the older data stored by the NSA, including a great deal of what will be transferred to Bluffdale once the center is complete, is encrypted with more vulnerable ciphers. “Remember,” says the former intelligence official, “a lot of foreign government stuff we’ve never been able to break is 128 or less. Break all that and you’ll find out a lot more of what you didn’t know—stuff we’ve already stored—so there’s an enormous amount of information still in there.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Open Source Security Question
Could another key weakening trick, like the promotion of selected elliptic curves happen,. Wellyes of course it could, but specific suggestions like that will be viewed with more suspicion going forward. Elliptic curve cryptography is still used, it now known that some curves make iit easier to attack, but then all cryptography based on more complex maths ay turn out to have such a weakness. Such attacks however are hard to find, and so only turn up rarely. Also, they tend to nbe of limited use, by bringing the time to decode a message to level where it is useful for selected messages, but nowhere fast enough for geberal surveillance.
Is open source encryption invulnerable to introduced weaknesses, no, but they will have to be subtle and hard to find, in the mathematical sense, and found by someone who will keep them secret, rather than publishing for academic glory. Also code bugs will occur, but here the open source community can usually respond with a patch to fix the issue within hours.
With a proprietary binary software model, even if you can examine the source under an NDA, there is no way to check that it is the code running on your system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Open Source Security Question
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Open Source Security Question
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Open Source Security Question
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Open Source Security Question
Of course not, but that is a silly thing to say.
"Even a slight obfuscation of data on top of a known good system makes it stronger and not weaker, right?"
Wrong. There have been many papers written on this subject, you don't need me telling you this.
Security by obscurity is not very good security at all, it might stop pimple faced kids in mommies basement but it will not stop knowledgeable and motivated personnel.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Open Source Security Question
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, access to the source code does not INCREASE the level of security, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well, access to the source code does not INCREASE the level of security, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Open Source Security Question
If you want to toss something completely new into the market, though, open source doesn't make it magically more secure out of the gate, any more than big money closed source development does. Many eyes, especially the more qualified ones, over time, is what helps secure your source. Which also goes for your algorithms / novel theory.
Then you (or rather vendors using your system) have to make sure they don't bork it in their implementation of your implementation. Which was the weak spot several times with quantum crypto tools.
If this is all happening ultralocally inside a processor or device, it is less likely to be cracked until the attacker has possession. And you had been mentioning governments...
Many eyes, good eyes, over time. That is the security point of open source. It is only theoretical unless that happens, though. But a truly secure system should be secure regardless of who has the source. Closed systems, you don't know how well it was done in the first place, certainly not that many people checked it, you don't know who may have gotten hold of the source, and... since closed source counts on being closed for security, that is a huge weakness. It should be negligible for security reasons whether the source is closed or not, it certainly should not be counted on as a security factor. (And some seem to depend on that as the main bit of security, sadly.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Open Source Security Question
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hypocrites often do not see themselves as such and frequently project.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good guy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A question for you enryptions theoreticians
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A question for you enryptions theoreticians
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: A question for you enryptions theoreticians
Same cycles, 3 tasks that all contribute to the protection, encryption and compression of the data.
That's the basic idea - what do you think?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: A question for you enryptions theoreticians
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: A question for you enryptions theoreticians
My suggestion is that the opposite needs to happen. If the application has the ECC encoder and decoder, nothing else actually needs one. The result is simpler, more configurable, more measurable, and as open source, more verified (hard drive and flash vendors guard their ECC techniques). All good, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Senator says..
For *other* people, that is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment