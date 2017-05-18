BBC Says It May Contact Your Boss If You Post Comments It Finds Problematic
from the wait,-what? dept
There are all sorts of different ways that websites that allow comments have dealt with trollish behavior over the years, but I think the BBC's new policy is the first I've seen in which the organization threatens that it may contact your boss or your school (found via Frank Fisher).
The new policy has a short section on "offensive or inappropriate content on BBC websites" where it says the following:
Offensive or inappropriate content on BBC websites
If you post or send offensive, inappropriate or objectionable content anywhere on or to BBC websites or otherwise engage in any disruptive behaviour on any BBC service, the BBC may use your personal information to stop such behaviour.
Where the BBC reasonably believes that you are or may be in breach of any applicable laws (e.g. because content you have posted may be defamatory), the BBC may use your personal information to inform relevant third parties such as your employer, school email/internet provider or law enforcement agencies about the content and your behaviour.
To be fair, it does seem to limit this to cases where it believes you've violated the law, but even so, it seems like a stretch to argue that the BBC should be calling your boss to tell on you for being a dipshit online, even if you break the law. We've all seen the stories of people actually confronting their own trolls or, better yet, the mothers of their trolls, but to make it official BBC policy seems to be going a bit far. Sure, if someone is breaking a criminal law, informing the police sounds perfectly reasonable, but your boss or your school?
Anyway, I guess be forewarned: if you don't want the BBC telling your boss you're a jerk online, maybe don't be a jerk on the BBC's website.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Alternatively, don't post while on the network of the company that you work for, but rather use a public WiFi hotspot.
I assume they will use the posters IP address to identify who to contact, as names used on their site can very well be false.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And what will we do when everyone who works at Starbucks has been fired because of these complaints?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
satan?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And if you are posting legally contentious things from your work machine (presumably on work time), is it unreasonable to tell them>
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FTFY
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don't think this is going to solve the problem the BBC thinks it will solve...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If you get caught watching porn at work, you better be prepared for consequences. This seems somewhat similar.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That works!
What could possibly go wrong with a policy like this? I mean it's not like it's easy to pretend to be someone else on the internet or anything....
Next up: BBC demands website visitors submit passport, driving license, statements from 3 witnesses and sworn affidavit from a judge as to your identity before being allowed to comment
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
let the trolling commence!
Conversely they just sent a challenge to all of the trolls online, and one they are likely to accept with glee!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you're abusive AND insightful, they let you host Top Gear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Clearly an attempt at intimidation
What will be the result? People will post their contrary opinions on other sites. In fact, everyone including people with agreeable opinions may flee BBC because of the chilling effect.
BBC: no thanks, I can post my opinions in other places without having to think about whether my opinions may or may not offend you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
see i am mike
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment