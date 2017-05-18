FCC Commissioner Wants To Ban States From... >>
<< US Court Upholds Enforceability Of GNU GPL As...
 tdicon 

Say That Again

by Mike Masnick

Thu, May 18th 2017 3:25am


Filed Under:
boss, comments, defamation, employer, offensive, school, trolling

Companies:
bbc



BBC Says It May Contact Your Boss If You Post Comments It Finds Problematic

from the wait,-what? dept

There are all sorts of different ways that websites that allow comments have dealt with trollish behavior over the years, but I think the BBC's new policy is the first I've seen in which the organization threatens that it may contact your boss or your school (found via Frank Fisher).

The new policy has a short section on "offensive or inappropriate content on BBC websites" where it says the following:

Offensive or inappropriate content on BBC websites

If you post or send offensive, inappropriate or objectionable content anywhere on or to BBC websites or otherwise engage in any disruptive behaviour on any BBC service, the BBC may use your personal information to stop such behaviour.

Where the BBC reasonably believes that you are or may be in breach of any applicable laws (e.g. because content you have posted may be defamatory), the BBC may use your personal information to inform relevant third parties such as your employer, school email/internet provider or law enforcement agencies about the content and your behaviour.

To be fair, it does seem to limit this to cases where it believes you've violated the law, but even so, it seems like a stretch to argue that the BBC should be calling your boss to tell on you for being a dipshit online, even if you break the law. We've all seen the stories of people actually confronting their own trolls or, better yet, the mothers of their trolls, but to make it official BBC policy seems to be going a bit far. Sure, if someone is breaking a criminal law, informing the police sounds perfectly reasonable, but your boss or your school?

Anyway, I guess be forewarned: if you don't want the BBC telling your boss you're a jerk online, maybe don't be a jerk on the BBC's website.

15 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 3:56am

    >I guess be forewarned: if you don't want the BBC telling your boss you're a jerk online, maybe don't be a jerk on the BBC's website.

    Alternatively, don't post while on the network of the company that you work for, but rather use a public WiFi hotspot.

    I assume they will use the posters IP address to identify who to contact, as names used on their site can very well be false.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Oblate (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 6:22am

      Re:

      > Alternatively, don't post while on the network of the company that you work for, but rather use a public WiFi hotspot.

      And what will we do when everyone who works at Starbucks has been fired because of these complaints?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Satanist, 18 May 2017 @ 4:01am

    satan?

    you go right ahead

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 4:09am

    This is the same BBC that will soon be requiring registration for using iPlayer so you better believe they know everything about you!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 4:12am

    Presumably this is when they trace the IP to an employer, in order to find the source of the defamation, rather than hunting you down through Facebook/etc.

    And if you are posting legally contentious things from your work machine (presumably on work time), is it unreasonable to tell them>

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 4:32am

    FTFY

    if you don't want the BBC telling your boss you're a jerk online, maybe don't visit the BBC's website.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 5:12am

    And what if you're a hired troll to post on a website? "So the BBC tells me that you've been posting nasty comments on their website... keep up the good work!"

    I don't think this is going to solve the problem the BBC thinks it will solve...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 5:58am

      Re:

      It may make it easy to find the repeat offenders.

      If you get caught watching porn at work, you better be prepared for consequences. This seems somewhat similar.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Not an Electronic Rodent (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 5:32am

    That works!

    What could possibly go wrong with a policy like this? I mean it's not like it's easy to pretend to be someone else on the internet or anything....

    Next up: BBC demands website visitors submit passport, driving license, statements from 3 witnesses and sworn affidavit from a judge as to your identity before being allowed to comment

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 5:39am

    let the trolling commence!

    After enough false positives happen it will be ignored by businesses. They are not going to give a shit about who posts what.

    Conversely they just sent a challenge to all of the trolls online, and one they are likely to accept with glee!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 5:59am

    If you're abusive AND insightful, they let you host Top Gear.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 5:59am

    Clearly an attempt at intimidation

    Just the headline screams that this is a threat to intimidate people who post contrary opinions.

    What will be the result? People will post their contrary opinions on other sites. In fact, everyone including people with agreeable opinions may flee BBC because of the chilling effect.

    BBC: no thanks, I can post my opinions in other places without having to think about whether my opinions may or may not offend you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    mickz masineick, 18 May 2017 @ 6:01am

    see i am mike

    ya know like sparticus

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 6:13am

    Just more censorship. They really do want to control every aspect of everyone's life ... I guess it is because they have no life.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 6:16am

    Well, BBC is from UK, the country with most censorship and surveillance.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
FCC Commissioner Wants To Ban States From... >>
<< US Court Upholds Enforceability Of GNU GPL As...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

06:30 FCC Commissioner Wants To Ban States From Protecting Consumer Broadband Privacy (10)
03:25 BBC Says It May Contact Your Boss If You Post Comments It Finds Problematic (15)

Wednesday

18:28 US Court Upholds Enforceability Of GNU GPL As Both A License And A Contract (21)
15:23 Appeals Court Pretty Sure DOJ Use-Of-Force Guidelines Don't Violate Police Officers' 2nd And 4th Amendment Rights (13)
13:20 Magical Cop Detects Drugs Better Than Blood Tests; Continues To Lock Innocent People Up (33)
11:47 Texas Court Orders Sports Streaming Sites To Be Blocked In Anticipation Of Piracy (27)
10:42 DA's Office Facing Multiple Lawsuits Related To Its Use Of Fake Subpoenas To Intimidate Witnesses (10)
10:37 Daily Deal: Disconnect Premium Subscription (0)
09:23 Well, Duh: Facebook's System To Stop 'Fake News' Isn't Working -- Because Facebook Isn't The Problem (50)
06:22 It's Time For The FCC To Actually Listen: The Vast Majority Of FCC Commenters Support Net Neutrality (93)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.