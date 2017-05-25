 
Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Thu, May 25th 2017 3:35pm


doj, free speech, journalism, leaks, prosecution, whistleblowing



DOJ Officials Express An Interest In Prosecuting Leakers And Whistleblowers

from the taking-a-stand-against-accountability dept

We've already discussed a memo read by some FBI officials that supposedly was a record of an Oval Office conversation between former FBI Director James Comey and Donald Trump apparently contains the president asking after the possible prosecution of journalists for publishing leaks. Hearsay squared, but still in line with Trump's antagonistic relationship with free speech.

There's not much popular support for treating journalists like criminals just for doing their job, but there appears to be plenty of administrative support for the idea. Comey claimed he wouldn't go after journalists for publishing leaks -- something he said with one side of his mouth while redefining journalism to exclude Julian Assange and Wikileaks, which the DOJ is apparently considering pursuing charges against.

But that's not the extent of the new administration's Bullets For Messengers™ program. As Betsy Woodruff reports for The Daily Beast, the DOJ is looking to crack down on leaks, leakers, and -- given its inability/unwillingness to subject itself to accountability -- whistleblowers.

Under intense pressure from the White House, the Justice Department is prepared to aggressively prosecute government officials who leak classified information. Justice Department officials told The Daily Beast that targeting leakers will be a priority during Jeff Sessions’ time as attorney general—a posture that will hearten national security hawks, while concerning advocates of whistleblower protections.

“As the Attorney General has said, the Department of Justice takes unlawful leaks very seriously and those that engage in such activity should be held accountable,” an official told The Daily Beast.

Officials may not directly state they're going after whistleblowers, but the FBI and DOJ have never shied away from direct retaliation against those bringing complaints up through the proper channels. The Obama DOJ was particularly unfriendly to whistleblowers, which means many in the DOJ are already well-trained in the art of hunting down leakers.

This new DOJ also makes it clear it will only tolerate leaking it approves of.

“The fact that the president shared classified information with a foreign government official, in and of itself, is classified,” a former senior intelligence official told The Daily Beast. “So whoever was trying to burn him for thinking he’s doing something wrong actually is the only one that committed a crime here.”

The president possibly exposing an undercover ISIS source to Russian officials? Not a big deal. Someone talking to the press about it? Round up a grand jury! New DOJ boss Jeff Sessions is tough on crime -- all of it. He's just as unhappy as Trump that US press outlets continue to be fed inside info directly contradicting White House statements, stances, and tweets, often within minutes of the president or his press secretary opening their mouths.

“I expect we’ll get to the bottom of this,” Sessions replied. “This is not right. We’ve never seen this kind of leaking. It’s almost as if people think they have a right to violate the law, and this has got to end, and probably it will take some convictions to put an end to it.”

If there are internal memos related to the DOJ's full court press on leaking, expect it to be leaked. As tough as the DOJ may want to be on leakers and whistleblowers, a president who's failed to earn the respect and trust of so many of the people he supposedly leads only encourages the sort of behavior we're witnessing. No doubt the president and the DOJ would like to get some heads on pikes ASAP to staunch the bleeding, but there's no way this can be done without doing tremendous harm to legitimate whistleblowers and the very important individuals who could only be heard by operating outside a deliberately broken system.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 25 May 2017 @ 3:54pm

    Legal Route

    Is there a legal route to whistleblowing where you simply inform people above you, or is that what results in the persecution by the government?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 25 May 2017 @ 4:04pm

      Re: Legal Route

      Whistleblowing is the act of alerting people to criminal wrongdoing or unethical behavior through non-standard channels.

      Most of the recent major whistleblowers, including Snowden himself, took the non-official-channels route because they saw what happens when you try to go through official channels that are part of the conspiracy to commit the crime you want to report.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 May 2017 @ 4:07pm

    Lets get it out there right now, OBAMA sent a record number of Whistle blowers to jail. That was Obama so who cares!!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 25 May 2017 @ 4:35pm

    lets not forget that UK law enforcement is starting to withhold information as well, due to the US Govt officials releasing to the public people under UK criminal investigations.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 25 May 2017 @ 4:44pm

      Re:

      We will never 'catch' a member of the Five Eyes community doing illegal things in their own country, as it is just as easy to get another member to do it for them. Each washes another's back, so to speak. And if one country is in fact guilty of doing illegal things, they will just claim they got the info from a 'partner', and with current and future levels of secrecy, how could we know?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      bob, 25 May 2017 @ 4:45pm

      Re: what kind of leak are you leaking though.

      I see a difference though between that leak and the others, so far. Leaks exposing potentially unlawful behavior of government officials is good and healthy for a democracy to succeed. I can't see a purpose to leak intel of the bombing other than to just leak and potentially get a news story out first. The leaking of intel from the bombing should be stopped.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stan (profile), 25 May 2017 @ 4:56pm

    We the people

    Sessions replied. “... It’s almost as if people think they have a right to violate the law..." Or that citizens have a right to find out just who in the administration is lying to them and how often.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


